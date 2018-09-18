Walmart: A Tale Of 3 Returns

Walmart has had a few distinct periods of business results in the last couple of decades.

Back in October of 2015, I highlighted two distinct periods in Walmart’s (WMT) (it was “Wal-Mart” back then) history – 1999 through 2005 and 2005 through 2014. The takeaway was that solid business results do not always translate to solid investment returns, and vice versa. As we sit today, nearly three years later, it can be instructive to follow up on what has transpired since that time.

Over the past 18 years Walmart has grown revenues by about 6% per annum, company-wide earnings by 5% yearly and earnings per share by an average compound rate of roughly 7% per year. Over a very long period of time the company has been fairly consistent, incrementally improving throughout the years.

Yet the drama that plays out in the interim is what makes the narrative interesting. I’ll skip the story and jump straight to the numbers:

In the table above I have broken Walmart’s business and shareholder performance down into three periods: 1999 through 2005, 2005 through 2014 and 2014 through 2017. Note that these years use calendar year-end for the share price information, but fiscal year-end (ending in January) for the business data. Walmart’s fiscal year is ending just as the majority of years are beginning (we’re in Walmart’s Q3 of fiscal year 2019 as I write this).

Let’s break down the table and see what it reveals.

In the first row you have revenue growth. In the 1999 to 2005 period Walmart’s top line growth was exceptional, moving from $165 billion up to $316 billion, or a compound rate of 11.4% annually. Since that time this growth has slowed dramatically – down to a ~5% growth rate for the 2005 to 2014 period and all the way down to 1% per year in the last three years.

Next up we have margins. Here too we have a trend. In the first period the margin basically stayed the same (actually, given that the earnings growth rate is a bit faster than the revenue growth rate, we know margins improved slightly). In the next period it ticked down a bit and recently it has ticked down a fair amount.

This brings us to company-wide earnings. Walmart turned in an impressive 11.6% compound rate of earnings growth from 1999 through 2005 (total earnings grew from $5.7 billion to $11 billion). In the 2005 through 2014 period total earnings grew from $11 billion to $16.4 billion, a solid but unspectacular 4.5% yearly growth rate. In the last few years this growth has actually been negative.

Now let’s pause here. If you had to pick the “best” period of business results out of the three options listed above, 1999 through 2005 would be the clear winner. During this time Walmart was growing revenues and earnings by double digits.

In the 2005 through 2014 period this pace of revenue and earnings growth slowed to 4% or 5% per year. And in the 2014 to 2017 timeframe it has been anemic top line growth and generating fewer (albeit still substantial) profits on the bottom line.

Yet here’s the interesting thing: Superior business results did not translate to superior investment gains - far from it. That’s a takeaway not just for Walmart, but also for your whole investing universe.

The “problem” for investors in the 1999 through 2005 period was the valuation. Shares were trading at a sky-high valuation around the dot.com bubble. And despite the exceptional business performance to come, the “gravity’ of a more rational valuation eventually caught up with the company. Shares fell from ~$69 down to ~$47, despite earnings per share more than doubling during this time. And the dividend, at this point minuscule, offered no consolation.

That’s bad news for investors during that time. Yet it proved to be reasonably good news for those who began buying, kept buying or held on when the valuation started to normalize.

From 2005 through 2014 Walmart the business grew revenues and earnings by 4-5% annually and the per share numbers approached 8% annual growth due to a robust share repurchase program. The valuation ticked down slightly, but the dividend was beginning to be more of a factor during this time. All told, investors during the nine-year stretch saw total gains on the magnitude of 8.5% per year.

Which brings us to more recently. Admittedly, three years is not a terribly long observation period (especially when we’ve already been working with six and nine years). However, it provides some insight nonetheless.

The business performance in the last couple of years has been uninspiring – revenues of ~$485 billion in 2014 have inched up to ~$500 billion, but the profit margin has inched down by a greater degree. Yet the interesting thing is that investor results have actually been reasonable.

If you bought at the end of 2014 and held through 2017, you would have compounded your funds at 6.8% per year. (And if you’re still holding, the annualized gain is ~5%.) That’s not bad considering the business results.

In essence, the opposite of what occurred in the 1999 through 2005 period has occurred. Poor business results turned in reasonable gains.

This is an important reminder: Solid business results do not always translate to solid investment returns and vice versa. Walmart investors saw exceptional business results from 1999 through 2005, and yet the value of their stake would have dropped by 30%. The last three years showed us the “vice versa” of that statement: Poor business results do not automatically mean poor shareholder results.

Finally, the above comparisons also can provide us with some insights for thinking about the future. As the company grows larger, the results become harder to formulate. You can see it in the numbers moving from period to period. Revenue growth is down and margins are pressured. Moreover, while the share repurchase reduction rate has held up thus far, this gets harder as well with a higher valuation and increased dividend payout ratio.

In short, reviewing the history of a company like Walmart is instructive in a number of ways. It gives you a better understanding of market pricing as a separate item from company performance. We saw that valuation matters. We also saw that anything can happen in the short term, so it’s important to think in long-term possibilities rather than short-term absolutes. Even if you get the underlying business performance precisely correct, it’s a whole different thing to predict how that will play out in the short-term pricing bid world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.