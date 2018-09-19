Buy And Hold Gentex For The Next Decade

There is enough with the current business as well as the pipeline of potential developments to warrant an investment - a buy and hold for the next decade.

Gentex (GNTX) is the typical off-the-grid stock that doesn't garner much hype to the benefit of value investors, offering the opportunity to build or add to our position at a relatively fair price. Although there are some uncertainties (but then again, what company doesn't have its own set of risks), there is enough with the current business as well as the pipeline of potential developments to warrant an investment - a buy and hold for the next decade.

Looking at the past 10 years, Gentex has handily outpaced the S&P 500, as seen below, and I see this trend likely continuing:

(Note: Unless otherwise indicated, all facts and figures presented in the remainder of the article are obtained from Gentex's annual and quarterly filings, which can be accessed here).

Current Product/Future Pipeline

Gentex manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, and to a much lesser extend dimmable aircraft mirrors and fire protection systems. According to recent filings, the rearview mirror products accounted for approximately 98% of sales and a global market share of 93%, with the Full Display Mirror (equipped with additional camera/connectivity features) taking center stage in recent sales efforts.

Via the acquisition of Homelink in 2013, Gentex is beginning to enter the IoT and interconnectivity space, allowing the driver to control aspects of the home (like security/lights/etc.) from within the vehicle - via the rearview mirror and more recently announced the car's dashboard.

Gentex is also experimenting with certain biometric functions, such as iris recognition, for enhanced vehicle security and personalization.

Finally, Gentex has an exclusive deal in place with TransCore (a leading supplier of tolling and traffic management solutions) to integrate its UTM technology into automobiles. Marketed as the "Integrated Toll Module," this additional feature enables motorists to drive on all U.S. toll roads - and now toll roads in Canada and Mexico - without a traditional toll tag on the windshield.

Now, let's address a few elephants in the room and why value investors should look past them.

First, the sales are concentrated to a few big buyers, as there are only a limited number of car/vehicle providers - in fact, 4 automotive customers each constitute at least 10% of Gentex's total sales. If one customer falls, Gentex could take a big hit on the top line. However, due to Gentex global dominance, and the fact that vehicles will always have a demand for rearview mirrors (or will they?), Gentex sales trajectory can at least be assumed to stay in par with any associated rise in costs/pricing pressure.

Now, what happens when traditional mirrors are disrupted by more digitalized counterparts - cameras, sensors, etc? We are starting to see this in recent vehicles, assumed to become omnipresent when the self-driving revolution takes hold. My answer to this:

This is at least several years away to worry about it now Even with the autonomous car, the vehicle still needs a fair share of mirror/camera digitalized technology that can be integrated into the vehicle's operating system for proper maneuvering Gentex has potential businesses in the form of biometrics/interconnectivity (at the heart of the multi-billion dollar IoT industry), as well as the toll module to carry on some of the burden left off by the rearview mirror Let's not forget about potential mirror technology integrations outside of vehicles. Of course, this would require Gentex to re-think its manufacturing, customers, etc. but the potential remains.

Current Fundamentals

It is hard to not be impressed with Gentex's long-term financials, given the cyclical nature of its industry. Recent slowdowns are expected (as are currently seen), but the key is seeing things long term to normalize any successful product pivots/industry cycles.

Gentex has increased Sales and Free Cash Flow (FCF) [1] over the last ten years [2] at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.75% and 17.02%, respectively. FCF to Sales ratio has also increased from around 15% in 2008[3] to 21.3% in 2018, highlighting enhanced efficiency and as a result, more capital retained to return to shareholders. Compare this to the auto and truck parts industry, where profit margins only hover around 5-8% to see Gentex clearly has some competitive advantage in the space.

Gentex has also been impressive with returns. The average Cash Return on Equity (CROE) over the last ten years has averaged around 13.8%, with returns increasing from about 11% [3] to a tick over 18.5% in FY17. However, given that return on equity measurements can be "fudged" by the debt a company takes on, the CROTC (which factors in debt + equity to determine returns) is essentially the same as CROE. This is because Gentex currently has no debt, having paid off its recent debt balance raised to fund the Homelink acquisition in the current quarter. Cash from operations is sufficient to fund working capital needs, as well as any investment/finance activities, that debt is not required.

Other miscellaneous green checks include:

A steadily increasing dividend Executives are company insiders who know the industry and have worked their way to the top from within A renowned focus on share buybacks (with most recent quarterly reports reducing shares outstanding from 290 million to 275 million [4]) Cash return on retained earnings of around 30.15% over the past 10 years - meaning management knows how to best use retained earnings A relatively low P/FCF (TTM) of around 15.49 vs. the 10-year average of around 19.75

Some recent issues

There are several issues to consider (besides the product and industry issues I mention above).

The first is regarding tariffs. Truthfully, I have no idea what's going to happen, but if the sanctions on China hold up, Gentex will be impacted with rising costs. Given the company is already under pricing pressure from competitors, this may squeeze margins even more. However, the entire industry/economy will take a hit if this is the case and you should be cognisant of investing in anything. Tariffs and trade wars bring out the bears, which may cause declining stock prices across the board. Once again, I do want to make it clear that even though this will no doubt have an impact on near time favorability, in the long-term, Gentex will be fine.

