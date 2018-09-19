Getting Paid 8% To Ride The 'Silver Tsunami'

I will continue to ride the wave and allow Omega's management team to leverage its expertise, relationships, and disciplined capital management capabilities.

Another misconception with skilled nursing, that is often ignored, is the secular tailwind related to the aging population.

Skilled nursing facilities are covered by Medicare for a short period of time, and nursing homes are not covered by Medicare.

There’s a big misconception when it comes to skilled nursing and even I have become confused over the concept of receiving around the clock care from a nursing home staff.

Keep in mind, there’s a big difference between a nursing home and skilled nursing, whereas skilled nursing services provide the most complete levels of care you can find within a senior living community.

While nursing homes and skilled nursing are often used interchangeably, the most important difference is that skilled nursing facilities are covered by Medicare for a short period of time, and nursing homes are not covered by Medicare.

Medicare will certify that such facilities meet qualifications and ensure that they have staff necessary to provide patients with the care they need. Types of care typically offered at skilled nursing include physical therapy, injections, and IV care.

Keep in mind, seniors who go to nursing homes get great care, just not the same medically-focused care that is available in skilled nursing. There’s also no limit to how long seniors can stay in a nursing home.

Another misconception with skilled nursing, that is often ignored, is the secular tailwind related to the aging population. Over the next two decades, Medicare utilization of skilled nursing facilities materially increases from 75 years old and this utilization increases through their late 80s.

"Baby boomers" started to turn 75 in 2016 and the age 75+ cohort will grow on both an absolute and relative basis through at least 2040 as the baby boomers replace the baby bust generation within the 75+ population. The percentage of hospital discharges to skilled nursing facilities has remained steady in recent years, suggesting they are in a prime position to benefit from this demographic wave, aka the Silver Tsunami.

Photo Source

Omega's Business Model

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is the largest skilled nursing REIT with an operating asset portfolio of 923 facilities with approximately 96,000 operating beds. These facilities were spread across 67 third-party operators and located within 41 states in the United Kingdom (central London and the southern and eastern regions of England).

Omega is one of the largest healthcare REITs and is one of the most diversified "pure play" Skilled Nursing REITs. The company has long-term, triple-net master leases with cross collateralization provisions and most operators have strong credit profiles (with security deposits of three to six months). As of Q2-18, Omega had 83% of investments in skilled nursing and 17% of investments in senior housing.

Omega’s revenue consists of Medicaid (53%), Medicare (34%), and Private Pay (12%). Since the leases are triple-net, property level expenses are operator's responsibility (labor, insurance, property taxes, capital expenditures). Omega receives fixed rent payments from tenants, with annual escalators, and operators receive revenues through reimbursement of Medicare, Medicaid, and private pay for services.

Most of the negative news regarding the reliability of Omega's rents is related to the company's operators. Several skilled nursing operators have experienced pressure and this has resulted in a deterioration in earnings. Here is a snapshot of Omega's top operators:

Managing Operator Risk

One of the reasons that we have maintained bullish sentiment with Omega, and other skilled nursing REITs (i.e. Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA)) is because of the experienced management teams. We believe that managing operator risk is essential to the success of any REIT and we have paid very close attention to the risks related to a number of Omega’s tenants.

For example, Orianna (also known as Four West Holdings) voluntarily filed Chapter 11 in US Bankruptcy Court in Dallas, Texas, and at that time, Omega entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (or RSA) that will form the basis for Orianna’s restructuring.

While subject to bankruptcy court approval, the RSA provides for the orderly transition to new operators of 23 of the 42 facilities Orianna currently leases from Omega. The RSA provided for the sale of the remaining 19 facilities pursuant to a plan of reorganization to be confirmed by the bankruptcy court.

Omega remains confident that the post-transition restructuring rent or rent equivalent in the event of asset sales for the Orianna portfolio will be in the previously stated range of $32 million to $38 million and around $17 million is already on the books (run rate of $4.2 million per quarter) and as soon as the transfers are completed Omega should see another $15 to $21 million of value unlocked (total rent of $32 to $38 million).

Currently, Omega collects ~$1 million monthly from Orianna, and Omega is on the way to achieving its transitioning objectives.

As previously reported, Signature (6.5% of ABR) and Daybreak (3.9% of ABR) entered restructuring agreements that provided both operators with the necessary liquidity and cash flow to effectively manage ongoing operations, giving management the ability to effectuate their business plan, and ensure continued investments in the physical plans.

Omega and Signature have enjoyed an excellent longstanding relationship dating back nearly 20 years. While this restructuring is certainly not optimal, it was successful in providing for an adequate resolution, while maintaining and incentivizing the existing management team.

Both Signature and Daybreak are fully compliant with their respective restructuring agreements, and operational performance is in line with or exceeding budgeted levels. Omega has no other material restructuring agreements in process.

Another Omega tenant, Preferred Care (a Texas-based operator) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier in the year as a result of a $28 million jury award in the State of Kentucky. While Omega has no exposure to Preferred Care in Kentucky, the company has 16 leased facilities to Preferred Care in New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma.

Last year, Omega and Preferred Care entered into a transition agreement related to all 16 facilities and two facilities (in Texas) previously leased to Preferred Care, transitioned to an existing Omega operator effective June 1st and Omega expects the remaining 14 facilities to be re-leased during Q4-18.

