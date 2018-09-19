Still Cautious About Norfolk Southern

Investing is a relative game, and if you have limited capital in which to invest in a rail, Norfolk Southern should not be it, in my view.

Earlier in the year, I wrote an article that I’m now somewhat embarrassed about. I wrote that I thought the shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) were worth between $125 and $130. Right on time, the shares rallied massively, and the stock is currently trading at about $180. The puts I wrote back in January have done well, obviously, but I missed a huge rally in the shares.

In this article, I want to investigate whether I should throw in the towel and join the party now or whether it makes more sense to remain on the sidelines. For those who can’t stand the suspense or my writing, I’m still cautious. In the relativistic game of investing, it’s always a good idea to go for a combination of high returns and lower risk. If an investor has a certain amount of capital to devote to a single Class 1 railroad, Norfolk Southern is not it.

Financial Update

The first six months of this year have shown much improvement over the same time last year. Revenue is up about 7.7% from the same time last year, and net income is up an astonishing 36% over the same period a year ago. As a result of this growth, dividends per share have grown by 18% from the same time a year ago. In addition, it seems that the company has dropped the share count yet again, with shares outstanding down about 1.5% from the same period a year ago.

(Source: Company filings)

(Source: Norfolk Southern website)

This table speaks volumes, in my view. In my initial article, I stated a worry about the soft start to the year relative to the previous time. I wish I took my own warning that “a few weeks do not a trend make” more seriously. Both total merchandise and total intermodal are up nicely year to date relative to the same time last year. It seems that my concerns about a slowing business were very wide of the mark.

The Stock

I think it’s fair to say that the business is improving nicely and that I was too pessimistic in my assessment of the railroad. That the business is more robust than I gave it credit for is important, but the stock has rallied, suggesting that much of the juice has already been sucked out of this fruit. One would be forgiven for assuming that, but the stock is actually less expensive now than it was back in January. Consider the relative price-to-free cash flow from September 17, 2018...:

(Source: GuruFocus)

... compared to the same chart from January 2018:

(Source: GuruFocus)

Although the stock has rallied nicely over the past year, it is actually less expensive now than when I recommended eschewing it nine months ago. Here is the price-to-free cash flow chart that we saw back in January. The shares are actually about 18% less expensive on a price-to-free cash basis than they were at the beginning of the year.

In my previous article, I cited the work of Professor Stephen Penman and suggested that at the then price, the market was forecasting a long-term growth rate of about 8.5% for the business. I considered this to be a very optimistic forecast and another reason to avoid the name. Applying the same methodology today reveals that the market remains optimistic. Although the implied growth rate has actually declined somewhat to 8%, I still consider that to be a massively optimistic forecast.

Investing is Relative

The limited nature of capital imposes on us a discipline to buy the “best in class” available to us at any time. In my view, it makes sense for an investor to own a Class 1 rail, given their innate competitive advantages and unassailable moats, among other things. That said, in order to remain diversified, there’s little reason to buy more than a single rail, in my view. Please consider the relative merits of each Class 1 outlined in the following table:

(Source: Data compiled by author from latest 10-Q and conference calls)

According to the data, Norfolk Southern is neither the least expensive stock (that honor belongs to Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)), nor the highest yielder (Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP)), nor the best from an operating ratio perspective (Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)). I like the fact that the operating ratio has improved a great deal from a year ago, but this just isn’t a compelling enough home for my capital.

Based on the above, I think both Canadian National and CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) are worth a second look, though. The former because of its consistently best-in-class operating ratio (likely because it can divert much of its traffic around Chicago), and the latter because of the massive improvement in operating ratio. I’ll look more closely at each of those companies over the coming weeks.

Finally, in anticipation of likely criticism for relying too heavily on operating ratio, I’ll say that I understand that it’s imperfect as a measure for the quality of a railroad. That said, much of the market focuses on it, so we’d be wise to at least be aware of it. Also, it’s a good starting point (but certainly not an ending point) for further analysis.

Conclusion

I think Norfolk Southern has a host of things going for it, obviously. First, the shares are actually less expensive on a price-to-free cash flow basis than they were before they rallied. Second, the company is showing operating improvements, with operating ratio down the second most of the group of Class 1 rails. That said, the shares are still priced quite optimistically, and that makes me cautious. I could tolerate the high levels of optimism embedded in share price if this were a best-in-class rail, but unfortunately, it’s not at this point. An investor can receive a combination of higher yields at superior operating ratios in other businesses. Thus, if you buy only one railroad, Norfolk Southern should probably not be it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.