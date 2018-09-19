NIO: Dark Sky Coming

The company has a quality product that has the possibility to change the landscape, but the company is extremely overvalued based on current financials.

China is the largest EV market in the world, and this is projected to grow fast in the coming years.

Nio (NIO), translation: "Blue Sky Coming", recently debuted on the NYSE at $6.26 per ADS, 1 cent above its minimum range. Each ADS represents 1 class A share. While shares were lackluster on the first day of trading, day 2 saw shares jump by over 70%. Currently the market cap is sitting above $9 billion which is extremely overvalued.

The stock had a lineup of the best banks to handle its underwriting process. With $1 billion raised (gross) from the IPO, at the IPO price, the Underwriters collectively earned ~$40 million and expenses totaled $6.68 million. This puts net proceeds around $954.86 million.

The proceeds will be allocated as follows (all numbers are in millions):

$382.0 for R&D

$238.7 for SG&A

$238.7 for manufacturing and supply-chain development

$95.5 for general purposes

EV Market in China

China is the largest electric vehicle market in the world. In 2017 there were 770,000 EVs sold in the country. Comparatively, 199,826 EVs were sold within the US. China also has the second highest penetration rate, behind Norway, with a PR of 2.2% up from 0.3%. Norway is far ahead of anyone else, with a PR of 32% driven mainly by strong government incentives. China is adopting this same strategy to incentivize its people to buy electric.

China provides subsidies to both manufacturers and consumers of EVs. These subsidies are the main driver of the growth. In 2011, there were 1,000 electric buses produced. In 2017 there were more than 348,000 electric buses on the streets in China, 99% of the global supply. The government also subsidizes consumers. The amount changes based type and distance, but usually in the range of $3,000 - $6,600 plus an additional 15% - 50% from local governments. These subsidies totaled $7.7 billion in 2017.

This is a natural progression for China to take. The country has been actively attacking the air pollution and already has laws on driving in the country to combat this. For example, citizens are usually only allowed to drive their car about 5 or 6 days a week in Beijing. This is meant to combat congestion and pollution simultaneously. More EVs and less combustion engines on the road may lead to a reversal in these policies.

In 2019 China will adapt a credit system to combat pollution and incentivize car manufacturers. This same 'cap and trade' program was implemented in California in recent years. Essentially, there will be a nationwide limit on the amount of pollution emitted. The government will then set fuel efficiency requirements for manufacturers to follow. If the manufacturer is as fuel efficient or better, the government will provide them 'credits'. If they are worse they will lose credits. Manufacturers will also be required to stay above a certain amount of credits. This means negative credit companies will need to purchase credits from positive credit companies to avoid penalties. This provides a double incentive policy for manufacturers, avoid a penalty from the government and sell credits for a profit.

"In 2019, local and foreign automakers will be required to earn points equivalent to 10% of the vehicles they produce and import into the country, rising to 12% in 2020. According to Colin McKerracher, a London-based analyst at Bloomberg New Energy Finance, 12% in 2020 would translate to about 4% to 5% of a company’s actual vehicle sales."

2018 is forecasted to be a blow out year for Plug-in EVs. Consensus calls for more than 1 million passenger cars to be sold with an additional 275,000 commercial vehicles. The Nio ES8 is a plug-in model and this increasing popularity boasts well.

Financials

The company had a net loss of $758 million in 2017, double the loss of 2016. The company didn't even start making revenues until 2018, when they started delivering ES8s on June 28th. Each ES8 sells for 45,000 RMB and as of the first 6 months there were 100 deliveries with 3,186 non-refundable backorders. The positive is that there is a lot of demand for these vehicles as shown below. In August, the company delivered 1,121 cars but there were still 6,201 unfilled deposits.

For the first half of the year, there were $6.95 million in sales. The net loss in this period was $502 million. This is ~65% higher YoY. At the current trend the IPO funds won't even be able to fund operations for the year. This is my biggest concern, that further share dilution through more funding rounds will be needed in order to scale. Management has stated that they would like to scale within China before they begin to look to international markets. This may be a sound strategy as other countries are adopting EVs much slower than the Chinese are, but I am expecting this to increase over time.

According to Barron's, expected EPS for 2018 is -1.49, down from -1.07 in 2017. Analysts don't expect Nio to beat -1.07 until at least 2021 based on the current information. It is hard to predict given this is the first year with sales for the company.

Conclusion

Nio is way to expensive currently to warrant a buy. The company has $7 million in sales and is trading at a $9 billion market cap at the time of this writing. I am not a fan of how the company wants to allocate the IPO funds, given that only 25% will be allocated towards scale and production. There is an increasing backlog on ES8 production, yet the company also plans to release a new model at the end of this year. Naturally the company will be high-risk this early in the process but the valuation is not warranted.

The positive is that I am a huge fan of the ES8. The car looks nice, has a large interior, is cheap, and also incorporates AI technology into the car. The car can drive itself, park itself, take selfies, and adjust amenities automatically based on the weather. The car is classified as a premium vehicle for a relatively cheap price. This has the potential to attract customers who are price conscious, not to mention want to stay loyal to a Chinese brand. I am a fan of the company but not at this price.

