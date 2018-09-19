Qutoutiao: 2018's Best IPO Might Not Be What You Think It Is

Qutoutiao's user base metrics are disappointing. People are beginning to use the app less frequently than before.

However, I believe a lot of its hype is mistaken; a larger and similarly named rival is the actual Chinese news app unicorn.

It’s been a volatile week for newly listed Chinese companies. Ecommerce site Pinduoduo (PDD), electric car manufacturer NIO (NIO) and news aggregator app Qutoutiao (QTT) have seen wild price moves. But it’s the latter that so far claims the title of the best-performing IPO debut in 2018. So what exactly is Qutoutiao, and why is it getting less hype than Pinduoduo and NIO?

An overview

Quite often, companies with popular apps will highlight user base growth to show that there is strong potential to monetize it at some point. With Qutoutiao, it’s important to show that while the user base is growing (133m installations and 32m monthly active users), it is enduring slowing growth. Here are some key facts:

The percentage of total users that use Qutoutiao every month has declined from 40% in 4Q16 and 33% in 4Q17 to 24% in 2Q18.

The percentage of total users that use the app daily has declined to below 10%.

The percentage of monthly active users that use the app daily is at its lowest level since 3Q16.

Average number of monthly- and daily active users per quarter, the proportion of installed users as MAUs and DAUs, and the proportion of MAUs that are DAUs. Source: Qutoutiao

What this highlights is that Qutoutiao is struggling to convert users into active users. This therefore raises questions about how effective the heavy spending on sales and marketing has been over the past few quarters. It is clearly having an effect on revenue growth (the majority of which comes from advertising revenues), but this is excluding other operating expenses. It’s therefore no wonder that the firm is posting considerable losses.

Revenues and sales and marketing expenses. Units: RMB millions. Source: Qutoutiao

For a relatively new company, notable losses should be expected at this early stage and, compared to other recently-listed Chinese firms, Qutoutiao isn’t spending well beyond its means. The large increase in sales and marketing expenses over the past few quarters have been necessary to boost advertising revenues, which in turn should lessen the need for such expenses. However, I am concerned about the slowing user base growth, even if the minutes spent by daily active users each day on the app is increasing, hitting 47 minutes in 2Q18.

Net income and net margin. Units: RMB millions. Source: Qutoutiao

Don't get excited by the Tencent-backed label

Unsurprisingly, Qutoutiao is being described as Tencent-backed. I say this a lot, but it’s important that all investors understand: Every Chinese IPO and every major Chinese start-up is backed by one of the country’s tech giants. More often than not, these firms have investments from more than one of the BATJ – Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.com (JD) – but the backing of Alibaba and Tencent is most often touted.

China has capital outflow controls which make it difficult for investors (be it individuals or corporations) to take Chinese-based capital overseas. So when these big tech firms – which generate the vast majority of their revenues in China – want to reinvest their profits externally, the only viable investment target is domestic venture capital. And because it’s challenging for foreign investors to partake in early fundraising, these Chinese tech giants have an oligopoly over Chinese venture capital. Therefore, if a Chinese IPO or listed company is primarily touted as being Alibaba/Tencent/Baidu/JD.com-backed, it probably doesn’t have much else to offer.

Speaking of the big Chinese tech firms, Qutoutiao has a notably high reliance on Baidu. As its largest customer, Baidu accounted for well over half of all revenues until the end of 2017, because Qutoutiao sends users to Baidu’s platform through advertisements in the app.

Is Qutoutiao the Chinese unicorn you think it is?

In terms of content aggregators in China, Qutoutiao (Interesting headline news) has the second-largest market share. However, where this gets a little confusing is that the leading firm in the market (with five times the market share) has a very similar name: Jinritoutiao (Daily headline news), and apps like these are commonly referred to as Toutiao (headline news) apps, which is the colloquial name of Jinritoutiao.

App Jan 2017 Jul 2017 Jan 2018 Jul 2018 No. times app opened by DAUs each day Jinritoutiao 13.2% 15.1% 18.2% 20.3% 8.9 Qutoutiao 0.5% 1.1% 2.2% 4.2% 10.2

The percentage figures represent the proportion of China’s mobile internet DAUs that use each app daily. Source: Qutoutiao

This raises a problem. Over the past 18 months or so, many tech blogs and news sites have spoken about China’s big news app Toutiao. They are referring to Jinritoutiao, not Qutoutiao. I believe that some of the hype surrounding Qutoutiao has been fortuitous; riding on the back of its similarly-named rival.

Expectations for the coming 12 months

My opinion is that investors need to focus on user base growth before expecting profits in the coming year. The downward trend of active user conversion is concerning, because ultimately these are the types of users that Qutoutiao needs to monetize through advertising. Across all metrics, people aren't using the platform as much as before. This will likely mean further expenditure on marketing to get more users onto the platform, pushing hopes of profitability further down the line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.