15 'Safer' 10%+Yield Dividend WallStars Metamorphose In Mid-September

Analyst one-year targets determined that ten highest yield 10%+‘Safer’ Dividend WallStars could produce 21.62% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k in all ten. Low-priced "little" stocks led this 'safer' WallStar pack this time.

Besides safety margin, 10%+‘Safer’ Dividend WallStars also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to further manifest their dividend support. Positive total annual returns narrowed the list of 80 to 30.

WallStars show positive broker target-price-upsides. 15 of 80 were tagged as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free-cash-flow-yields greater than their dividend-yields 9/14/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Guesstimated Top Ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend WallStars To Net 17% To 94% By Mid-September 2019

Six of the ten top 10%+‘Safer’ Dividend WallStars by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for this month, proved 60% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate one-year analyst mean target prices of these stocks as reported by YCharts provided the data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Data revealed ten probable profit-generating trades to mid-September 2019:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) netted $943.36, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% opposite the market as a whole.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) netted $607.66, based on dividends plus a median target price from fifteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 148% over the market as a whole.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) netted $594.29, based on estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $491.23, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twelve analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) netted $328.39, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Green Plains Partners (GPP) netted $264.81, based on a median target estimate from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) netted $228.26, based on a median target price set by five analysts plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (TCRD) netted $223.11, based on a median target estimate from eight analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Sunoco (SUN) netted $182.08, based on estimates from thirteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Ship Finance International Ltd (SFL) netted $171.30, based on a median target price set by six analysts, plus estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 40.35% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

Six of Eleven Sectors Are Represented By The Fifteen Mid-September 'Safer' WallStars

Sectors represented by the fifteen 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend WallStars numbered six of eleven. Those 15 stocks showed positive annual returns and positive margins of cash to September 14, 2019.

The 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend sector representation broke out thus: Energy (3); Industrials (3); Real Estate (6); Financial Services (1); Basic Materials (1); Communication Services (1); Consumer Cyclical (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Healthcare (0); Technology (0); Utilities (0).

The first four of those six sectors represented the top ten by yield.

15 of 80 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend WallStars

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 10%+Dividend WallStars on this list of 80.

You see grouped below a tinted list showing 14 that passed the dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash-flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out the sagging prices in 50 of the 80.

Corporate financial gains, however, are easily re-directed by boards of directors making company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Some may not cut or reduce dividends but carefully regulate their annual payouts in slow business periods.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend pay increases to shareholders.

Note that many of these top dividend payers have adjusted their dividends lower recently, including:

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) in March 2018 and September 2018;

CYS Investments (CYS) in March 2018;

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) in December 2017, and issuing more stock to acquire CYS in August;

Annaly Capital (NLY) also was acquisitive in August, snatching up MTGE Capital as of September 10th. Some say the purchase could improve the NLY bottom line. Meanwhile, dividend is in limbo.

Dynex Capital (DX) cut dividend April 2017, among others.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

Actionable Conclusions: (11) Top Ten 10%+ 'Safer' Dividends Showed 8.36% To 74% Upsides To September 2019; (12) Lowest Downside Of All Was 0%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Real Bargains From Lowest Priced, High Yielding, 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Stocks

Ten "Safer" 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend firms with the biggest yields September 14 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced of Ten "Safer" Dividend Top Yield 10%+Dividend Stocks Will Deliver (13) 39.54% Vs. (14) 32.51% Net Gains from All Ten by Mid-September 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends WallStar pack by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 21.62% more net gain than $5,000 invested in all ten. The fifth lowest priced 'Safer' WallStar, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP showed the best broker-calculated net-gain of 94.34% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend WallStars as of September 14 were: Capital Product Partners LP; Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH); Dynex Capital Inc.; Orchid Island Capital; Sanchez Midstream Partners, with prices ranging from $2.99 to $8.55.

Higher priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividends as of August 31 were, THL Credit; Annaly Capital Management Inc.; Golar LNG Partners; Green Plains Partners LP; Sunoco, with prices ranging from $8.35 to $27.87. The little, low-priced 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend WallStars took over the lead this month.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from covergala.weebly.com

