Efficiency Initiatives, M&A, And Cycle Have Boosted Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) is off the beaten path, and at around $1.3 billion in enterprise value it is certainly a smaller industrial, but this company is a leading player in material handling products like hoists, industrial cranes, controls, and actuators. Not only has the company gotten a noticeable boost in recent years from acquisitions and cyclical recoveries across a range of industrial end-markets, but the company has also done an excellent job of executing on the (relatively) new CEO’s vision for a leaner, more dynamic Columbus McKinnon.

Although the shares have outperformed the industrial sector this year (and significantly outperformed over the past two years!), this may not be the end of the opportunity. I’m a little nervous about projecting high single-digit to low double-digit FCF margins for a business like this, but it’s hard to argue with the margin improvements that the company has already made, as well as the opportunities in product simplification and R&D re-investment.

Smarter On Costs And Portfolio

CEO Mark Morelli has only been at Columbus McKinnon for about a year and a half, but he’s made a big difference. As part of his “Blueprint 2021” plan, the company quickly set about fairly standard margin-improvement tasks like lean manufacturing, supply chain optimization, and inventory management. That has already perked up gross margins by about 400bp, though not all of that is likely a direct result of the restructuring (operating leverage on improving volumes is helping too).

With that strong start in hand, management is moving on to simplified product platforms. In some cases this just a straightforward process of culling out duplicate (or insufficiently differentiated) product lines. In wire rope hoists, for instance, the company has gone from 10 to five platforms (including basic, standard, and high performance offerings) and in hand chain hoists the company has gone from nine lines to three. Columbus McKinnon is also simplifying its product platforms; all of its hand chain hoists, for instance, share largely the same parts.

Occupying a grey area between simplifying the product line-up and realigning the overall portfolio, Columbus McKinnon has also been eliminating businesses that don’t earn sufficient returns and aren’t worth further improvement efforts. The company recently eliminated three low-margin business lines that contributed a little less than $40 million in annual revenue (combined), but generated only about $1 million in profits. Although I don’t think there are too many keep-or-kill decisions left at this point, I do believe this is a sign that management is focused on long-term value creation and returns when it comes to allocating investment capital.

Investing For Growth

A longer term project, but one that is already underway, is an expansion of the company’s R&D efforts with a clear focus on developing more “smart” products that are in tune with the emerging trends in factory and logistics automation. R&D spending rose 28% in the fiscal first quarter (the most recent quarter) on 8% organic revenue growth, and management is looking to enhance its capabilities in sensing and control. Given what companies like Honeywell (HON) and Daifuku are looking to do in warehouse automation, as well as companies like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) in factory automation, I believe this is a very sound strategy and it behooves Columbus McKinnon to develop lifting solutions that can operate more autonomously and in cooperation with automated factory systems (including IoT deployments).

Columbus McKinnon is also looking for longer-term M&A opportunities with a technology/smart edge. The 2015 acquisition of Magntek has proven savvy, with the company benefiting from the sensor and control platform it acquired to offer more capable (and higher-margin) hoists and cranes across its end-markets. Along those lines, I expect future deals will focus on positioning and control equipment.

Is The Cycle Friend Or Foe At This Point?

Relative to the past, Columbus McKinnon is a much more diverse company today. While “general industrial” customers are still a very significant part of the mix (around 25% of sales), metal processing, oil/gas, auto, transport, construction, and heavy equipment are much more balanced pieces of the puzzle. Unfortunately, while the end-markets are diverse in some respects, they are less so in other ways – I’d estimate that at least half of the company’s served markets (by revenue) are in relatively mature phases of this cycle.

Still, not all cycles are the same and not all products follow those cycles. Columbus McKinnon saw organic growth accelerate sequentially into its last quarter, with revenue up 8% yoy. Although backlog shrank modestly, it sounded more like a timing issue, and the company managed to generate almost a point of positive price/cost leverage.

The Opportunity

I do believe that Columbus McKinnon is making a lot of good decisions these days, and I like the basic story of an industrial company doing the work to transform itself into more of an industrial technology company. Even so, material handling is a challenging sector in which to generate strong long-term returns, and the company continues to compete against some large players like Konecranes (OTCPK:KNCRY). While I do believe adjusted margins can move toward the mid-teens over time, it has historically been challenging for companies in this and similar sectors to generate strong FCF margins on a sustained basis.

I believe the company’s product development efforts can support long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 4%, and I’m looking for FCF growth in the high single-digits as the FCF margin approaches the double-digits. That’s a significant improvement over the long-term trailing average in the mid-single-digits, but the company has already achieved about half of the long-term improvement I expect.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted free cash flow and EV/EBITDA, I believe these shares can trade into the mid-$40s and there’s certainly upside beyond that level if the current industrial cycle proves to have longer legs and/or the company continues to exceed expectations with its self-improvement efforts.

