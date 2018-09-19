Seadrill Partners Gets A Contract From Exxon Mobil

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has just reported that it secured a one-well contract with multiple options with Exxon Mobil (XOM) for its semi-sub West Aquarius. The rig will drill in Canada between May 2019 and July 2019. The backlog for the firm portion of the contract is approximately $24 million. Seadrill Partners also added that the contract has multiple options.

Each contract is a major development for Seadrill Partners, so let’s take a close look at this news. Previously, West Aquarius has been drilling in Canada for BP (BP) at a dayrate of $260,000. Initially, I wondered what exactly is “between May 2019 and July 2019”, but then I looked at the Bassoe Offshore database and found that the duration of the contract is 80 days. Therefore, the dayrate is $300,000, up from the previous dayrate of $260,000 with BP. This is fully in line with the trends that we see for harsh-environment floaters.

Obviously, this contract is a significant positive factor for Seadrill Partners as the company should try to reposition itself before it will have to renegotiate its debt maturities in 2020 ahead of the current maturity in 2021. I maintain my view that this will be the only way to go for the company since it has almost $3 billion of long-term debt (and $309 million of current debt) against a cash position of $806 million. Basically, Seadrill Partners’ fate depends on the quality of offshore drilling market recovery. If the market will see sufficient upside by 2020, the company should not have trouble pushing maturities further into the future.

Source: Seadrill Partners 2Q fleet status report

Currently, the company has stacked two semi-subs (West Sirius and West Leo) and drillship West Polaris. As per Bassoe data, the semi-subs are cold stacked while West Polaris is warm stacked. For a company with that much debt, the survival of each rig is very important, so the ability to put West Sirius and West Leo back from the cold stacked state to a working one may be very important for the debt negotiations in 2020. As I indicated in my recent work on semi-sub supply fundamentals named “Will Semi-Subs Rates Rise Rapidly?”, there are plenty of rigs on the sidelines so bringing cold stacked ones back may be a challenging exercise.

In recent conversations here on SA, a number of readers were interested in whether Seadrill may reabsorb Seadrill Partners as a way to grow in size. In my opinion, this makes no sense as Seadrill has just got rid of some debt, and putting ~$3 billion back on its books is hardly something that the company wants. Moreover, Seadrill already has a significant exposure to Seadrill Partners:

Source: Seadrill presentation

In short, I do not believe in Seadrill – Seadrill Partners combination in the foreseeable future as it makes no sense for Seadrill. Now, let’s turn to Seadrill Partners’ units price dynamics:

Seadrill Partners units have received significant support at ~$3.20. In my opinion, both the emerging optimism towards the future of the offshore drilling and significant distribution (the yield is more than 11% at current prices) play a role here. The first of Seadrill Partners’ high-margin contracts ends in July 2019, so the distribution is definitely safe until then. For more speculative purposes, I like the $3.00 - $3.20 range as an entry point for long positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.