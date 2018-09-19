GameStop's Fundamentals Are Declining - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/18/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 18.
Bullish Calls
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB): Cramer did not like the hype involving its Alzheimer's drug. He prefers Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).
Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK): Cramer likes the refiners. It's a good stock, but he prefers Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).
Bearish Calls
Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT): Oil services is a tough business. Book profits, as there are better stocks here.
Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE): Cramer prefers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL), in that order.
Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF): The stock has become hot after the company had a good quarter.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA): Cramer could not find the reason for stock going down. He prefers Nike (NYSE:NKE) and V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC).
GameStop (NYSE:GME): "I cannot recommend a stock on a takeover basis where the fundamentals are in decline, and that's the case with GameStop."
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR): The company's balance sheet is not good.
