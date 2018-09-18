Chesapeake Energy's Sweet Spots

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

One of the most interesting oil and gas E&P firms out there today is undoubtedly Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK). As one of the larger non-majors in the space, Chesapeake has had a tremendous history of growth over the years, but along with that growth came significant debt. Earlier this year, management was able to strike a deal to divest some of its assets in order to allocate that toward debt reduction, but a lot of work still needs to be done. That said, there are some assets the company controls that I would consider to be prime in nature. These are assets management should either continue to shift their focus to or, if the terms can be rich enough, consider divesting them in order to bring debt down to a more reasonable number.

My assessment of Chesapeake

Over the past couple of years, I have waxed and waned on Chesapeake. At times, I have come close to pulling the trigger, and during other times, I have suggested the company's chance of survival, absent a big asset sale, didn't look so hot. Since management announced their decision in July of this year to sell off their operations located in the Utica for $1.9 billion, plus up to $100 million worth of contingency payments and the freeing of $2.4 billion in future commitments, I have been more optimistic about its chances of survival for the long haul, but I do still believe another $1 billion to $2 billion worth of asset sales should be entered into before we can say the business is truly healthy again.

Part of the issue with Chesapeake, I believe, is its exposure to natural gas. After all, last year over 73% of its production came from natural gas. This compares to just 16.4% that came from oil, while the rest was attributable to natural gas liquids. While natural gas is great in its own way and, in some respects, is seen as a bridge between environmentally more harmful fossil fuels like coal and cleaner alternatives like solar and geothermal, the fact of the matter is that prices have yet to recover from the significant drops seen in both natural gas and crude at the end of 2014. As OPEC has worked to reduce global inventories of oil, crude prices have rallied, climbing from less than $27 per barrel at one point to more than $70 at another. Natural gas, meanwhile, has had some bright moments, such as when prices rose to a high of $3.71 per Mcf in late 2016, but they have otherwise been consistently below the $4 to $6 range seen for much of 2014.

With gas inventories now at an at least five-year low, it's possible that we could see a rise higher in prices, which would only help for Chesapeake, but until that day comes, the company's natural gas operations are, quite honestly, a drag on the business. Oil, on the other hand, presents Chesapeake a unique opportunity. Prices are meaningfully higher now and the business has two quality assets in the oil patch that can and should be capitalized more meaningfully.

Powder River Basin

Perhaps the most obvious region where Chesapeake has focused on is the Powder River Basin. According to management, the area, which is located in Wyoming, is home to an estimated 2.6 billion boe (barrels of oil equivalent). Of its production, 44% is in the form of oil, 39% is in the form of natural gas, and 17% comes from natural gas liquids. Already, management has done well this year to focus on the area, capitalizing on favorable well economics and rising crude prices.

As you can see in the image above, the gross cost per lateral foot of development has plummeted over the past couple of years in its Turner area (a particularly attractive part of Chesapeake's strategy in the basin). From the second quarter of 2017 and through what has been forecasted for the third quarter of this year, costs have fallen more than 50%. This has helped to bring the breakeven point for the region down to just $25 per barrel, assuming that natural gas prices average $2.75 per Mcf of better.

As a result of favorable well economics and management's decision to allocate capital to the region, the first half of this year saw oil production from the Powder River Basin expand by around 90%. For 2019, oil production is expected to grow by 100%, if not more, which would serve as a boon for the E&P firm.

South Texas

If Powder River Basin is a growth machine for Chesapeake, then South Texas is its cash cow. While the Powder River Basin is oil-heavy, South Texas is even more so. According to management, there are reserves of around 1.3 billion boe in the region. Of its production, a whopping 58% comes from oil, 18% from natural gas liquids, and only 24% is extracted from natural gas.

Though perhaps not as dramatic a decline as the Powder River Basin, Chesapeake's operations in South Texas have seen a remarkable decline in cost over the past few years. Back in 2014, it cost the company $1,011 per foot developed. That number this year, if management's estimates turn out to be accurate, will be just $569 per foot. Given the recovery that has taken place in the oil patch, particularly in Texas with the Permian Basin, I suspect that some costs for companies operating in the region will grow over the next year or so, but because these assets are located in the Eagle Ford, they should be insulated from the greatest amount of pain.

Based on current forecasts, management has high expectations for its South Texas assets. According to their estimates, free cash flow for 2018 from these assets alone should total $475 million. It's important to remember that this is field-level though, so it excludes corporate overhead and the like. EBITDA, meanwhile, as the image below illustrates, should come in well north of $1 billion. With figures like this, it's no wonder why management refers to its South Texas operations as its "Foundational Assets".

Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy is an interesting company with intriguing prospects. Some of its assets have attractive potential, but something needs to happen. I'm not saying that the company should sell any one asset or set of assets, but either they need to focus more on those assets located in the Powder River Basin and in South Texas, and less on some of their gas-heavy assets for now, or they need to make some strategic sale. Divesting of their high-quality oil assets at exceptional prices may not be impossible given oil's rise over the past year or so, but another interesting alternative is management deciding to sell off their low-performing gas-heavy regions. Each decision has its own merits, but what is undeniable is that with such a diverse portfolio, both by region and by characteristic, the company has a nice degree of flexibility that a lot of its smaller peers lack.

