Marvell: Growth Outlook Improved With The Cavium Acquisition

Marvell is currently trading around the price it was before the acquisition announcement which seems like a good opportunity for initiating long position.

Marvell stock outperformed the S&P 500 and the SOX following the reports of Cavium's acquisition but lost ground in the recent months as Cavium's revenue growth underperformed.

About the company

Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a fabless provider of SoC semiconductors for HDD and SSD storage, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity solutions. The company is based in California and was founded in 1995. Storage accounts for 52% of Marvell's revenues, and the company's top customers in this space include Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX). Marvell's networking business includes Ethernet switches and PHYs, and Marvell is working to expand into automotive. In addition, Marvell also provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth integrated SoCs in its portfolio of connectivity solutions.

In November 2017, Marvell announced that it would acquire Cavium for approximately USD6bn in enterprise value or about USD80 per share. Cavium is a semiconductor company based in San Jose, California that was founded in 2000. The company's key products include processors for networking and security and storage connectivity solutions. Cavium also has growth efforts in areas like security, server CPUs, and base station processing.

Key points

Marvell stock outperformed the S&P 500 and the SOX (Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index) following the reports of potential deal in the media as well as following the formal deal announcement. However, since Cavium reported below consensus revenue for 1Q18 and Marvell reported Cavium results below expectations for 2Q18, Marvell shares have underperformed S&P 500 and SOX (see chart below). Marvell share price is now near the price it was at in November 2017 when the acquisition was announced. I believe that investors have neglected positive impact of synergies that will start bearing fruit in coming quarters.

Chart 1 and 2: Marvell performance vs. S&P 500 and SOX

Source: Reuters

Table 1: Marvell in comparison with peers

Source: Reuters

Synergies

Marvell stated that the Cavium acquisition doubles its served market from over USD8bn to over USD16bn, and especially gives Marvell access to network processing, security applications, and end markets like hyperscale data center. Opex synergies after the acquisition are estimated at 75% of total synergies. USD90m out of the estimated USD150m of opex synergies is expected to be realized through the course of next quarter. Marvell pointed out to overlapping function consolidation and R&D roadmap and investment consolidation. However, the managers have pointed out that Marvell will continue to invest meaningfully in R&D and even above the peer level. Marvell's existing management successfully completed USD220m cost-cutting program in the past two years and ultimately exceeded its cost target by USD30m. Marvell expects to generate USD200m of cost synergies from the acquisition of Cavium within 18 months, up from its initial outlook of USD150-175m after the deal was closed. Cost of sales synergies will be driven through leveraging increased scale/volume and benefiting from economies of scale. Marvell also noted that it has some facilities in overlapping locations with Cavium and that almost immediately after close the company can either move Marvell employees into Cavium offices or vice versa. Marvell has a high degree of confidence that it can attain its target cost synergies. Specifically, Marvell's CEO stated that "we're extremely confident in our numbers and our ability to execute those [synergies] in the manner that we said due to the detailed planning and the buy-in from the senior leaders of both companies who are going to be involved in making all this happen." Three senior officials from Cavium were appointed to the Marvell Board of Directors, according to the Marvell statement. Syed Ali was a co-founder of Cavium and served as its President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors since the company's launch in 2000. Brad Bussand and Dr. Edward Frank both served as directors of Cavium since July 2016 and have years of respectable experience in the industry. Marvell's revenue target of 6-8% after the acquisition excludes revenue synergies. Marvell's CEO stated: "Revenue synergies are very real and having upside, but we didn't want to come out on this deal from the get-go and try to sell it to everybody as being highly dependent on revenue synergies to make it work. It works on its own. Revenue synergies are a bonus." According to the management, it would take 1-2 years for those synergies to materialize. Indeed, the combined company will have a more comprehensive and complete product portfolio, which will eventually lead to revenue synergies, but it is hard to estimate the magnitude at this point, and I believe that is the main reason why Marvell's management sustained from giving nay forecasts. However, this also boosts my confidence regarding estimated opex and cost synergies presented above.

Key risks and opportunities

Key risks to my expectations stem from possible increase in tariffs on networking hardware and success of Marvell's new products such as preamps and enterprise HDD controllers and Cavium's growth success in areas like base stations and servers.

Marvell's revenue exposure to the US increased after the acquisition from 2% to roughly 10% (according to the revenue from Cavium's last annual report). This might be a good opportunity as there are some indications that certain US companies are considering moving their production from China back to the US if additional tariffs will be imposed.

The acquisition enhances Marvell's existing offerings and gives the combined company a full suite of networking offerings. Also, the acquisition diversifies Marvell's revenue exposure whereas HDD exposure has been reduced to about 25% revenue of combined company from about 35% of Marvell's standalone revenue previously, and notebook HDD exposure has declined to less than 10% from about 15% prior.

The acquisition will lower concentration risk of both companies. In detail, Marvell had three customers that accounted for over 10% of revenue as of FY18: Western Digital at 20% of sales, Toshiba at 14% of sales, and Seagate at 11% of sales. More than 50% of Cavium's net revenue came from the company's top 5 customers (HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), Dell (NYSE:DVMT), and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) all accounted for more than 10% of revenue) in FY17.

Conclusion

Marvell doubled addressable market with the acquisition of Cavium and increased its exposure in strategic hyperscale data center area, increasing further growth potential. The stock is currently trading around the price it was before the acquisition announcement as investors obviously neglected expected synergies impact after Cavium's revenue underperformance in the past two quarters. Marvell's valuation in comparison with peers remains favorable and net leverage is at just 1.5x in the aftermath of acquisition. With all that being said, I see current price as a good opportunity for buying Marvell and profiting from stronger growth and synergies in the coming quarters.

