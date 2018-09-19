Celgene Yields The Most

When a biopharma faces an end-of-patent scenario with a key drug, the stock will typically trade at what appears irrational levels. Such is the case with Celgene (CELG) now trading not far off multi-year lows despite the reality that a key drug in Revlimid actually has years before facing that pain. The company is using that fact to generate the highest yield of a stock in the large-cap sector.

Market Fears Still Overplayed

Going back over the Q2 results in late July, the numbers only further played into the fears in the market. Celgene raised revenue targets for the year to ~$15 billion, but the $200 million hike was from growth in Revlimid. The drug now accounts for nearly 65% of sales for 2018.

The drug has patent exclusivity until January 31, 2026, so the market is getting far ahead of the story to sell into any fears this early. A small outside risk exists that ongoing lawsuits will allow for generic competition prior to 2026. The Non-Consensus has a solid summary on some of the patent risks prior to that time and the ongoing patent challenges.

Due in part to share buybacks and the revenue hike, EPS estimates continue to rise. Celgene is approaching a $13 EPS target in 2020.

The stock is almost a no-brainer investment trading at only $87.50 now. Investors are getting Celgene for about 7x those out year EPS estimates while still having over 5 years of patent exclusivity on Revlimid at that point.

Reduced Risks

If Celgene had no pipeline outside of the key drug, owning the stock would be problematic. The story though is far from a one-trick pony with the potential to launch 10 blockbuster drugs by 2030. These drugs were previously estimated by management to have a combined $16 billion in peak sales that would cover the current $9.8 billion earned by Revlimid. Now analysts forecast Revlimid sales reaching peak levels in the $12 billion range, so Celgene needs to hit on most of these blockbuster drugs in the pipeline to replace a lot of the sales once Revlimid loses patent protection.

Celgene has 5 of these drugs that are expected to launch by 2020. Ozanimod, Luspatercept, bb2121 and Liso-cel are all listed as having peak sales opportunities in excess of $2 billion.

The key to the story is that while everybody else is crunching the data on peak sales for drugs that nobody can really predict, the company is busy repurchasing shares on the cheap. In fact, Celgene now has the largest net payout yield of stocks with market caps in excess of $10 billion. The net payout yield combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield to analyze the value of a stock at a particular time in comparison to the management's signal and available cash.

The stock now offers a yield of nearly 15%. Some companies might view their stock as cheap, but the company might not have the balance sheet or cash flows to make meaningful capital returns. The key to the Celgene story is that the BOD (the group with the best data on the drug pipeline) has determined that the stock is exceptionally cheap. Better yet, Celgene has the balance sheet and cash flows to repurchase $3.3 billion worth of shares in Q2 alone.

Another key to the story is that the biopharma has $2.8 billion available on the stock buyback plan to make additional purchases as the stock remains near the lows. The company doesn't offer a dividend, so some investors are turned off by this fact. But the stock is just too cheap for a dividend to matter.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Celgene remains an incredibly cheap stock supported by stock buybacks. The biopharma isn't without risk due to issues surrounding patent protection on Revlimid, but the company has the pipeline to overcome any issues long term. Use the weakness to build a position as the risk/reward equation is favorable below $90.

