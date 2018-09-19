Costco: The Sell-Off Could Be Short And Sweet

Costco's (COST) shares are for once under pressure from some downgrades pointing towards its valuation. At present, the stock trades with an earnings multiple of 34 for this fiscal year and a forward earnings multiple of 30.2. Now Costco has always traded with a high valuation when compared to its peers. The rating agencies are saying that the stock never has had a higher valuation but that shouldn't be an excuse in itself to downgrade the stock.

Echoing Warren Buffett's words, his quote below many times has reminded me of Costco but more particularly, how the company has been run up to now.

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

The above quote really puts valuation in its place. In fact, we would love to have seen what Costco would be trading at now in 2018 without the huge bull market equities have enjoyed since 2009. It is not Costco's fault that the market absolutely adores this stock. That conversation though is for another day.

You can bet that some Costco investors who sold shares on the downturn recently are itching to get back in. Many times (especially if we have a prolonged equity bull market), stocks like Costco and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can leave ultra-patient investors in their wake as the expected pullbacks never materialize to anything severe.

Although we liquidated some equity positions recently, we stood pat with the core part of our equity portfolio for this very reason. Yes, we are expecting a pullback (as the market is long overdue one), but selling en masse in a roaring bull market is a risky move.

When a stock is trading well above its historic valuation, we like to look at its financial statements if there are any adverse trends that could bring down share price a tad. Here is what we see from Costco's numbers at present.

Costco is expected to report an increase of 22% in earnings per share this fiscal year, which incidentally finished at the end of last month. EPS growth is expected to slow to 9% in 2019 and revenue growth is expected to slow to 7%. 2019 numbers are still right on the average growth numbers Costco has reported over the past 5 and 10 years. The top-line growth rate of 7%, in fact, is higher than what the company has delivered over the past 5 years on average (5.41%) and 3 years on average (4.63%). So one can't say that forward-looking growth projection is the issue here.

We like the fact that SG&A continues to rise at a much slower pace than gross profit. This trend demonstrates the clear presence of a strong competitive advantage. Selling, general, and administrative costs at $13.74 billion make up 75% of the company's gross profit ($18.257 billion). This percentage ratio was close to 80% a decade ago, which again demonstrates how the company has become more efficient when operating at scale.

The cash flow statement shows a special dividend being paid out every 2 years or so. Many financial websites only show a forward dividend yield of $2.28 (0.97%) which will probably be correct, but what if we average those special dividend payments over every year instead of two years. $7 a share was paid out last summer, so if we average that payment over 2017 and 2018 ($7/2 = $3.50), we would get a forward dividend yield of $5.78. Now this annual reimbursement calculated against Costco's share price at the close of business today ($234) would give us a forward dividend yield of 2.47%. Astute investors will be working off figures like this as well as the dividend growth rate which remains firmly above 10%. Furthermore, we have calculated the free cash flow dividend payout ratio to be still well under 60% when the special dividend is factored in and averaged out. No negative trends here.

On the balance sheet, all we see are obvious trends from a company which is growing meaningfully. Receivables actually dropped by $400 million in the third quarter and total cash rose above $7 billion. Both of these trends kept the current assets tally slightly above current liabilities of $19.411 billion. Long-term debt dropped below $6.5 billion and shareholder equity rose above $12.14 billion. This gives us a net debt to equity ratio of 53%, which again is a great foundation for sustained future growth. Asset growth numbers in dollars continue to outperform liability growth which speaks volumes for this business model.

The ability to be able to collect cash upfront from customers and then be able to turn over huge volumes of product every quarter due to the small size of the product portfolio is a huge advantage Costco has over other retailers. This gives Costco the opportunity of having a clear cost advantage (if it wants to leverage it) in the marketplace. The more customers that join, the more volumes ordered from suppliers which ultimately end up in even cheaper purchasing (on credit of course) from suppliers. If trends keep going as is, the next logical step would be to manufacture at least a percentage of its wares. Irrespective of valuation, Costco firmly remains on our watch-list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.