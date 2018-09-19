Small Risk And Small Reward At Kraft Heinz

Investment Thesis

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is a safe investment but is a hold that is close to buy territory. Qualitatively, it would seem that KHC is a business that has reached the stage of being fully mature and does not experience much organic growth. That premise informs the rest of the thesis, as when a firm is facing demand-side constraints, my expectation of how I will be profiting from the investment changes.

When substantial growth in share price is unlikely due to the size of a firm relative to its market, the importance of a high dividend yield and other forms of payout becomes clear. It also becomes much more important that the firm has impeccable financial strength. As I would expect a sizable portion of my return to come from cash flows, it then becomes very important that the source of those cash flows be extremely secure. It is also very noteworthy that most of the firm’s assets are in its brands. I believe it is through the ownership of these strong brands that Kraft Heinz will maintain its market share into the future. I do not have any concerns about shrinking market share because of this.

Quantitatively, there hasn’t much been in the way of top line growth in the last ten years, outside of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Since the firm is facing demand-side constraints on its organic growth, since the firm sells food products, it seems the best way to estimate its growth rate would be to assume any future organic growth would with correspond with an increase in population. Thus, I see the potential return to investors in KHC to be the rate of population growth plus dividend yield. These two figures should give us a reasonably accurate estimate of the return one could expect if they invested in Kraft Heinz.

Qualitative Factors

Kraft Heinz would appear to be a mature, well-established firm with sources of competitive advantage stemming from its almost universally recognizable brand names that can be located all over the world. It is, however, this fact that changes how the value of this investment is interpreted. With a mature business that has already spread to much of the world, my expectations for top line revenue growth are very low. This is also demonstrated by the very little organic top line revenue growth that has occurred for the firm since 2010. Could the firm break into a new market somewhere in the world and have a burst of organic growth? That seems possible, assuming such a place exists, yet it also seems likely that in such a situation, KHC would quickly find itself once again in a position where organic growth has stalled.

This is not a negative, as I see very little downside for the firm. However, since the chance for growth outside of M&A is extremely small, the best way to value this firm is by analyzing how it is returning its cash flows to shareholders. In its most recent 10-K statement, there was no mention of a share buyback being in effect. The current dividend yield of the stock is 4.24%. Thus, an investor’s return would be population growth rate plus 4.24%. In the quantitative section, I will describe what I think this growth rate is, as well as how safe the dividend is.

Quantitative Factors

At the risk of restating information that is available on the firm’s financial statements. KHC has had stable revenue both before and after the merger, which occurred in 2015, that joined the Kraft and Heinz brands and product families. Net income has also been stable, only fluctuating significantly during the merger in 2015 as well as more recently due to the changes in tax law. Assets with the firm greatly exceed liabilities, and not surprisingly, most of the firm’s assets are in the brands that it owns. Cash flow from operations and free cash flow have also been extremely stable, the only change occurring in 2017, which was a year of negative free cash flow. This is not concerning, since it is a direct by-product of the changes in tax law and is not a reoccurring expense. Cash flow from operations also exceeds dividends paid by a safe margin - 2013-2016 cash flow from operations exceeded dividends paid by an average of 46.5%. 2017 was not included in this estimate due to the non-recurring expense from the change in tax law that negatively impacted cash flow from operations.

The amount of operating cash flow that is being returned to investors is what is crucial in determining if this firm is investment-worthy, since if most of the value is coming from the cash flows to shareholders, then, of course, there are considerations about the stability and security of the cash flows and the confidence in the growth rate occurring as projected. For a business like Kraft Heinz that sells grocery store food products and has already permeated its way throughout much of the globe. I see a reasonable growth rate assumption to be the rate the population of people on the planet is growing. With this demand side-constrained food product business, the only path to more revenue is either M&A or a rising population with more mouths to feed.

Research that was published in the International Economic Review in 2017 estimates that the population of the planet will be 9.85 billion by 2050. This implies an annualized growth population growth rate of 1%. Top line revenue could grow faster than 1% annually if the firm breaks into new markets or expands its existing market share. But assuming an organic growth rate much higher than 1% would likely be a mistake. Thus, combined with the dividend yield, outside of other M&A activity a shareholder could expect an annual return of 5.24% from investing in Kraft Heinz currently. It is also worth mentioning that the nominal amount of the dividend has grown by 12.7% since early 2015. As such, this dividend yield is what makes the firm worth watching.

Recommendation

Kraft Heinz is a hold that is bordering on buy territory. Its estimated, 5.24% plus or minus a 2% margin of error, return annually is not enough to entice me currently. However, the 12.7% growth of the dividend since 2015 does indicate that management is doing what I think a mature business should do and is directing more of its cash flows to shareholders. It also seems that both quantitatively and qualitatively the downside risk here is fairly low. Quantitatively the business is thriving, and qualitatively, it has long-term protection from its brands, which are extremely well-known and popular.

Again though, while the downside appears low, the upside also appears underwhelming. However, if the dividend yield were to rise to six or seven percent, I would be much more interested. But it does make economic sense that what appears to be a very safe investment is offering a lower yield. Although, I suspect one could probably find less risky investments for the same rate of return that I am estimating here. To be very clear about the current share price for Kraft Heinz, for the reasons previously stated, absent a total market decline, I would not expect to see the price move a quickly in any direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.