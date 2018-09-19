Put AvalonBay Communities On Your Watch List

AVB is the SPG/NNN/VTR of the multifamily sector with its long record of outperformance, recession-resistant business model, pristine balance sheet, and excellent management.

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is the top SWAN of the multifamily sector (akin to Simon Property Group (SPG) in retail, National Retail Properties (NNN) in triple-net lease, and Ventas (VTR) in health care), backed by a long record of outperformance, recession-resistant business model, pristine balance sheet, and excellent management team.

Outperformance

While it is true that the common investment disclaimer "past performance is not indicative of future results" always applies, a look at long term performance can tell a potential investor a lot about the strength of a business model and the management team. On this score, AVB scores very high: doubling the total returns of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and crushing the S&P 500 (SPY) by a convincing amount as well since inception.

AVB Total Return Price data by YCharts

AVB also did not have to cut its dividend during the last recession, implying a recession resistant business model.

Business Model

AVB focuses on developing and acquiring and then operating quality properties in coastal markets with strong economic fundamentals. Not only does this provide them with good growth during periods of economic expansion, it provides them with more stable cash flows during recessionary periods. Furthermore, their huge diversification and significant scale give them additional networking, economies of scale, and capital allocation flexibility competitive advantages.

Further strengthening their networking and capital allocation flexibility advantages, AVB maintains 11 regional offices in order to build strategic local political and business relationships in key markets, not only giving them access to some of the best deals and properties available in those markets, but also giving them a strong boots on the ground presence to get a feel for which markets are best suited to current allocation of capital. Furthermore, AVB's significant scale enables them to invest in being their own general contractor in many cases, further adding to their economies of scale.

In the latest quarter, AVB saw continued strength throughout its portfolio, particularly in its New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern California (its largest) markets which witnessed 4.3%, 3.5%, and 4.3% NOI growth respectively. Overall, NOI increased 2.9% year-over-year, not jaw-dropping, but roughly in line with inflation, indicating that their properties were maintaining their pricing power and profitability. Once again, it is important to remember that AVB's strength is in its quality and recession resiliency, not necessarily its ability to crush the competition during economic booms. Analysts predict 4%-5% annual FFO/share growth over the next several years, in-line with recent results, further adding to the stable business model narrative.

Pristine Balance Sheet

AVB really stands out from the crowd in its conservative financial management. As one of only a handful of REITs to receive an A-rating and a stable outlook, AVB is well prepared for any potential downturns in the multifamily sector. Furthermore, its 5x Net Debt to Core EBITDA (which is 1/3 that of some smaller multifamily peers) shows that it could quite easily leverage up to significantly boost potential total returns if it wanted to. With a 5.4x fixed charge coverage ratio, a well-laddered maturity profile, a 9.9 year weighted average debt maturity profile, and nearly $2 billion in liquidity, management has plenty of flexibility to react opportunistically to volatility in the marketplace.

One area AVB could improve upon is that it still has ~20% of its debt at variable interest rates. While this isn't enormous (especially considering its low overall leverage), it could certainly be better when compared to peers.

Valuation

AVB offers a 3.13% dividend yield and a ~20.5x P/FFO multiple (FWD).

AVB data by YCharts

Considering the 4%-5% annual FFO growth projected moving forward, the 7%-8% total returns do not look terribly attractive. However, considering the quality of the portfolio, the track record of management, and the very conservative balance sheet, the risk-adjusted returns at this point in the business cycle (which many experts feel is getting pretty close to a correction/recession of some kind) are actually fairly attractive.

Investor Takeaway

AVB's dividend yield is just a tad too low at current levels to recommend. However, it remains a strong hold and should be on investors' watch lists for another opportunity to buy it with a yield of 3.5%-4%, from which it would offer very attractive risk-adjusted returns as a bond-like component of a portfolio.

