Fortive And Altra Industrial Motion: Exchange Offer Worth Considering Now

The exchange offer officially expires on Wednesday, September 26th. However, your broker will almost certainly have an earlier deadline that you will need to observe. (My broker deadline is Friday the 21st).

I'd like to keep this one fairly short and sweet but the process is a bit involved. Bottom line: If you have a brokerage account with an extra $8,500 or so to invest, I have a way you should have an excellent chance to make (conservatively) $350 or more in the next month or so. Realistic profit is probably more like $400-1,000+ per tax ID with an approximately 97%+ chance of the deal being profitable. Not a guaranteed profit, but very close to that.

Cliff Notes Version Of The Process

1) Buy up to 99 shares per tax ID of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) stock if you review and agree that this exchange offer is worth doing.

2) Contact your broker to indicate that you want to tender all of your shares to exchange for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) stock.

3) The official exchange deadline is 9/26 (Wed.), but your broker's deadline will likely be much earlier- mine (Schwab) is 9/21 (Fri.) at 7pm ET.

4) Approximately 6-8 calendar days after the exchange deadline, you will receive approx. 200+ shares of AIMC stock in exchange for your 99 FTV. This is covered in more depth later.

5) If possible and profitable, consider selling your AIMC stock as soon as you see you have it in your account and can sell it profitably.

Still Interested?

Please realize you are going to pay the regular online commission to buy no more than 99 shares (per tax ID) of FTV stock - simple enough. There will then be a Reorg fee for your broker to tender your shares, whether you do it online or call a person at the brokerage firm to process your trade. This is different than the online commission as there is more work for the broker to tender the shares. I'm guessing the Reorg fee will be from $25-45 per account - again it varies from broker to broker. There will then be another commission when you sell the stock, so two commissions plus a Reorg fee.

Specifics About This Transaction

Now the good stuff - Fortive Corp. is a science and technical instrumentation business HQ'ed in Everett, WA with over 26,000 employees. They are selling part of their business to another company called Altra Industrial Motion Co., a Braintree, MA company with over 4,000 employees.

If you buy 99 shares of FTV stock and validly tender all the shares, they will be converted into a different number of shares of Altra stock by early October. This preference for odd lots is explained on page 39 of the very lengthy prospectus for this deal.

You should end up with approximately 200 or more shares of Altra as it is a cheaper stock than Fortive. The exact number of shares you get is determined by a complicated formula and won't be known until September 24th.

As soon as you get the Altra stock, check the value of the stock to make sure you have a fair enough profit and then you can sell the stock right away if you'd like to pocket the profit. Although anything can happen, I absolutely do not expect Altra stock to fall apart as many people receive and simultaneously sell their shares. I would think a pullback in order of 1/2% to 1% is about what I would normally expect on a day that the market is unchanged.

Many times the pullback has been so minimal that I have sold my shares in the premarket session.

Profit Incentive

FTV is putting in an 8.7% kicker, meaning they want shareholders who do this to make an approximately 8.7% profit on the deal. Although the exact formula is beyond the scope of this article, they have calculated that you will be getting $108.70 of AIMC stock for each $100 that you buy. The actual percentage that you make will likely be more or less than this 8.7% amount. In the past, the actual profits have tended generally to be somewhat more than the original estimates.

Reverse Morris Trust Transaction

This is what is referred to as a Reverse Morris Trust (RMT) transaction. Don't worry about the term RMT - it is merely a legal provision to enable the company to do this transaction without it being taxable to them. It still could be taxable to YOU as a shareholder, so if you can trade in a retirement (non-taxable) account, all the better.

Technically, the transaction goes like this. After you buy Fortive shares and indicate you want to participate in the exchange offer, your shares will become Stevens Holding Co. (aka Newco) stock. The Stevens and Newco names are only used by Fortive/Altra to facilitate the transaction. You will never actually trade either one yourself, so you can ignore this part if you wish.

Once the Fortive shares become Stevens Holding Co. shares, they are immediately transitioned into Altra shares. Those are the shares you will then have to sell to successfully complete the transaction.

Why Not Buy More Than 99 Shares?

Important consideration - why not buy more than 99 shares? Because there is a very good chance you will lose money if you do. At the very least, you will be taking on a lot more risk, since you will almost certainly be prorated. Proration is the idea of taking part of your shares and returning the others to you. I would like to avoid proration if at all possible.

FTV has a clause which says that beneficial owners of 99 shares or less who tender all of their shares will have all of them taken. If you have 100 or more shares, they will almost certainly take only a small portion (perhaps only 10-15% or less) of the shares and return the rest to you. So you could have a decent profit on 10-15% of your position and likely lose money on the other 85-90% - not a good recipe in my book.

For those who have friends/loved ones with brokerage accounts, you can buy 99 shares in each person's account if you like, validly tender all shares with your broker, and all the shares will be accepted. That is, you will NOT be prorated! The brokerage firm you have your account with basically looks at the social security number of the person who owns the account to determine the beneficial owner.

For a joint account, they look at the person listed first and use their social security number. Parents who have lots of kids can really clean up on deals like this as they can buy up to 99 shares for each kid in the house!

Also, a married couple where both have their own brokerage accounts can each buy 99 shares of FTV if they want to participate and be assured they won't be prorated.

