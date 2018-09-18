Ocado Group PLC (OCDGF) Q3 2018 Trading Statement Call (Transcript)

Ocado Group PLC (OTCPK:OCDGF) Q3 2018 Trading Statement Call September 18, 2018 2:30 AM ET

Executives

Duncan Tatton-Brown - CFO

David Shriver - Communications Director

Analysts

Bruno Monteyne - Bernstein

Greg Lawler - Kepler

Andrew Gwynn - Exane

James Lockyer - Peel Hunt

Nick Coulter - Citi

Sreedhar Mahamkali - Macquarie

David Shriver and Duncan Tatton-Brown. Please continue your meeting.

David Shriver

Thank you and good morning everyone. This is David Shriver, Communications Director of Ocado. Welcome to the third quarter trading update analyst call. Our Chief Financial Officer, Duncan Tatton-Brown will give you a summary of our progress in Q3 and then we'll go to questions. Duncan, over to you.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Thank you, David. We're very pleased to report another half of good sales numbers in line with our guidance of 10% to 15% growth in the current financial year. Retail sales overall grew 11.5% to £348.6 million, driven almost entirely by new customers. Average order size is stable at £106, but particular important is the fact that our new robotic warehouse CFC4 in Erith Southeast London processed only about 20,000 orders last week, 14 weeks after opening.

To put this context, it took our first robotic warehouse in Andover 15 months to achieve the same level of output. At maturity, Erith will be the largest automated warehouse for grocery in the world. With Andover, it will provide new growth opportunities for us and Morrison in the UK, while also showcasing our capabilities of current and future product to listed partners.

As you will know, we've announced a number of significant Ocado solutions deals since summer last year. Our relationships with these partners are progressing very well. We will continue to building its CFC in the South of Paris. Sobeys has identified its first CFC site in the Greater Toronto area. And prior we will be launching its online offer in Catalonia in the autumn.

And our relationship with Kroger has grown in scale and scope in recent months. The Kroger's making good progress identifying the first 3 CFCs intend to open and we're making equally good progress working out the details on our commercial relationships. It's important to note however, that work is already underway. Our collaboration is not waiting for service agreement to be signed.

Now, just a quick comment on the year-to-year comparison because we're reporting a 52-week year this time versus a 53-week year in 2017, the seasonal variations in each quarter slightly after the line, in the case of Q3, this means that we have an extra week summer holidays during which we tend to have no effect. This is contributed that to a small negative impact of around 0.2%. The cumulative effect of this misalignment however should come out in watch in Q4.

So, in summary, we are happy with the performance of our retail business and we look forward to further progress in Q4 and beyond.

Now, I'm now happy to take questions.

And the first question is from the line of Bruno Monteyne from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Bruno Monteyne

Good morning, Duncan. Just two for me. You're referencing there and expanding in scope or something that I do in the deal with Kroger in the last few months. I'm just bit confused by that. Are you going to do more CFCs and different kind of services, could you explain that a bit? And my second question is your growth of 11.5% over two weeks it is a small slowdown in previous quarters. Is that because the amount of capacity that all let you grow at? Or is your effectively your utilization going down in these CFCs you currently have life?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Good morning, Bruno. Yes, when we talk about expanding in scope, it's really about the number, frequency, the quantity of people involved in the discussion rather than extra share season, extra services who know Bruno maybe in years to come, we will be talking about as well. But now at the moment, all we talking about is the amount of interaction between the two companies, the amounts of flights between London and Cincinnati. Unfortunately, no direct flight which we found as for our cost, but there is tons of interaction.

In terms of growth over the summer, as a business, we've always been effectively capacity constrained, and although obviously in the summer period we're just weaker or lower. We operate with capacity constraints in the rest of our workflows. We obviously planned for that. All that means is that we have liquid quite a bit of extra demand. We now have the capacity for it. So we always operate within some. So this is -- we've been frankly it's about normal for us during the summer.

And next question is from the line of Greg Lawler from Kepler. Please go ahead.

