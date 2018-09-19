Inflation Worries - Today's Editors' Picks

Ready for a rise in inflation?

A number of factors could push inflation higher early in 2019, including the European Central Bank ending its bond-buying program, tariffs on Chinese goods, and the fact that the first quarter is usually the strongest seasonal period for price inflation. Austrolib has the latest outlook here.

Chart of the day: The cumulative return of the S&P 500, including reinvested dividends, from the day before the Lehman collapse through last week's close.

Comment of the day, from JohnB Investor:

Remember the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy and lesson learned: To keep your head when others are running for the hills.

Fun fact of the day:

Richard Fuld is best known as serving as chairman and CEO of Lehman Brothers just before the firm's collapse. Fuld is an alumni of the University of Colorado, Boulder, along with receiving his MBA from NYU.