Second, we are beginning to see some slowdown in the top line, with the most recent quarterly report showing an increase of only 2.6% in total revenue from last year. However, Gentex's product is indispensable for now (imagine a car not having rearview mirrors), and this appears to be a temporary hiccup. Plus, as mentioned, the pipeline of new features/products is sure to offload at least some of the burden.

Current Intrinsic Value

Let's look at several models for determining the intrinsic value of Gentex, starting with investment alternatives - particularly the 30-year treasury returns Buffett has claimed is an explanation of why stocks are still a good investment even with the inflated conditions. Take Gentex's FCF per share (FCFS) of $1.39 (average of FY 2017 and TTM); compare this to the current stock price of $22.50, you have an "equity-bond" returning 6.18%, which also happens to be increasing at an adjusted future growth rate [5] of 11.85% each year. One would have to invest $44.41 to generate a similar return with the current 30-year rate of 3.11% (taxes and growth aside).

Speaking of Buffett, he stresses the principle of "margin of safety" when it comes to making investment decisions. Even though Gentex's market value is a premium at a tick over 3x book value, we have to consider the growing cash flow generated yearly and determine the present value of total cash earned. As seen in the calculation below, Gentex current value per share is around $24.89. Hence, the price is a 10% discount and should be capitalized on.

Current BV/share = $7.10

FCFS = $1.39

FCFS growth = 11.85%

FCFS Year 1 = $1.39 ; FCFS Year 2 = $1.55

Sum of Year 1 - Year 10 FCFS discounted to present = $17.79

$7.10 (current net asset value) + $17.79 = $24.89

We see from the two measurements outlined above that Gentex makes a lot of sense right now.

Estimated Future Price

However, I also like to calculate the estimated stock price ten years from now to determine if the CAGR is worth it. Please treat these just as a model to determine the prospect of an investment right now. Stock prices tend to be weighed by intrinsic value in the long term; however, you can't undermine the impact of human psychology, which I can't calculate. Plus, a lot can go wrong with the industry, as well as the company's operations.

That being said, I expect Gentex to be priced around $75.50 ten years from now, constituting a CAGR of around 14.5%. Factor in total dividend payments of about $6.65 and you have a total CAGR of over 15.5%. Here is the calculation to derive the stock price - please note that most values are adjusted erring on the side of potential slowdowns, a la "conservative measurements":

FCFS = $1.39

FCFS Adjusted growth rate = 11.85%

Estimated FCFS in 10 years = $3.81

Average P/FCF = 19.74

Estimated Price in 10 years (FCFS model) = $75.15

CAGR = 14.3%

I also run a similar calculation with EPS and P/E, which in this case, derived a price of $75.86 at a CAGR of 14.5%. Averaging the result of the two models leads to the $75.50 value mentioned above.

In terms of the dividend payment, the historical dividend yield for Gentex is around 2%. Since we can determine the stock price each year for the next ten years, we can determine the estimated yearly dividend payments, which come out to the $6.65 value mentioned above.

Closing Remarks

As I've mentioned many times throughout, Gentex is not your typical cash in-cash out stock I'm promising will appreciate in the next year or two. In fact, in the short term, it may be the opposite, the future consists of several headwinds the company and to a bigger extent, the industry, has to overcome. However, given the product line, market share, strong financials, and fair pricing, Gentex warrants a buy and hold strategy that looks poised for a successful decade.

------------------------------------------------

[1] I believe Free Cash Flow (FCF) is a better measure of profitability than Earnings since it is a more accurate estimate of cash available for any capital allocation strategies. In calculating Free Cash Flow, I adjust both the cash from operations and capital expenditure values as follows:

Cash from Ops = Reported Cash from Ops (-) equity compensations (equity is a form of compensation; hence, an expense)

Capital Expenditure = Depreciation (the reported capital expenditure number has both growth and maintenance CAPEX; hence, depreciation is a better estimation of the amount required for maintenance)

[2] Whenever I mention growth rate over the last ten years, please note that I average FY07/08 and FY16/17 figures in my calculation. Averages tend to smooth out fluctuations that may be isolated to a particular year. Furthermore, I use FY17 as the present value (PV) instead of the recent quarterly numbers to ensure a complete year is looked as one unit (sales vary largely quarter by quarter, but tend to show a trend when aggregated into a full year).

[3] To normalize any effects of the recession, 2008 numbers are averaged with 2007 numbers. Although, the effects of the recession hit hard for Gentex in 2010-2011.

[4] However this included an odd buyout of the ex-CEO's ownership in the company.

[5] The Adjusted growth rate weighs both the 10-year and 5-year CAGR, as well as baking in a slowdown in the future growth rate (as the company gets bigger, growth rate gets smaller AND to normalize any inflated effects of the recent tax cuts).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.