Greg Lawler

Can you just remind us in terms of Erith what the ramp up in terms of capacity is the key forum beyond the place?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

We haven't set out specific targets to ramp up publicly. We fully have them internally. And Greg, you'd obviously expect us to have targets with Morrison very interested in because Morrison will be taking capacity from that. But now, we expect significant increase from where we are today, but we're not going to disclose the target.

Next question is from the line of Andrew Gwynn of Exane. Please go ahead.

Andrew Gwynn

Two questions if I can. So, the first one just on CFC3, I was wondering if you can give us a quick update on the utilization. maybe you've done a bit of rebalancing into CFC4? And then the other one I was [indiscernible] now. I think in previous calls you reflected the cost of factors you wanted to be mindful of. Is there anything to flag in this period without the consensus EBITDA? And maybe just with that what do you think consensus EBITDA rate at the moment?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Good morning, Andrew. Obviously, the consensus 1 I think on our website that published consensus at £73 million EBITDA. And note, there is nothing in the release to flag any change we will have. And CFC3, it had a good summer and you mentioned the word there rebalancing. I think it's fair to say that focus in the summer was growing the combined and particularly Erith, so where we see obviously much stronger growth in Erith rather than focusing on grossly Andover in the quarter.

Andrew Gwynn

You just give us numbers [indiscernible] utilization.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Yes, yes, so it’s around 30,000 orders per week.

Andrew Gwynn

That’s a half, just under half.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Yes.

The next question is from James Lockyer from Peel Hunt. Please go ahead.

James Lockyer

Just one question from me please. David at the half year, you spoke around little higher rounds I think it was between 200 to 300 more software engineers by year end. Just looking at online, it seems like you’ve got around 146 roles without currently still being recruited. You’ve set focused through the process on how you’re going there? And if you’re seeing the improvement and what the caliber of talent that you’re hiring as your reputation grows?

David Shriver

We’ve always been quite consistent on hiring good talent and quite a number of failed the interview process with us. So, the current drive isn’t actually about increasing the talent because we think we’ve got some very talented people. Of course whenever we’re presenting them, we look at -- we try and get back talent. This is more about combining that talent with just greater numbers and we’ve been successful of recruiting at a faster rate. And unfortunately, we won’t recruit as many as we would like to get and we know that, but I still think we’ll see a strong growth in terms of number heads in the second half, expect further growth in the team into next year and given the demand that we have from our end business and from our partners around the globe.

James Lockyer

So I guess a follow-up on the fact that you’ve been growing the team at faster rate. I have noticed size upgrades improvement in performance. Where you thought your focus around the front end or the data analytics side or just good old fashioned back end optimization?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

This is probably -- I am going to give you quick answer James here, but I think this is probably subject to more of a conversation around year end. And the sort of simpler answer is across everything, remember that we’re operating our current business on a platform which we’ve rewritten for our international business, which will also be used again and by our current business. So, we’ve written new front end, new back end, new CFC software whilst continuing to enhance the current office or customers here in the UK on their current websites in a mobile or whatever. So, we’re investing in a number of areas. You wouldn’t be surprised to hear the primary focus of new investment is on the new platform because that’s what we and all of our customers have been using long-term. But the new platform encompasses both CFC, both back office software plus the front end software. So, everywhere getting investments bigger amounts into new platform.

Next question is from Nick Coulter from Citi. Please go ahead.

Nick Coulter

Three from me, if I may. Firstly, could you give an update on engineering costs and data? I think you did that on the last call. And any comment on UPH versus Hatfield and Dordon would be, but for Andover although I appreciate there has been a focus in the quarter? And then with respect to Greg’s question, should we expect all the growth to accelerate this area ramps up and I guess specifically in the second half? And then lastly, with respect to Kroger, will they break ground on CFC without the service agreement in place? Or how should we think about a long stop of the service agreement?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

I think you've managed to squeeze in fours questions there, Nick.

