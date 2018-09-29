Galapagos: A Valuation

Valuation sheet is available here.

Note that this valuation only takes into account filgotinib in certain indications only.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) had a tough few months, where its stock showed volatility and failed to make any substantial up move. However, the company still retains its long-term viability and the stock maintains its long-term upward momentum as well. The stock first hit the investment radars in 2016 and has shown strong growth since then. We have been bullish GLPG since early 2017.

Strong Pipeline

Galapagos has a strong yet diversified product pipeline. The company is currently carrying out several Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies in addition to nearly 25 discovery programs. However, the valuation of the company at the current juncture is mainly attributed to Filgotinib, which is in Phase 3 studies for Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Additionally, it is also being tested for Lupus nephropathy, Psoriatic Arthritis and Uveitis. The company reported encouraging results for several of these trials. However, the markets refused to budge and the company stock remained stagnant with mild negative bias.

However, we are looking for some positive action in the stock as the company recently reported Filgotinib’s TORTUGA trial results. The trial was designed for evaluating the safety and efficacy of filgotinib in adult patients suffering from moderate to severe active ankylosing spondylitis (AS). The study met its primary endpoint as patients treated with filgotinib achieved significantly greater improvements in AS Disease Activity Score at week 12 with a mean change from baseline of -1.5 versus -0.6 for patients on placebo. While the trial is still in Phase 2 and is a long time away from making it to the market, the impact of this news on short to medium-term stock price is likely to be substantial.

Overall, it is safe to say that Filgotinib is the main growth driver for Galapagos as it inches closer to market. The company has tied up with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) for developing Filgotinib for different inflammatory conditions. One of the most promising markets for Filgotinib is going to be Rheumatoid Arthritis. The drug is in Phase III study for the indication and the results are likely to be out later this year. With successful trial results behind it, the upcoming event is likely to be positive as well. However, it should be noted that the drug has been licensed to Gilead and Galapagos will be entitled to milestone payments, which may go up to $1.35 billion.

Rheumatoid Arthritis is one of the most lucrative markets around for pharma companies and the segment is currently dominated by Humira, which generates over $18 billion in annual revenue. However, Humira is not suitable for everyone and it also does not work well as a combination therapy. Filgotinib, on the other hand, has shown good tolerance profile with patients.

Valuation Thesis

Despite its strong drug pipeline, Galapagos’ valuation currently is largely dependent on Filgotinib. The company licensed the drug to Gilead in 2016 in a deal which included Gilead acquiring a 15 percent stake in Galapagos for $425 million. Additionally, the company also paid $300 million in upfront payment.

While these cash flows helped Galapagos immensely in staying afloat and carrying out its large number of trials, it also meant relinquishing its absolute control over Filgotinib, a highly likely blockbuster drug. Pursuant to this arrangement, Galapagos is entitled to up to $1.35 billion in milestone payments. Further, it will also receive 20% to 30% royalties in most of the markets.

Assumptions for the model include prediction of peak revenue of 4 billion Euro for Filgotinib by 2027 based on a conservative outlook of Humira’s revenue, which stood at $18 billion in the last fiscal. We expect the drug to be launched in 2020 and start off with a modest 400 million Euro in annual sales and report 40% annual growth, which will taper off in the succeeding years until it reaches its patent expiration close to 2030. Further, the valuation has been done conservatively whereby Galapagos will receive 20 percent royalty on total revenue generated.

The terminal value for the company has been calculated using 4% as its perpetual growth rate keeping in line with the average growth rate of the economy. The Weighted Average Cost of Capital has been assumed at 11%. All these assumptions have been made at the conservative side. It has also been assumed that there will not be any equity dilution in the coming years as the company has a robust liquidity profile and the royalty payments for Filgotinib will also be strong.

Risk factors: There are certain caveats as well. The projections are based on the assumption of Filgotinib receiving appropriate regulatory approval. We have appropriately adjusted the discount rate to account for the uncertainty. However, the risk of non-approval or delay should still be considered while making a decision. The model also assumes that the drug will hit the market by 2020. Again, any delay may have negative impacts on the valuation.

These assumptions provided us with a Terminal value of the company at €7.6 billion. Our base case stock valuation stood at €159, which is equivalent to approximate $185 at the current exchange rate. This valuation gives us approximately 50 percent upside from current levels. Our bull case presents a price target of €201 or about $235 at today’s exchange rate. This represents an almost 100% increase from current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.