General Mills: Love It Or Hate It, Results Were Not Awful

I believe General Mills is doing as well as it can amid a slow turnaround process.

A closer look at the numbers, however, reveals that the results were not awful relative to reasonable expectations.

Boy, was I wrong.

Just a few days ago, I made a bullish short-term argument in favor of General Mills (GIS), stating that "the edge had been taken off the stock ahead of earnings." Primarily supporting my belief was the company's recently reaffirmed financial targets for fiscal 2019 that meant outlook surprises on earnings week seemed to be out of question.

But following General Mills' earnings beat that came accompanied by a slight revenue miss, the stock traded off sharply on Tuesday. It's down what I originally thought to be a highly unlikely 8% halfway through the trading session.

Credit: YouTube's Cereal Time TV

As the title of this article suggests, however, I don't believe the results of General Mills' fiscal 1Q19 were awful - at least relative to reasonable expectations. Let me go through the results of the quarter and break down the numbers a bit further.

Revenues of $4.09 billion lagged my more optimistic estimate by $56 million and the Street's $4.12 billion by a more timid $26 million. The slight miss seems to have been primarily driven by weaker-than-expected organic sales that came in flat vs. my 1% projection. As I anticipated in my earnings preview, lower volume in every major geography outside the smallest Asia/Latin America segment provided the headwinds, while better pricing and mix across the globe contributed with fully offsetting tailwinds.

Source: company's earnings report

Given the top-line results, I remain largely convinced that General Mills has left behind the worst of its tough years of fast-declining organic sales. Following a refresh in the company's U.S. yogurt portfolio, this product category is about to exit sales contraction territory after enduring 12 quarters of free fall. Meals and baking, however, took a step back and dipped 2% after seeing sales finally rise in fiscal 2018 by 1%. Segments outside North America retail (i.e. 42% of revenues) performed relatively well, driving an increase in organic sales in the low-to-high single digit range.

Source: DM Martins Research, using company reports

What perhaps impressed me the most was better-than-expected profitability, especially gross margin of 33.6%. Cost of goods landed a solid $57 million below my projections, supporting my suspicion that "some upside to currently de-risked expectations could exist in the form of logistics network reorganization, process transformation efforts and improvements internationally." GM would have been better by 130 bps, if not for a one-time purchase accounting charge related to the Blue Buffalo acquisition.

Lastly, SG&A of $734 million (ex-integration acquisition costs) looked decent as a percentage of total revenues: 17.9%, matching my projection and improving over year-ago levels. I continue to believe that General Mills could produce marginal improvements in EPS from opex reduction, particularly as a reshaped product portfolio could unveil further cost-saving opportunities.

See summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's report

On the stock and the investment appeal

One of my readers has just recently stated:

Businesses move in waves, that’s how it goes. I think it’s a great buying opportunity for GIS, you just have to be patient until the business turns around.

I largely agree with the statement above, although I would add one element to it. In my view, investors should not only be "patient until the business turns around," but also until the market begins to favor the more defensive sectors in detriment to the higher-growth ones - once it happens, which history suggests is a matter of time. For as long as the market continues to chase and reward the pro-cyclical Amazons (AMZN) of the world, GIS will be at a disadvantage, at least from a stock appreciation perspective.

To be clear, I'm not betting on an imminent bear market or recession that GIS shareholders would hypothetically be able to sidestep. But I'm very confident that both will happen at some point in the future. When that time comes, owning a better-balanced stock portfolio will make a lot more sense than it does to many investors today.

That portfolio, I continue to defend (even if scarred by General Mills' two years of stock underperformance), would arguably be well served by currently out-of-favor names like GIS. Even if the Minneapolis-based packaged foods company might not be executing pristinely through its turnaround phase, I believe it's doing as well as it can, albeit at a slow pace.

Note from the author: GIS is only one of the names that I have discussed in more detail with my Storm-Resistant Growth community. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.