Genesis (GEN), Omega’s third largest operator (7.4% of ABR), secured new financing commitments earlier this year including a commitment for a new $555 million asset-based lending (or ABL) facility and an agreement for an amended and expanded term loan. Collectively, Omega has done an outstanding job managing its operator risks, while maintaining occupancy (82.4% as of Q2-18).

Managing the Balance Sheet

As of Q3-18, Omega had three properties valued at approximately $4 million classified as assets held for sale and is still evaluating approximately $90 million in potential asset disposition opportunities, which could occur over the next several quarters.

The balance sheet remained strong with net debt to annualized EBITDA of 5.49x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.0x (note EBITDA on these calculations has no annual revenue related to Orianna or construction in process related to new builds).

When adjusting for the likely range of expected rental outcome from Orianna, the known revenue on the new builds and removing revenue related to second-quarter asset sales, Omega’s pro forma leverage would be roughly 5.0x.

In Q2-18, Omega sold 47 assets for consideration of $138 million in net cash proceeds, a $25 million seller note and $53 million in buyer assumed HUD debt, recognizing a loss of approximate $3 million.

These strong sales results reflect the continued appetite for skilled nursing assets by local market private buyers. The bulk of asset sales are now complete, excluding the ultimate outcome of the Orianna portfolio, not already slated for transition.

As noted above, Orianna is now the only material portfolio that is being restructured (13 Mississippi facilities with annual contractual rent of $12 million were transitioned to an existing Omega operator).

Omega minimizes encumbered assets (less than 1% of Total Assets), providing the company with exceptional flexibility. The company is rated BBB- by S&P, and the robust credit metrics provide an adequate buffer against the possible effects of tenant-related operating headwinds amid Medicare reimbursement changes and regulatory/licensing risk.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, Omega’s reportable FFO on a dilutive basis was $155 million or $0.75 per share, as compared to $151 million or $0.73 per share for Q2-17. Adjusted FFO was $159 million or $0.76 per share for the quarter and excludes the impact of $564,000 in provisions for uncollectable accounts, $1 million related to unrealized gains on GEN common stock warrants and $4.1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Chart through 2017

Omega’s Operating revenue for Q2-18 was approximately $220 million versus $236 million for Q2-17. The decrease was primarily the result of approximately $16 million of reduced revenue as Omega placed Orianna on a cash basis effective July 1, 2017, and accordingly did not record any lease revenue in Q2-18, and reduced revenue as a result of asset sales that occurred since Q2-17.

The decrease in revenue resulting from the asset sales was offset by incremental revenue from a combination of new investments completed, capital improvements made to facilities, asset transitions and lease amendments made during that same time period.



Chart through 2017

Omega’s Q2-18 dividend was $0.66 per share, that reflects a payout ratio of 87% of adjusted FFO and 98% of funds available for distribution (or FAD). As Omega CEO Taylor Pickett explains:

“While these ratios are high from an historical perspective, we feel comfortable with the payout ratio given that we incurred at normally high second quarter Orianna legal fees of $2 million. In the fact, we projected Orianna asset rent or rent equivalent of $8 million to $9.5 million per quarter. After normalizing the effect of Orianna, the pro forma dividend payout ratios have down to approximately 81% of adjusted FFO and 91% of FAD.”

As a result, Omega tightened its adjusted FFO guidance to a range of $3.03 to $3.06 per share, and the FAD guidance to a range of $2.67 to $2.74 per share.

Getting Paid 8% To Ride The Silver Tsunami

As many of you know, I have been beating the Omega drum for quite some time, and I’m happy to say that the patience is paying off. In late April, I explained that Omega was part of “my newly created New Money Portfolio” and since that time shares have surged by over 29%.... a big boo-yah back at ya!

Some of you may remember that Omega shares were yielding over 10% and the dividend yield is 8.0%. However, over a longer period, Omega’s dividend yield has averaged ~6.0%.

Here’s a snapshot of Omega’s dividend yield compared with the broader healthcare REIT peer group:

Although we upgraded Omega to a STRONG BUY a few months ago, it’s apparent that the shares have appreciated (by 29%) and this means that we are removing the “Strong” recommendation and sticking with the “BUY” only tag. Omega has seen one negative FFO growth year (in 2017) and the company is forecasted to generate negative FFO in 2018.

Remember that the stock market has a way of over-reacting and the strong price appreciation YTD gas resulted in a move to Fair Value alignment. The dividend freeze is unfortunate, but understandable give the negative FFO growth prospects and portfolio repositioning efforts.

But we are still bullish that Omega has value, although shares are not as ridiculously cheap today. Here’s a snapshot of Omega’s P/FFO multiple, compared with the peer set:

Since my very first article on Omega (April 2012), shares have appreciated by ~8.5% per year. That does not include dividends, so the average annualized returns are closer to 13.2% (see below).



Although the dividend is not growing today, I am confident that the company is positioning itself for the “silver tsunami” and eventually the company should be positioned to begin growing the dividend in the future.

In the interim, I will continue to ride the wave and allow the management team to leverage its expertise, relationships, and disciplined capital management capabilities. Make no mistake, the cycle is not over, but I am convinced that investors will be adequately rewarded for their patience and discipline simply by ignoring the pundits and focusing on fundamentals.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: FAST Graphs, Q2-18 Earnings Transcript, and OHI Investor Deck.

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha (based on page-views), and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Strong Buy/Hold/Sell (and soon Strong Sell) recommendations. For new subscribers we will include a FREE autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. Act Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.