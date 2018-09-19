Nvidia: The Most Overlooked Tech Stock

Investment Thesis

With NVIDIA(NVDA), the question isn’t why they will rocket, the question is when. We say this because of the potential that it has based off of the markets that it is in. Considering the fact that the gaming market has blown up recently and is expected to keep growing in the future years, many believe that NVIDIA will run with it. Unlike other stocks with a huge market potential and high market share, NVIDIA is not overvalued. NVIDIA has a forward PE of 34.64X giving it a fair valuation. In the bull market that we are in right now, this is considered undervalued. With a big market share, market potential, and a good moat -- their easy to use, good performance GPUs -- NVIDIA has a bright future. With GPUs being used for more and more such as autonomous cars and AI, NVIDIA is looking good for the future. In this article we will be focusing on their future valuation based solely on the growing use of GPUs.

Financials

As for the financials of NVIDIA, NVIDIA sees yet another strong point. In the recent earnings report, NVIDIA stated that their revenue is up to $3.12 billion this quarter up 40% from a year earlier. To go along with this, Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.94, up 92 percent from $1.01 a year earlier. Although EPS and revenue is down from last quarter, this is largely due to an increase in spending since last quarter.

Image Source: NVIDIA

Some of these expenses could be focused towards their release and R&D of their new Turing GPU architecture which is the world's first ray-tracing GPU. To add to this, NVIDIA has announced their RTX 2080 GPU which is expected to be released soon. This GPU promises “six times more performance”. Next year revenue is expected to hit ~$15 billion which is up ~14% from this year. Some project the revenue to grow 197.25% in the next 5 years. With a high market share in the gaming market, partners with companies like Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, and as partners with companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook for AI, this should only grow past that. As of right now, the only thing the company should worry on is to keep a positive cash flow and to continue R&D and creating products to help their customers.

Markets

As games such as Fortnite, PUBG, and Black Ops 4 become popular, so do high end computer parts. The more games appeal to gamers, the more the gamer is willing to spend on a GPU to run their game better. If we look at Fortnite, we see a game that will be around for a while. With a free-to-play game, a unique skill craft and being a battle royale, Fortnite has created a moat allowing them to stay as the best game as of right now. To add to this, the company creates updates to the game every week. With streamers like Ninja and TFue growing in population, where ever they go, so does millions of their followers. In addition, the PS4 and Xbox One are becoming less popular amongst avid gamers because of the lack of quality compared to gaming PCs. With the gaming industry expected to be worth $180.1 billion by 2021, NVIDIA’s revenue is set to go with it.

Image Source: Newzoo

Of course, being a creator of tech parts comes with competitors. Unlike other industries, NVIDIA has one main competitor, AMD. The reason we believe NVIDIA is better is because of their line of products, higher market share and a better software for crypto mining. NVIDIA is considered around the globe to be the best GPU manufacturer for crypto mining. To add to this, NVIDIA has recently unveiled the GeForce GTX 2080 which is set to release September 20th and has picked up a lot of hype. Although AMD is a big company, their products don’t compare to NVIDIA’s which is proven through the market share distribution. Now to switch course a bit, if we take into the GPU market projection and their projected market share, we can get a revenue projection for NVIDIA. The GPU market is set to be projected to be worth $157.1 billion by 2022. Imagining their market share can grow to 70% -- we imagine more but we are low balling it -- there sales will be around $50 billion. We get this number by weighing in the competitors, the markets that they are in and their market share and get that as our estimate.



The good thing about NVIDIA is that the the markets that GPUs are used in are all set to fly. Likewise with the gaming industry, the autonomous car market has already grown and will continue to do so. As of the near future, the market is not big, projected to be at $54.23 billion in 2019. As for 2026, the market project is $556.67 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 39.47% during the period of 2019-2026. What is good for NVIDIA is that more than 320 car and truck makers and others are developing with NVIDIA's autonomous vehicle AI computing platform, DRIVE PX. NVIDIA has partners with other companies like Volkswagen(OTCPK:VWAGY), Toyota(TM) and Mercedes-Benz to state a few. Although many believe Tesla will be the first company to obtain fully autonomous cars, many other companies will follow in its footsteps. With Toyota launching a company, TRI-AD, Mercedes-Benz working on the F 015 and Volkswagon working on Sedric, NVIDIA is sure to have their AI in one of the future popular autonomous cars.

Just like the gaming market and the autonomous market, AI has continued R&D and rapid growth. Just like the AI used in autonomous cars, companies are using NVIDIA’s GPUs to work on AI. Some big companies using NVIDIA’s GPUs are Amazon(AMZN), Facebook(FB), and Google(GOOG). With companies this big under NVIDIA’s technology, NVIDIA is sure to profit off of one if not all of them. To add to this, the AI market is expected to be worth $50 billion by 2023. Google and Facebook are rated number 2 and 3, respectively, on the race to AI.

How does all this translate to potential? Of course, if NVIDIA can stay prominent in all of these markets, they will become very profitable. With these markets set to fly once R&D of these are done, NVIDIA will ride with it. Being the centerpiece to AI, gaming and autonomous driving, once these are set in mass production, NVIDIA will see its revenue and in turn see its profit fly. Although NVIDIA was not able to keep their connection with Tesla, they were able to land partners such as Mercedes-Benz and Toyota who have much more experience than Tesla. For AI on the other hand, NVIDIA has landed Google, Amazon and Facebook who are all leading AI development. Being huge tech stocks, they have the money to do R&D without worrying about cash. That is the same with the partnered car companies. As stated before and will be stated again, we see this company as a very undervalued stock considering its position. Unlike other companies which may be good for one market, NVIDIA has proven to be good for a few markets all with extreme potential and growth estimates. To dive deeper in this, we believe within the next 15 years, a vast majority of cars on the roads will be self driving. By then, AI will be prominent and will be able to teach us more in seconds than we could’ve learned in years. And finally, the gaming market will turn itself into a leisurely pleasure as popular as the NFL and NBA.

Overall, NVIDIA has been prominent in growing markets. As of right now, the markets they have targeted are ranging from already prominent markets like the gaming market and markets yet to see its peak like the AI market. The markets all have one thing in common being their potential to grow. The fact that NVIDIA is able to bring in substantial revenue and profit without their markets at their peak, is pretty good. By 2026, most of these markets will be developed even more and profit should start flowing in. This being said, because of the position that NVIDIA is in, it is a buy, a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVDA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.