Oil's Well That Ends Well

Brent oil will have to average a minimum of $80 in 2019 to balance demand and supply.

Oil prices have risen from the bottom in 2016, but not enough to improve the supply outside North America.

You cannot invest in oil if you are extremely bearish on its long-term prospects. So if you do believe in free energy, $10/barrel oil and Oprah giving everyone a Tesla on her show, then energy investments are not for you. We, on the other hand, see the setup in oil very similar to 2002-2003, where the majority believed oil was in a bubble at $30. We are going to explain why.

From 2013 to end of 2019, world oil demand will have risen by 10 million barrels per day. This is a truly astounding number showing the steady and relentless increase in demand.

If we examine the supply, 70-80% of this incremental 10 million barrels will have come from the US and Canada. If we remove the incremental supply from the US, Canada and Iraq, world oil production would have declined over this time frame. Suffice to say that if these three countries were not actively increasing production, the world would not be able to consume anywhere close to current amounts of oil.

OPEC

OPEC has complied well with its quota cuts. Too well. The reason of exceptional compliance comes from a freefall in production from Venezuela. We believe currently only Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait can increase production from these levels. We estimate immediate production capacity to be less than 1 million barrels combined and we don't think that is sustainable over long periods.

Where more supply can come from?

Even within the US, only one basin, the Permian, is driving production.

We believe the remaining plays have peaked or are close to peaking in the next 12-24 months. The Permian itself is facing heavy pipeline constraints as evidenced by Midland oil prices; while 2019 might bring the right capacity, the first half will be heavily supply constrained

IEA is relying heavily on the US and Canada to deliver in 2019 and almost all of the gains are coming from these countries.

Outside of OECD, IEA has some impressive hockey sticks that need to materialize to keep supply flat.

Petrobras (PBR), which makes up almost all of Brazil's production, has repeatedly downgraded its targets. In late 2015, there was a radical downshift from its original plan and 2020 production targets fell from 5.3 million barrels/day to 3.7 million barrels/day.

2018 projected numbers are now at 2.8 million barrels per day and even 2022 projected numbers are under the earlier 2020 numbers.

China is another large supplier where supply peaked with the 2014 oil price peak and supply has been resilient to $70 brent prices.

Conclusion

In summary, we think 2019 oil production could surprise to the downside versus consensus forecasts. OPEC downside surprises could come from Venezuela, Nigeria, Libya and even Iraq where political strife has just started to make a comeback. 2019 is also the last year mega oil projects sanctioned pre-2014 will come online, making holding supply steady post 2019 a very monumental task.

While inventories have averaged out, days of supply is trending lower and we think the world will panic as the 56-day mark is breached.

The key worry remains emerging market demand where a combination of higher prices and falling currencies have made oil's year-on-year percentage change very high.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

