It's Time For The Apple Watch To Take Off

I remain an Apple bull, ever more convinced that an investment in the stock will likely reward value investors in the long term.

I believe the Watch will help to partially offset some of the expected iPhone revenue pressures, once they happen.

I have recently written about Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) late summer 2018 iPhone refresh. The company's smartphone lineup upgrade was the subject of my article because this business still represents a very sizable 60% of Apple's total revenues. It continues to be, in my view, the most relevant product category for the near-to-mid term financial performance of the Cupertino-based company.

But the co-star of last week's keynote event was perhaps the one that speaks the most to the company's long-term success in the device-making business. The Apple Watch Series 4 was introduced, featuring healthcare-related capabilities that I believe could expand the reach of this particular wearable device to a broader target market.



(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As the Series 4 vs. Series 3 comparison chart below illustrates, the appeal of the new Watch goes beyond size (thinner and wider body) and processing power, which tends to be the case in most tech device upgrades. The new ECG capability, for example, is perhaps the most impressive feature on the new product, one that has been approved by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) for use as a heart monitor.



(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using specs from company's web site)

From a target market perspective, the increase in the Watch's health monitoring applications is a big deal, in my view. Fall detection and the ECG features should appeal to a group of 2.3 million people in the U.S. alone (one person out of 150) who suffer from atrial fibrillation, a number that is estimated to grow at a mid-single digit pace to 3.3 million by 2025, as well as to an aging population of 41 million senior citizens heading towards a 92 million headcount within the next 40 years.

The addressable market for Apple's smartwatch, already large today, is now positioned to increase even more. Penetration, however, is still a question mark. In that regard, I trust that Apple will have a leg up against its competition because it owns arguably the most complete tech product ecosystem in the world. The Cupertino-based company holds either the number one or two spots in each of all the main portable device categories: smartphones and tablets, in addition to wearables.

The effects of Apple's increasing dominance in the smartwatch market already seems evident in IDC's recently released shipment numbers (see below). In 2Q18, the company was the highest-growing wearable device maker among those that sold 2 million units or more in the quarter. Apple's market share in wearables grew in each of the past four quarters at least, and I expect the trend to remain unchanged in the foreseeable future.

Beyond the current Apple Watch refresh

Let me now set aside the specifics of the product refresh and focus on the bigger picture.

Connectivity is likely to continue to diversify away from the single-device model (i.e., phones that people carry in their pockets and purses) into a multi-device ecosystem. Smartphone sales across the industry have been struggling to climb back into a state of sustainable growth (see chart below) as the market reaches saturation - interestingly, only about 10 years after the invention of the product category.

But this is not to say that consumers' interest in connected devices has waned. Instead, products that once only existed in "offline mode" have become increasingly connected: from watches to cars, and even fridges.



(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from IDC)

This is how I believe the Watch will become an increasingly important piece of the Apple ecosystem. As device makers approach a ceiling in terms of how much innovation they can introduce in handheld devices, I expect wearables to enjoy perhaps the same level of growth that smartphones once did, a few years ago.

Based on my analysis of multiple data points gathered from third-party research firms, I currently estimate that Apple has shipped about 20 million watches over the previous 12 months, producing $8 billion in revenues - enough to make the Apple Watch a Fortune 500 company as a standalone entity. A couple of key factors make me believe that this number will grow at a 25-35% pace over the next couple of years.

First, the appeal of Apple's smartwatch, not a hot item in the first months following its 2015 debut, has picked up over the past couple of years. I believe the LTE functionality introduced with Series 3 helped, and the current model's health features (coupled with the larger screen, slimmer case and better processor that will likely attract tech enthusiasts) should boost demand even more going forward.

Second, the fragmented wearables market has started to show early signs of consolidating. The top brands, aside from Apple and low-cost maker Huawei, have either shrunk or seen modest YoY growth. In my view, these are the telltale signs of an industry that is starting to pick apart winners (Apple, possibly Huawei internationally and Xiaomi (XI) in the Far East) that will likely control the majority of the space in the not-too-distant future from losers (Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)) that will probably dwindle, die out or be acquired by the larger players.

For the reasons above, I adjust my estimates and foresee Apple Watch revenues doubling by fiscal 2021, propelled by an average annual increase in devices sold of 18% and rising ASP - the latter a result of higher smartwatch prices, but in part dependent on favorable macroeconomic forces. At that moment, I find it likely that the Apple Watch will account for one-fifth of the company's total revenue growth. Better yet, I believe my revised Watch revenue projections to be somewhat conservative, and would not be surprised to see even better numbers posted in the next few years.

Not bad for a product that was born "a flop" only three years ago.

(Source: Estimates by D.M. Martins Research)

Last few words

I continue to think that AAPL is a very compelling name to invest in, despite the rich, $1 trillion-plus equity valuation. Up to this point, however, I have resisted including the Watch as a key pillar of my investment thesis.

Today, I start to give the matter a bit of extra thought. iPhone sales could experience a slower rate of growth following an impressive fiscal 2018, which I believe could happen as soon as early fiscal 2019 (see graph below). At that point, I think the Watch will help to partially offset some of the revenue pressures, underscoring the importance of Apple's increasingly diversified revenue sources.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, using historical data from company reports)

I remain an AAPL bull, ever more convinced that an investment in the stock at current levels (reasonable next-year 16.5x earnings multiple, given healthy 10% multi-year earnings growth expectations and a robust balance sheet) will likely reward value investors in the long term.

Note from the author: AAPL is only one of the names that I have discussed in more detail with my Storm-Resistant Growth community. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.