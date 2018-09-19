General Mills Lacks Necessary Signs Of Life

The stock is cheap by valuation standards, but investors need to weigh the opportunity cost versus putting their money into healthier companies.

The problem with the quarter is that the company is showing that it's haunted by the same problems and failing to show progress on paying down its massive balance sheet.

General Mills kicked off its FY2019 with first quarter earnings. The market has hammered the shares, down more than 8% at time of this article.

Iconic food company General Mills (GIS) reported its FY2019 first quarter earnings Tuesday morning. Being the first full quarter of operations since the closure of its blockbuster acquisition of premium pet food brand Blue Buffalo, investors are no doubt intrigued about what the quarter looks like. The company topped earnings per share estimates ($0.71 vs $0.64 estimate) and missed on revenues ($4.09B - missed by $30M). Unfortunately, the market is disappointed as shares are down more than 8% at the time of this article. Here are my three key observations from earnings.

#1 The Core Business Continues To Struggle

source: General Mills

While the headline looks impressive with reported net sales growing 9% year over year, the reality is that once you subtract out the Blue Buffalo sales, organic sales are flat. More importantly, volumes declined. Price increases were able to negate the volume loss.

General Mills tries to spin that the general food and beverage retail environment is improving, but if you read between the lines, this is a stretch of a claim for them to make.

source: General Mills

The retail environment is improving because brand leaders have been able to issue large enough price increases to force growth. From a volume perspective, the most recent quarter was the first in five quarters that showed growth, and even that was only 0.3%. In General Mills' case, its own volumes are declining at a higher rate than the overall market, and its price increases are smaller than what the market is pushing (likely in fear of further hurting volume).

#2 Margin Expansion Is Minimal Thus Far

source: General Mills

While the core business struggles to sell products, the company is facing margin compression. Even when you subtract out a one-time accounting charge (represented by the dashed rectangle), gross margin has slipped despite the presence of Blue Buffalo. General Mills is facing a lot of the cost pressures that its peers are currently facing in the form of increased freight costs, and input cost inflation.

Operating margin (which factors in supporting costs involved with running the company) actually rose (again after subtracting the accounting charge), but only by 50 basis points. This needs to increase drastically, as General Mills is counting on these new revenues from Blue Buffalo to raise General Mills' overall margins. I expect operating margin to rise over time as synergies and supply chain optimization takes place, but how much remains to be seen. Management emphasized in the past that the acquisition will take time to boost the business (accretive to earnings in 2020), but given the market's reaction to the earnings report, more was expected at this point. The current quarter's margins are just not good enough.

#3 Lack Of Progress On The Balance Sheet

One of the biggest criticisms of General Mills was how leveraged the Blue Buffalo deal made them. The deal pushed leverage of General Mills to approximately 4.2X Pro Forma EBITDA, with total debt exceeding $15B.

source: General Mills

Thus far since the acquisition closed, there has been virtually no progress on paying down this debt. This will obviously change, but the slower out of the gate General Mills is on this, the longer the balance sheet will hang over the stock's head. Interest rates will keep rising, and such a high debt load will hamper cash flows.

I found it interesting that management chose to gloss over such a glaring problem with the company. The company virtually ignored the balance sheet in its presentation. It was left completely off of its financial slides, choosing to instead discuss cost savings and other positive antidotes. In 42 slides, the company also left off the balance sheet and cash flow statement, which I had to pull from the depths of the press release instead.

Shares Are Cheap...

The stock is certainly taking a beating to reflect these issues. The stock is currently near 52 week lows, trading at $44 per share. With earnings per share expected to come in at $3 (or just over) in FY2019, the stock is now trading at 14.66X FY2019 earnings. This is a discount of about 15% to its 10 year median earnings multiple.

source: Ycharts

This shows up in the free cash flow yield, where near 9%, the stock is giving you its best FCF based valuation in more than 10 years. This is important because earnings are going to be skewed right now due to accounting charges, FX exchange, and other variables. The free cash flow yield is a more organic value instrument, measuring the actual cash flow of General Mills.

But Are They A Buy?

The dilemma boils down to how patient investors are willing to be with General Mills, rather than putting money elsewhere. Even with a medium term time horizon, investors could be waiting a while to see a sizable return on their investment.

The one thing to maintain is that the business itself is financially stable. There is no threat of bankruptcy, or doom and gloom. General Mills is not going anywhere. The problem is that the company has dug itself a financial hole with a bloated balance sheet, that will take years to correct at this rate. I think that is why the market has punished the stock so drastically after the earnings report.

There just isn't anything going on to indicate that the company is anywhere close to turning a corner. Management is targeting to get leverage under 4X EBITDA by 2020 - and that is just to break the 4X mark. I like to see companies under 2.5X EBITDA. Meanwhile, investors need to see a lot of execution still take place. The company has to implement Blue Buffalo, execute on projected synergies, and start to deliver organic growth. All of this while fighting a tough headwind in the form of a core business that is still struggling mightily.

I personally do believe that General Mills can, and probably will right the ship over the long term. The problem is that I think it could take as long as 3-4 years to do so - maybe longer. Given the opportunity cost combined with execution risk, I think that there are probably better places to put your money until General Mills makes notable progress paying down its debt load.

