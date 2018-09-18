Technically Speaking For September 18

High prices and low inventory are slowing the housing market. But, it's not in any danger of bringing the rest of the economy down.

The US economy has been losing manufacturing jobs since the end of WWII. The trade war won't bring them back.

Let's put the trade was into perspective, shall we? The end game is to try and save US manufacturing jobs. But manufacturing employment just isn't that important anymore. Let's start with the percentage of manufacturing jobs relative to total payroll employment:

That's called a trend. And it's moving lower. The percentage peaked towards the end of WWII, which was somewhat of a "special" situation. Starting at the end of the 1960s, the percentage has been steadily declining. Here's a chart of the actual number of manufacturing jobs:

The total number peaked between 1965 and 1990 when the number fluctuated around 18,000. The number took a slight dip during the tech boom. It really fell off a cliff starting in 2000.

These two charts lead to two conclusions. First, the service sector as a percentage of total payroll employment has been steadily increasing at the expense of manufacturing. Second, total manufacturing employment has been decreasing over the last 20-30 years. While this data will be lost on some, it clearly shows that the underlying goal of the tariff war -- to somehow return the US to its glory days where manufacturing employment was dominant -- is a farce.

What's the deal with housing? Twice in the last month, the Federal Reserve has stated they're watching the housing market out of concern it might be a problem spot. However, the real issue appears to be cost and supply that are hurting the market:

The sharp slowdown in the housing market has come as no surprise to most observers. A steep imbalance between supply and demand, overheating prices and rising mortgage rates, and limited offerings of homes to buy meant it was only a matter of time before a slowdown took place.

It seems appropriate to look at pricing data, doesn't it?

The top chart shows the Y/Y percentage change in the Case Shiller index, which could be used as a proxy for existing home prices. The bottom charts show the median (left) and average (right) sales price of a new home. Both show real estate is getting pricey. Lenders now have the audacity to ask for larger down-payments while also cutting down on lending to people with lower credit ratings. The latter developments are good in the long run. While the pricing data is a concern, the latter two points indicate that sanity has returned to the lending markets.

Want to relive the financial nightmare that was the Great Recession? The Brookings Institution has put together a chart book that shows the history of the crisis. It's really well-done and worth your time. Here's the link.

Yesterday was a down day. Today, the markets completely reversed that fortune:

The QQQs led the pack, followed by the DIAs, OEFs, and SPYs. The Treasury market was off.

For the last few weeks, my main gripe with the market has been a lack of meaningful bullish chart developments. There hasn't been anything fundamentally wrong with what we've been seeing, but it's been a really wimpy rally. Small bars, medium volume, meandering momentum. That might have changed today.

Prices rallied a few points in the AM, then moved sideways for the rest of the day. The overall trend was up -- notice the 200-minute EMA was moving higher for most of the session. Prices sold-off to the 61.8% Fib level at the end of the day.

The main takeaway from the 5-minute chart is that the lower 290s are providing upside resistance. But a move through this level would signal a new upswing, which leads us to the daily chart:

OK -- it's not the most bullish bar I've ever seen, but it is certainly better than what's been around for the last few weeks. Volume was weak and momentum is still "meh," but it's a start.

We remain where we've been for the last few weeks; a rally that wants to move higher but charts that are very lukewarm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.