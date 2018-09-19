HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending September 16, 2018

Basic Materials sector has the highest exposure to trade war between the U.S. and China.

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) gained 0.74% (74 bps). HYG steadily grew every day during last week. High-yield bond spreads are narrowing beyond a general appetite for U.S. dollar-denominated risk assets that has lifted high yield returns close to peak after general market slowdown in January. The risk appetite increased primarily due to positive news from Turkey- Turkish Central Bank sharply increased an interest rate. It boosted flows in high-yield assets not only in EM but also in the U.S.

Figure 1. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending September 16

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio was up 34 bps, while change in premium added 21 bps more. Other discrepancies had positive effect of 19 bps, causing HYG to increase by 74 bps (see Figure 2).

Figure 2. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

US Treasuries yield curve changed last week. The spread between short-term and long-term bonds decreased. Shorter tenor part of the curve increased by 2.2 bps (2Y yield) while 10Y UST yield increased by 1.6 bps (see Figure 3). The 10Y UST yield broke above 3 percent for the first time in a month on growing expectations the Fed will increase interest rate on September 26, and probably follow it up with one more increase before the end of 2018. The yield on the 2Y Treasury hit the highest level since July 2008. Investors raised their expectations for a second rate hike in December to about 80 percent. Yields have been rising since the start of September because investors became more confident on strong economic growth in the U.S. The number of job openings in the U.S. hit a record high in July. US retail sales growth in previous months was revised upwards, while industrial production growth beat expectations. Moreover, University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment sharply increased from August’s low value. All those indicators could push Fed to implement more aggressive monetary policy. However, in our view, the spreads have more influence on the HYG bond prices due to continuous spread widening this year. Moreover, HYG bond universe has medium duration which makes its bonds less vulnerable to sharp UST yield growth.

Figure 3. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

All the sectors gained value last week. Consumer sector (cyclical and non-cyclical) was the best-performer last week while Basic Materials sector slightly changed compared to HY index growth.

Consumer sector gained more than 50 bps last week. The significant influence was caused by Valeant (BHC) and CHS. Valeant bonds gained almost 3% (one of the to-performing bonds in HYG) as its patent for antibiotic Xifaxan was extended until 2029. Valeant will be the sole manufacturer of the drug until 2029. CHS (NYSE:CYH) grew by almost 10% last week due to successful debt exchange and putting higher coupon rate on its bonds. The company continues to sell assets in order to pay down some of its debt.

Communications sector demonstrated high growth rate last week. The main contributor is a large communication provider, Frontier (NYSE:FTR). The company’s bond prices increased by 2-3% last week as the company has resumed its operations in its service areas in South Carolina.

Basic Materials sector was the worst-performer last week, but gained 7 bps. It can be explained by pressure on the prices on major metals due to fears of lower consumption from China during trade tensions with the U.S.

Figure 4. HYG sectors price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Lighthouse Research

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China could have negative effect on Basic Materials sector, Industrial sector and Technology sector. Basic Materials sector is the most vulnerable to trade wars because China is the main consumer of major metals. Moreover, M&M companies are highly leveraged and their ND/EBITDA is very sensitive to commodity prices.

The next week is setting up as a quiet one, with limited earnings and macroeconomic headlines and few Federal Reserve speakers.

Figure 5. U.S. Economic calendar

Date Event September, 19 Building Permits for August September, 19 Crude Oil inventories September, 20 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index September, 21 Markit Composite PMI

Source: Investing.com

