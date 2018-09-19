Playing M&A Bingo With BB&T

First Horizon, Iberiabank, and Synovus all look like candidates to me, but there is no shortage of possible targets.

BB&T has been forthcoming and transparent as far as its intention to do more M&A and the sort of deal(s) it is looking for.

When an historically acquisitive bank signals that they’re reading to start considering M&A again, I don’t think it’s much of a stretch to start speculating on the sort of target(s) the company might have in mind. In the case of BB&T (BBT), while management has certainly laid out a case for worthwhile organic growth by focusing on its core strengths in business and consumer lending, the company has also laid out a clear set of criteria for future M&A, and I believe management would like to make a significant deal (or two) to vault the company over the $250 billion asset level.

Deal or not, I believe BB&T shares are modestly undervalued today. While there are certainly other options in BB&T’s size range worth considering (including PNC (PNC)), I believe mid-single-digit growth can support an attractive return at today’s price.

The Deal To Come

Between presentations at sell-side conferences and its own SEC filings, BB&T has laid out what it is looking for in an M&A deal. The bank would like to acquire $20 billion to $30 billion in assets (perhaps up to $50 billion in assets). BB&T management would prefer to acquire in-footprint and wants a target with solid core funding and potential cost savings of 30% or more. BB&T is targeting a 15% IRR from a deal, and wants EPS accretion in year one, with a three-year tangible book payback.

Keep in mind, though, that this is the goal and BB&T management isn’t necessarily going to be bound by every one of those restrictions. Still, I think it is a useful starting point.

I also think it’s worth considering just where BB&T needs, or wants, to get bigger. By and large, super-regionals like BB&T need a top-five market position to drive attractive long-term operating synergies. There are certainly exceptions (small share in a state neighboring/bordering an MSA with stronger share, for instance), but that’s a good rule of them. To that end, then, I believe Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia, and Tennessee are all prime targets, though BB&T is already technically top-five in Georgia. I also believe looking at MSA exposure is worthwhile too, and BB&T could want to improve its position in MSAs like Washington, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, and Tampa.

Running Through Some Candidates

One name that springs to mind quickly for me, and has long been tied to BB&T in rumors, is Tennessee’s First Horizon (FHN). The #1 player in Tennessee with strong share (over 15%) and significant presences in the major MSAs, First Horizon also brings some complementary share in North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as a little bit of Florida (particularly the Cape Coral area), as it operates in 14 of the top 20 Southeastern MSAs. First Horizon would likely be meaningfully accretive, brings a solid deposit base, and has fee-generating businesses (though the fixed-income trading business has been steadily weakening).

Iberiabank (IBKC) would also make sense, offering meaningful accretion and significant exposure to Louisiana, as well as add-on exposure in the Gulf region, some incremental share in Atlanta, Memphis, and Dallas, and more meaningful share in Florida (over 1.5%), particularly Cape Coral, Miami, Orlando, and Sarasota.

I believe Synovus (SNV) has to be considered in the mix. This was a more popular rumor years ago, but Synovus has shown that it is more than happy to continue building its business and staying independent, including a recent (but not exactly well-received) announcement to acquire Florida’s FCB (FCB). Synovus has a pretty good cost structure already, but there should be some branch overlap synergies, and Synovus (with FCB) would add meaningful share in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, though not as much in major attractive MSAs like Atlanta as you might otherwise think.

Running through a few other ideas, BankUnited (BKU) would be attractive for its branch overlap (cost reduction opportunities) and share in Florida (including Miami), but I’m not sure BB&T wants to bother with the New York City market. BancorpSouth (BXS) would boost BB&T’s presence in a broad swath of Gulf Coast states and the deposit base isn’t bad, but there’s no particularly attractive MSA leverage there and the heavier CRE skew may not really suit BB&T. Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) is on the smaller side, but adds meaningful share in Tennessee with strong presences in Nashville and Knoxville and synergistic operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Of course, there are many other names that BB&T could consider, including more Texas-focused players like Cullen/Frost (CFR), and I wouldn’t rule out the idea of smaller “follow on” deals that could add exposure to particular markets/MSAs that aren’t captured in a larger deal.

The Opportunity

Looking beyond M&A, BB&T is still looking at what it believes are outsized growth opportunities in consumer lending and small business lending. The bank is also focusing on growing its core deposits and leveraging investments in IT. As far as lending goes, BB&T has been backing away from CRE lending, especially permanent lending, as rates are just not where BB&T management thinks they need to be to provide adequate returns. On the other hand, bank officer surveys have been a little more encouraging with respect to C&I lending, which is a much more significant part of this bank’s operations.

My basic expectations are still for core earnings growth in the low-to-mid single-digits, but clearly there is the opportunity and possibility of M&A to add to that potential. As is, I believe BB&T shares should trade in the low $50’s and are slightly undervalued today.

The Bottom Line

Banks have returned to M&A this year, but so far the results have been mixed – investors haven’t responded to these deals with a lot of enthusiasm, and many acquirers have seen their share prices decline after announcing deals. Along similar lines, BB&T shares have been weaker since management made it clear that they were once again considering M&A. Given the company’s track record of value-creation, though, I believe BBT&T can still build value through M&A and I believe these shares are worth considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.