MetLife Continues To Languish In An Out-Of-Favor Sector

Low single-digit earnings growth can support a fair value in the low $50's, suggesting decent returns for those investors patient enough to wait this one out.

Maybe the nicest thing I can say about MetLife (MET) is that it has suffered no worse than its sector, with the shares down 4% over the past year and more or less in line with Lincoln (LNC) and Prudential (PRU), while Unum (UNM) has fallen more than 20%. The issues for investors remain more or less the same – worries about spread pressure, worries about credit quality risk in fixed income, worries about the growth potential of mature markets, and probably most importantly, worries about the status of reserves in long-term care insurance books.

I continue to believe MetLife is undervalued, but it’s hard to identify a catalyst for a turnaround in sentiment. A successful/benign completion of its actuarial review of its LTC business would certainly help, but I think investors are firmly in the “we’ll believe it when we see it” camp when it comes to the potential of the LTC business, as well as the company’s cost-cutting targets and growth initiatives. I continue to see fair value in the low-to-mid $50s, which when combined with the dividend, suggests a pretty good return for this unpopular name.

Will LTC Come Through?

Investor worries about the quality of long-term care insurance reserves are front and center in the life insurance space today. This is particularly true after the surprising charge from Prudential in the second quarter and ongoing worries about Unum. Although MetLife isn’t nearly so exposed to this issue as Unum, CNO Financial (CNO), or Manulife (MFC), investors are nevertheless worried about the risk of a sizable charge as the company is undergoing its actuarial review process.

MetLife’s comments to date on the issue have been supportive, albeit not convincing to the Street. The company’s statutory reserves don’t include future rate increases, even though the company has had fairly consistent success in generating rate increases over the past decade. Moreover, only 15% or so of the business includes lifetime benefits about 40% is part of group coverage plans that involve smaller face amounts and less generous benefits. All of that said, MetLife really needs this review to go well, or it’s going to be a meaningful hit to management credibility at a time when the shares can ill afford it.

What About Growth Opportunities?

Not much credit is given to MetLife’s ability to grow its business in any meaningful way. That comes despite a pretty good track record of growing its group benefits business in the U.S., including adjusted revenue growth of 4% in the second quarter. In addition to leveraging its leading share in group life and dental, MetLife has created a JV with IBM (IBM) to develop a group benefits program for smaller companies (much of MetLife’s success has been with Fortune 100 to Fortune 500 companies). While this will put MetLife into closer competition with AFLAC (AFL), MetLife is looking at a more direct distribution platform and is not looking to replicate a large force of selling agents.

There are also worthwhile long-term opportunities in the pension risk transfer market. Not unlike the bulk annuity opportunity in the UK that I mentioned recently in reference to Aviva PLC (OTCPK:AVVIY), pension risk transfer is basically a way for corporations to manage funding risk in their defined benefit plans. MetLife won $6 billion of business from FedEx (FDX) earlier this year, and I believe there will be more opportunities to do large amounts of business with corporations looking to transfer risk (for a price, of course). While Prudential has historically been more active in this market, I believe MetLife is going to be more active in bidding for potential business in the coming years.

Last and probably least in many investors’ minds comes MetLife’s international growth potential. There are certainly more exciting plays on the growth potential of Asia’s insurance markets, as MetLife is heavily leveraged to the very mature Japanese market, but there are longer-term opportunities to consider in countries like India where the market hasn’t been open to foreign players all that long. Latin America, too, continues to offer worthwhile prospects for MetLife in both Mexico and Chile and premiums grew 7% in the second quarter on a constant currency basis.

Cost-Cutting And Capital Returns Help

With MetLife having moved on from Brighthouse (BHF), management is well aware that the company’s infrastructure is larger than the business requires. To that end, management is targeting over $800 million in annualized expense reductions by the end of 2020, and there has been steady (if slow) progress on that front.

Management has also shown that they are serious about returning capital to shareholders, having announced a $1.5 billion buyback earlier this year and actively making use of it.

Although a potential threat vis a vis capital returns, I also believe MetLife will continue to look for opportunities to deploy capital into M&A. As has been the case for some time, I believe U.S. group benefits and Asian insurance are management’s preferred targets, though I don’t think they’d bypass a good opportunity in Latin America.

The Opportunity

As I’m only looking for 2% to 3% growth in adjusted earnings from MetLife over the next five and 10 years, I really don’t believe my expectations are all that aggressive. Likewise, I expect the company to continue to return substantial capital to shareholders over that time, both in dividends and buybacks, and as the MetLife Holdings operation continues to run down, there should be meaningful opportunities to redeploy capital to higher-return businesses (or accelerate capital returns to shareholders).

And yet, the share price is what it is. Although discounted earnings and a “fair” book value multiple based upon near-term ROE both suggest a fair value in the low-to-mid $50’s is fair, the shares remain stuck between the mid-$40’s, with a brief excursion into the $50’s last year.

The Bottom Line

MetLife is certainly not the only insurance company that looks undervalued to me, and that’s particularly true in the life insurance sub-sector. At least some of what I say about MetLife could easily apply as well to Prudential and AXA Equitable (EQH), though I don’t mean to suggest that these businesses are identical. In any case, I think MetLife will most likely continue to frustrate investors, but I know value investors tend to be a more patient bunch, and I do believe that patience will eventually be rewarded here.

