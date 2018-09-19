AMD: How Long Can This Go On?

Share prices will likely continue to rise, but not at the massive pace seen over the last couple of months.

Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) share price rose massively over the last couple of months. There's a good explanation for the share price rise - solid operational execution - and yet investors should not expect current share price momentum to persist endlessly. In the long run, AMD will likely be a good investment, but share price gains will likely be less pronounced over the coming years.

AMD has been growing its top line for a couple of quarters in a row, but its share price has been moving sideways throughout most of that.

AMD's revenue growth accelerated toward 40% and 53% during the last two quarters, though, which was substantially more than the growth rates during previous quarters. This above-average growth went along with rising profitability, and unsurprisingly AMD's share price has been moving up rapidly since the Q1 report in late April:

The market suddenly started to like AMD a lot, and the perception got even more positive when AMD's competitor Intel (INTC) missed data center expectations during its Q2 report. Intel's shares were punished, and AMD's shares continued to rise further.

A rising share price does not mean that a bubble is forming per se, but AMD's share price gains (260% from the 52-week low) will not remain this high going forward. Another year of such growth would bring AMD's market cap to $113 billion, and two years of this share price momentum would bring AMD's market cap to $408 billion.

Even if share price gains will be less drastic going forward, AMD could nevertheless turn out to be a solid investment in the long run, though.

AMD Targets Attractive Markets, Rising Sales Will Be A Positive For AMD's Profitability, Future Share Price Gains Are Likely

AMD is active in several markets, the biggest ones are the PC market and the data center market.

AMD forecasts that its addressable markets will grow to $75 billion plus by 2020 (i.e. over a little bit more than two years). Since AMD is grossing about $7 billion in annual revenues right now (Q2 sales of $1.76 billion annualized), we see that there's massive room for AMD to grow its top line going forward.

AMD, along with companies such as Intel and Nvidia (NVDA), will profit from strong growth in demand for data center hardware over the coming years.

Statista shows that the total data center equipment market has grown by 80% between 2012 and 2018 and that the market will grow by another ~40% over the coming two years. AMD does not offer all the products that are used in data centers, which explains why AMD only sees a TAM of $25 billion by 2020. The graph Statista provides nevertheless shows how fast this market is growing.

With its EPYC chip AMD should be able to gain market share in this high-growth market over the next couple of years, which bodes well for AMD's revenue growth: If the data center market grows by 40% over the next two years, and if AMD gains additional market share thanks to the rise of EPYC, that should lead to top line growth of well above 40% (in this segment) over the coming two years.

Even Intel's ex-CEO Brian Krzanich has acknowledged that AMD has been moving into the data center industry successfully, and he sees further market share gains for AMD:

The analyst community forecasts sales of $6.7 billion during 2018, as well as sales of $7.4 billion and $8.3 billion in 2019 and 2020, respectively. This would mean revenue growth rates of 10% and 12% in 2019 and 2020:

Compared to the forecasted growth in the data center market and other markets AMD is addressing, that seems like a relatively conservative estimate, and we should factor in that AMD has repeatedly performed better than what analysts had been forecasting: AMD beat top-line estimates during nine of the last 10 quarters.

The estimates in the above chart should, therefore, I believe, be seen as on the conservative side. There's a good chance of actual results being better. Even in this relatively conservative scenario, AMD would see a big boost to its profits, though.

During the first half of the year, AMD grew its revenues by 46% year-over-year, but the impact on AMD's profits has been much bigger. Thanks to operating leverage AMD was able to grow its operating earnings by $260 million, or factor 27.

It's likely that marketing, general and administrative expenses, as well as R&D expenses, will continue to grow at a rate that's lower than the revenue growth rate going forward. This would result in more operating margin expansion, which would allow for strong earnings growth.

If AMD's revenues grow to $8.3 billion in 2020, this would result in $560 million of additional gross profits on an annual basis, assuming gross margins do not expand further (a conservative estimate). When we assume that R&D spending and SG&A expenses grow in line with the changes during 2018, operating earnings would rise by another $230 million over the coming two years.

When we factor in that gross margins will likely rise going forward (they rose by 300 base points during the first half), and when we account for the fact that AMD will likely gross higher revenues than what the analyst community is forecasting right now, it's clearly visible that AMD could see massive earnings growth over the next couple of years. The current analyst consensus, which sees AMD earning $0.79 per share during 2020, likely is significantly too low.

Even if AMD earns twice that amount, i.e. $1.58, during 2020, share price gains would most likely be less drastic than they were over the last couple of months.

If AMD earns $1.58 in 2020, and if shares are valued at a PE ratio of 25 by the end of 2020, shares would trade at $39.50 in ~27 months. This would allow for share price gains of 22% over that time frame, which would mean annual returns of roughly 9%.

We see that AMD's strong underlying growth will likely result in solid total returns, but it's hard to imagine a scenario where AMD's share price continues to rise parabolically.

Final Thoughts

A combination of strong results from AMD and weaker-than-expected results from Intel has made AMD's share price rise massively over the last couple of months.

The outlook for AMD is very positive operationally, and investors can expect further share price gains over the next couple of years. Investors should not expect the parabolic rise to continue indefinitely, though. Share price gains will most likely be less dramatic in the future.