Questions About The 99 Share Amount

1. Q: Can you buy less than 99 shares if you don't have enough money to do 99? A: Yes, but please determine in advance that you will still be likely to make a profit. Also, you must validly tender all your shares before your broker's deadline. For instance, if you buy 50 shares, you must tender all 50.

2. Q: I have 50 shares in an account that is managed for me. Can I still buy 99 in my self-directed account and tender them? A: If you buy 99, you will be the beneficial owner of 149 shares and almost certainly be prorated and have the vast majority returned to you. Even if you tender only 99 of 149 shares (hoping your broker won't notice that you really have more), you will almost certainly have the majority returned to you.

Deadlines (Official Deadline And Your Deadline Are Different)

Although the exchange deadline is Wednesday, September 26, most brokerage firms will have a deadline for their clients that is perhaps 2-3 business days or more before that. My broker has a deadline of Friday, September 21st at 7pm EST. Also, some firms might want the trade to be settled before shares can be tendered, which takes 2 business days. In other words, don't wait till the last minute to do this. You may be disappointed if you do.

How Many Shares Of Altra Will You Get?

Fortive will publish on their website a daily calculation showing the number of shares of Altra stock you are expected to receive in exchange for the Fortive shares you tender. The most Altra stock you can get, regardless of price, is 2.3203 shares of Altra for each share of Fortive. So, if you buy 99 shares of FTV, don't expect to get more than 229.71 shares of AIMC.

The mechanics of the calculations are complicated and based on Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP). I have yet to meet a person who can consistently and accurately calculate in advance what the VWAP is going to be.

Miscellaneous Factors

For those who pay attention to such things, AIMC goes ex-dividend on September 14th (Friday), and the upcoming dividend will be 17 cents a share. For me, this isn't enough to keep me from buying the stock before it goes ex. FTV went ex-dividend late last month, so there is no reason to be concerned about the dividend on that one. For those who may have had FTV stock already, the dividend won't be paid until September 28th, two days after the expiration date of this offer. You might want to call the information agent (D.F. King: 1-800-515-4479) or your broker if there is any concern here.

RE: Upcoming earnings. Neither company is expected to announce quarterly earnings until mid-October. By then, hopefully, you will have already booked a profit on this transaction.

Shareholder Approval

In a call I had on Monday with a representative of Fortive's Investor Relations department, she assured me that shareholder approval for this deal was received pursuant to the meeting held on September 4th. Frankly, I'd have been absolutely shocked if they didn't approve the deal.

A Previous Deal That Worked Well

There is much more info on this subject (but for a different stock - CBS (NYSE:CBS)) in an old 6-page posting on Seeking Alpha. Type "CBS" in the top right corner of the homepage. Look for an article dated 10/20/17 by Uncorrelated Returns titled "Entercom: CBS Exchange Offer Creates Arbitrage Opportunity." Scroll down below the article where the comments begin and you will see lots of information posted by this guy named Steve Moore - hey that's me!

Why Don't More People Know About These Deals?

I worked in the financial business for almost 20 years, and almost all of that as a stockbroker who dealt with clients of all sizes. I determined that in my time I spoke with over 100,000 people on the phone. In spite of all this activity, it was amazing to me how few people understood corporate actions like Reverse Morris Trust transactions, exchange offers, odd lot tender offers, Dutch Auctions, etc.

A big part of the reason for the lack of activity is that many people who hear that those with 99 or fewer shares have a big advantage over those with 100 or more shares tune it out after hearing that.

I spoke with many people with 20-40 years market or related work experience and it was almost as if a light bulb went off when we had a chance to seriously talk about how these deals work.

It would be quite surprising if CNBC or Bloomberg were to talk about corporate actions with preference for odd lots as much of their audience would likely change the channel or go get a sandwich!

I'm not about to say that this type of deal is suitable for everyone, but will say that I've spoken with conservative senior citizens who have much in cash and fixed income but have also taken advantage of corporate actions like Reverse Morris Trusts. They do this as they perceive this to be very low on the risk scale.

Defensive Strategy

What if something goes wrong? Even though I feel the likelihood is low, there are things that can go wrong. For instance, what if Fortive and Altra have some huge internal disagreement at the last minute and decide to pull the deal? What if the markets fell apart in a big way, like they did in mid-September ten years ago?

I would consider several possibilities. If I have tendered my shares of Fortive and Altra stock goes down sharply (but Fortive doesn't), I will likely call my broker and take back the Fortive shares that I tendered, assuming the deadline to do so hasn't passed.

If it is too late to take back shares of Fortive and I know I will be getting Altra shares where I am likely to be underwater, I will consider a few things. One is that I would consider selling covered calls (options) to raise some money and try to work my way back from an unrealized loss into a modest profit. Also, I would consider doubling down and buying more shares of AIMC at a lower price to reduce my average cost.

Final Thoughts

If you absolutely cannot afford to take any risk, don't do this deal. There is always risk in everything you do, even in having cash in the bank (cash, while feeling safe to have, can underperform inflation). RMT deals don't come along that often. That said, even though past performance is not a guarantee, the 11 RMT deals I did have worked well for me since the first RMT deal I did in February 2013 (PPG/Axiall). All 11 have been profitable, and almost all were beyond my expectations.

Please feel free to post any questions or comments you may have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.