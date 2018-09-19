GameStop's Fundamentals Are Declining - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/18/18)

The refiners are doing well.

Regeneron and Amgen are better picks than Biogen.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 18.

Bullish Calls

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB): Cramer did not like the hype involving its Alzheimer's drug. He prefers Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK): Cramer likes the refiners. It's a good stock, but he prefers Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

Bearish Calls

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT): Oil services is a tough business. Book profits, as there are better stocks here.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE): Cramer prefers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL), in that order.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF): The stock has become hot after the company had a good quarter.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA): Cramer could not find the reason for stock going down. He prefers Nike (NYSE:NKE) and V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC).

GameStop (NYSE:GME): "I cannot recommend a stock on a takeover basis where the fundamentals are in decline, and that's the case with GameStop."

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR): The company's balance sheet is not good.

