Liberty Health Sciences: Surviving And Thriving After Aphria

In May, we concluded that Liberty Health is an attractive way to play the U.S. cannabis market, but the company's near-term outlook is clouded by Aphria overhang.

When we last wrote about Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) in our article "Liberty Health Sciences: U.S. Medical Cannabis Pure Play", we concluded that the stock is an attractive way of getting into the U.S. cannabis market but near-term performance could be clouded by the overhang from Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). If you recall, Aphria announced that it is divesting its stake in Liberty in order to comply with TSX listing rules. We cautioned that the stock will suffer on account of a large investor trying to sell its entire stake, and new investors would do better to remain on the sidelines until such transaction is completed. We think with the conclusion of Aphria's divestiture of its Liberty stake, the company is well-positioned to embark on its growth journey by expanding into other legal markets in the U.S. and continue expanding its footprint and product offerings.

Aphria Update

On September 6, 2018, Aphria announced the conclusion of its months-long process of divesting its stake in Liberty. The agreement with existing Liberty shareholders would see it acquire 64 million shares, which represent 100% of Aphria's entire stake in the company. The key to understanding this transaction is that Aphria is clearly trying very hard to retain optionality in this deal. The shares purchased by existing Liberty shareholders are not paid for in cash, but rather through a promissory note in the amount of $59 million, implying a divestiture price of $0.92 per share. The notes are due in 2023 and have an interest rate of 12% annually. More importantly, Aphria has managed to negotiate a repurchase option that allows it to buy back this stake anytime during the next five years for the value of the promissory note, in exchange for paying the buyers cash payment on an annual basis.

The press release did not provide further details about the arrangement between Aphria and Liberty shareholders, but we speculate that the 12% interest that the buyers would pay on the promissory note would be partially or entirely offset by the amount of cash payment that Aphria is providing in order to keep the repurchase option. In another word, the Liberty shareholders are essentially helping Aphria park its shares until such date when the U.S. legalizes cannabis and TSX allows companies to hold U.S. assets. We would imagine that investors demand certain premiums from Aphria for such a repurchase option. The commitment from existing Liberty shareholders is also another sign that insiders are highly confident in the business. Aphria might very well never repurchase the stock in the next five years, and these investors would be left on the hook for paying these shares. Although the five-year period is an artificial deadline, as both companies could extend them upon mutual agreement, which we expect to be a given due to the close ties between both companies.

Recent Performance

Liberty shares have traded up significantly post the Aphria announcement and amid a general upward-trending cannabis market. However, the stock remains a laggard based on its 2018 YTD performance. We think the underperformance was largely due to the prolonged Aphria divestiture that is finally behind us. Going forward, we expect the stock to benefit from the upcoming operation in Massachusetts and new store openings in Florida and Ohio.

In April 2018, Liberty Health raised $23 million through a bought-deal equity financing, and the proceeds were used to pay for the Massachusetts acquisition.

In the most recent quarter ended May 31, 2018, the company reported revenue of $1.1 million and a net loss of $3.2 million. Clearly, the stores that Aphria operates are not the most profitable as we have seen with some other operators, due to the fact that they are medical-only, compared to stores that cater to the recreational markets which could generate sales in the millions per store. Liberty has over $38 million in cash, which puts it in a good position to fund additional store openings and pursue M&A.

(Company filings)

Looking Ahead

In its inaugural fiscal year in the operation that ended February 2018, the company was able to achieve significant growth, including the opening of 4 dispensaries across Florida. By early 2019, it plans to open up to 12 dispensaries in Florida. Besides Florida, the company has been awarded a dispensary license in Ohio and is in the application of a processing license in the state. In March, Liberty acquired a Massachusetts-based operator with cultivation and dispensaries. It also became the exclusive distributor of Isodiol International's (OTCQB:ISOLF) products in Florida and Massachusetts, in addition to a $1.0 million investment in the company. Liberty is shaping up to become a consolidator in the U.S. cannabis sector, and its strategy of acquiring seed-to-sale assets puts the company in direct competition with peers such as MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCPK:GTBIF), iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTCQX:ITHUF), MPX Bioceutical Corp. (OTCQB:MPXEF), and Golden Leaf Holdings (OTCQB:GLDFF).

We have covered all of the above names in our latest effort to initiate our comprehensive coverage of the U.S. cannabis sector. We have spent a good part of 2018 focusing on the Canadian producers. However, as the Canadian LPs mature and evolve, we think investors need to start thinking about the U.S. market, as it remains an untapped market that houses the largest population of cannabis consumers. Liberty is well-positioned in the highly fragmented U.S. market, and its strategy of acquiring vertically integrated operations is a proven winning strategy. We like Liberty because it is relatively inexpensive compared to other peers, and the Aphria relationship could prove valuable down the road now that the divestiture is completed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.