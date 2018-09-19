Vienna Insurance Group: A Dividend-Oriented Insurance Leader In Eastern Europe

By focusing on the health and P&C segments, the company will become less sensitive to the interest rates and will deliver more predictable and stable results.

The company is well on track to reach targets of its 2020 strategic plan (a €10 billion premium volume, a 95% combined ratio, a growing dividend).

Vienna Insurance Group (OTCPK:VNRFY) is primarily traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange under the ticker VIG:AV. I will be referring to the Austrian symbol for the article. Amounts are in euro (€) unless mentioned otherwise. EUR-USD 1.1623. Price of 1 euro in USD as of September 14, 2018. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Vienna.

On the 28th of August, Vienna Insurance released its half-year results. In spite of the improvement in the combined ratio and the positive commercial development, the net profit for the first six months of 2018 declined by 6.8% to €136.6 million ($159 million). Affected adversely by the fluctuations related to the non-controlling interests and a €50 million ($58 million) impairment in Romania, the efforts made at the operating performance level were overshadowed. Nonetheless, the company is well on track to reach the targets of its 2020 ambition plan, with new acquisitions in Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Baltic states, the efforts made on the claims steering processes and the extended agreement with Erste Group.

The €9.5 billion Premium Volume Will Be Reached By End Of 2018

Based on the positive macroeconomic development, Vienna aims to achieve a premium volume of more than €10 billion ($11.6 billion) in 2020. Regarding the current development, it is more achievable than ever. The company reported a 3.6% increase in the gross written premiums, which amounted to €5.2 billion ($6.0 billion) for the first six months of 2018.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

The premium growth was mainly driven by the commercial development in the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Baltic states.

In Austria, the largest market of the group, the growth of the premium volume was flat; The gross written premiums amounted to €2.2 billion ($2.6 billion), for the first six months of 2018.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

Adjusted for the life single premium business, the premiums in Austria were up by 1.3%, mainly due to the commercial development of the P&C and health activities. In the Czech Republic, the second-largest segment of the company, the gross written premiums grew by 7.2%, driven by the life regular premium business (+€27 million) and the other property segment (+€22 million).

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

In Slovakia, the growth of the premium volume was flat. Nonetheless, adjusted for the life single premium business, the premiums grew by 4.3%, primarily because of the non-life insurance activities.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

In Poland, the company has announced to have signed an agreement in June 2018 to acquire 100% of Gothaer TU. With this acquisition, the market share of the company will increase from 6.2% to 7.8% in Poland.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

Furthermore, the merged portfolio (Gothaer’s portfolio + VIG’s existing portfolio) will be more focused on the motor insurance business, as the motor insurance policies represented 59% of the total insurance portfolio of Gothaer TU in 2017.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

Last but not least, as the reported combined for this acquired portfolio remains above 100%, the merged portfolio could report a deteriorated combined ratio on a short-term basis.

Nonetheless, the Polish portfolio of the Austrian insurance company could absorb the losses related to Gothaer’s portfolio. For the first six months of 2018, the Polish branch reported a combined ratio of 94% and a double-digit premium growth in non-life and health.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

In the Baltic States, Vienna Insurance recorded a double-digit premium growth at the overall level, driven mainly by a strong growth in non-life and health activities.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

Furthermore, the Austrian company consolidated its market leadership in the Baltic States, with the completion of the acquisition of Seesam Insurance AS. With more than 20% of the market share in the Baltics, Vienna will be more than now a leader in the Baltic markets.

In the other countries, the company recorded an increase in the top line as well. The premiums grew by 5.5% in Romania, by 2.0% in Hungary, by 5.8% in Bulgaria, by 2.1% in Turkey/Georgia and by 2.3% in the remaining CEE countries. In Germany and Liechtenstein, the gross written premiums rose by 8.6%, driven mainly by the other property business in Germany and the life single premium business in Liechtenstein.

On the segment side, the premium growth was mostly due to the development of the non-life and health activities. The company has continued to decrease its exposure on the single-premium life insurance products.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

On Track To Reach the 95% Combined Ratio Long-Term Target

According to the 2020 ambition plan, the target of the group is to deliver a combined ratio of 95% over the cycle. For the first six months of 2018, Vienna recorded a combined ratio of 96.3% or 0.6 percentage point lower than one year ago.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

The combined ratio enhancement was mostly due to an improved situation in Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, and the Baltic States.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

Nonetheless, the combined ratio deteriorated in Turkey because of a worsening of the cost ratio. In Slovakia, the loss ratio was affected adversely by a reserve strengthening in Q1 2018.

In my opinion, the company is on track to reach its 2020 operating performance target. However, I would be reassured if the cost ratio would decrease to below 30%. For me, extraordinary insurance companies are able to monitor their operating expenses accurately.

In the health activities, the profit before taxes declined by €1.9 million ($2.2 million) to €19.8 million ($23 million).

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

The drop in the pre-tax profit was due primarily to the operating performance deterioration, driven by the increase in the loss ratio. In spite of a 6.7% growth in the net premiums, the operating margins deteriorated by 1.4 percentage point, mostly because of the increase in the claims expenses.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation (Own calculation)

On the life activities, the profit before taxes dropped by €16.4 million ($19 million), because of the increase in the other expenses and the €46 million ($53.5 million) decline in net earned premiums.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

An Expected Dividend Increase

It’s not officially shared with the market, but the dividend should increase compared to last year. Indeed, the dividend policy of the insurer is the following: distributing at least 30% of the net income to the shareholders. On an annualized basis, the net EPS would be €2.04 ($2.37) or a slight decline compared to 2017.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group’s Q2 2018 Presentation

Nonetheless, the company has still the financial resources to increase the dividend without harming its solvency situation. Vienna Insurance’s management reiterated the internal objective to reach a profit before taxes in the range of €450 million ($523 million) and €470 million ($546 million) in 2018. After the taxes and the non-controlling interests, the net result after minorities should be in the range of €270 million ($314 million) and €280 million ($325 million) in 2018.

In my opinion, the company is going to increase its annual dividend by €0.1 ($0.12) per share to €1.00 ($1.16), or €128 million ($149 million) redistributed to the shareholders. Furthermore, with the decision to terminate and redeem one of the issued hybrid bonds, the company should have more financial resources in the future to redistribute more capital excess to its shareholders.

Takeaways

Vienna is building a moat in the Eastern countries, by acquiring small, unprofitable insurance portfolios from other European insurers. It takes time for the insurer to rationalize the new portfolios and increase the tariffs of the newly acquired policies. Nonetheless, Vienna Insurance Group is on track to become the regional leader of Eastern Europe. By focusing on the health and P&C segments, the company will become less sensitive to the interest rates and will deliver more predictable and stable results. Hence, the dividend-oriented investors could more easily predict the dividend amount paid to the shareholders every year.