Nick Coulter

Well maybe four.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

I'm not going to comment too much on engineering UPH, but it's a trading update. You know, there is more for the future. So no stock sort of things, but you know we continue to make progress that's the most important thing. And in the strategically of the two, the thing that is more importantly frankly is the engineering costs and we're making good progress on that. We're not having focus on the UPH at the moment although it continues to improve.

Orders per week and the rate price in the last quarter versus the third quarter, and we do say between $0.10 and $0.15. So I don't want to get into too much specific. But it is worth noting the comments we made about the seasonality 52 weeks versus 53 weeks would imply a small uplift anywhere in the fourth quarter. But we've had a strong growth in new customers, we're looking forward to the fourth quarter with [indiscernible]. We've had a lot of new customers and we should have some more capacity. So, we'll see what happens there.

In terms of Kroger that ultimately is a question for Kroger. But I'm not saying here and I am saying that the concern that we might not find something, which will -- that will delay Kroger's roll out. And the reason there is delay on this, Kroger just taking the amount of time, but frankly most of our partners take when they're doing this. It's just in Kroger's case. We announced these three deals prior to signing the detailed deal. And that's what we got to have customers prior to actually announcing the deal. So, they're taking about normal amount of time and we're looking forward to helping them grow quickly from now.

Nick Coulter

I guess it'd be the letter of credit implicitly means that you could proceed, they've certainly given you that the firepower to proceed without service agreement in place?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Yes. So actually, Nick, we absolutely are proceeding. We all in carrying cost and we have no concern on that whatsoever. But actually opening the CFC, the person who actually starts spending money first is actually Kroger.

Nick Coulter

Now, I assume it’s a tax structures and capital commitment et cetera, et cetera, which will be the harder parts of the agreements to nail down. But I just wanted to get a sense of whether there will be any operational issue with regard to trying to finalize that further statement. Is that sound like that would be?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

No, there is nothing on this the time table. They give us a letter of credit. And they're paying us fees on a monthly basis now. So, we are -- there is no cash out of pocket for us at the moment despite scaling our team. So, we're very comfortable with this relationship. And we'll -- once they finalized the site, we can finalize the agreement and we can get going.

And next question is from the line of Sreedhar Mahamkali from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Just a couple of questions, please. You’ve talked about immediacy on the half year results. Is there any update? Are you able to just give us anymore details in terms of your thinking on that? And that's the first one. And in terms of -- if I say end of year, sort of helpfully given us an idea what you are, but and Eric in terms of bots installed on the grid. Are you able to give us a sense of where you’re and how that’s unwinding, that would be very helpful? And finally just to circle back to Nick’s question. Do we expect an announcement at some stage on Kroger is there a timeline you’re working with? Or you just not really that bothered at this stage what the timeline because maybe discussing [indiscernible] as you said there frequency conversations going up [indiscernible]?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Sreedhar, I look forward to meeting I think it’s relatively soon. So on your question, no update on immediacy, but the fact that we rated the half year, that’d be surprised the way we’re working or whatever we’re working on, and we haven’t really told you that much about, and now -- don’t expect any update now. I think I would hold ourselves back to the full year results and you might hear a bit more then. And on the -- I am going to come back to you on another question, probably what I try to remember is on the timeline to Kroger I think at the time we announced the deal.

I think that was -- I responded on that what’s the timeline, it’s more than a month, than less than year. So I think that’s four months again. And I think that timeline still holds good in terms of expectation. And on bots, I think there was a question of bots and -- and there’re not a significant changes in a number of bots, in areas we’re getting now sort of about 500 to 600 range of bots. So, it’s ramped pretty quickly in fact we took 90 of our leading suppliers around that facility and last week, quite an impressive facility and our suppliers were very interested and impressed about its capability.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Great, well, thank you ladies and gentlemen. That concludes our Q3 trading call. We'll catch up again formally to discuss Q4 trading on the 14th of December, but we hope to see and speak to most of you before that. Thanks. Bye for now and have a very good day.

