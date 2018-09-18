Time To Take Some Profits In W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger is a core holding of my portfolio; hence, I want to own for the long term.

Sell a portion of your W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) position.

I first bought the stock of W.W. Grainger in March 2009. In August 2017, I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha that advocated buying W.W. Grainger at a price of $167:

Applying the model to W.W. Grainger, I bought the stock in March 2009; but sold half that position in September 2012 when it entered its Sell Half zone. The stock has now retreated back into its Buy zone. So I am buying shares, rebuilding my position to a normal sized holding. Of course, there are reasons Grainger shares have fallen from $275 to $167."

Since that purchase, the stock has more than doubled.

To be sure, that pin action reflects the recovery from the operating problems that it was having in 2017 - intense price competition (by growing its e-commerce business and strengthening its customer relations) and weakness in its Canadian operation (though it still has difficulties in this area).

That said, this stock/company has been and remains a core holding in my portfolio. Management has proven adept at growing market share and earnings over an extended period of time as a result of its focus on cost controls and managing its supply chain from end to end. In addition, it has reacted effectively to adverse economic conditions (2008/2009) and a dramatic change in industry business model (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)/e-commerce), growing profits at an 11% and dividends at a 16% pace over the last decade. The latter is particularly important to me in that my investment focus is on companies that have consistently grown their dividends over a long period of time. So, I continue to believe in the long-term fundamentals of the company.

Nevertheless, the stocks of all great companies can become overvalued. As part of my investment strategy, I have created a Valuation Model that produces actionable results. To be clear, this is not a trading vehicle. But its purpose is to flag undervalued equities at a time when Market is valuing either a stock or the equity prices in general very negatively and, conversely, to take money off the table when euphoria reigns. As to the latter, my strategy is to sell one half of the position and hold the remainder as long as the fundamentals of the company are intact. I recognize that this is a hedged bet but (1) allows me to continue to benefit from any subsequent price appreciation and (2) builds my cash position for the time when stocks mean revert.

I want to emphasize that this is a portfolio manager's price/valuation decision, not an analyst's poor/deteriorating fundamentals call.

With that, here are some comparative valuation statistics (courtesy of Zacks). As you can see, GWW is richly valued on a number of metrics, supporting my own Valuation Model's results.

GWW Industry S&P EXP EPS GROWTH (3-5 y) .81% 2.5% 7.5% NET MARGIN 7.2% 3.2% 10.8% RETURN ON EQUITY 42.6% 17.0% 17.4% DEBT/EQUITY 51.9% 40.6% 41.5% PRICE/EARNINGS 21.9 14.9 18.1 PRICE/SALES 1.81 1.43 2.51 PRICE/BOOK 9.6 4.3 3.4 PRICE/CASH FLOW 21.3 11.9 14.2 PEG RATIO 1.8 1.5 1.8

Bottom line: My decision to sell half of my W.W. Grainger holding is not grounded in fundamentals, i.e. I see operating problems that would alter the company's secular growth rate to the upside. It is based on pricing - investors are simply paying too much for the fundamentals. I can't see the impetus for much higher prices and plenty of room for a correction. My hedge for being wrong is that I still own half of my original position. But in selling high, I am building my cash position for when the inevitable opportunity to buy low arrives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.