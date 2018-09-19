Marret Resource Corp. - Cash And A Cheap CVR

US investors don't get the CVR because of SEC rules, so there is a steady supply of shares as they sell, which creates the opportunity for those based elsewhere.

Marret Resources Corp. (OTC:PYCFF) is a Canadian-based lender to natural resource companies that has entered liquidation. They have converted all their loans and assets to cash except one, and have come to an agreement to sell the company to new management. There is an opportunity here (for non-US based investors) to collect all or almost all of their cash back almost immediately, and subsequently have a potentially large contingent value right [CVR] on the monetization of the remaining asset. It is very important to note here that US investors cannot get the CVR (I think so they don't have to register the CVR with the SEC). The company also trades in Canada under the symbol MAR, with better liquidity there.

The transaction is relatively simple. The new manager of the company will be converting the company into a more generalist lending fund, making loans across industries. They have raised a bunch of new capital at $0.53 per share. The old shareholders have a choice to make, as there is an election period.

Keep invested with new management.

Take $0.53 CAD in cash.

Take a bunch of warrants on the new shares.

I am electing cash for my shares, which I expect to receive at the end of September or early October. Worth noting that Interactive Brokers told me their deadline for making an election is September 26th, so check with your broker on the timeliness here.

Because the shares currently trade for $0.54, a purchase at present receives essentially all of its cost basis back in the very short term. If that was the whole deal, this wouldn't be much of an opportunity.

But aside from the three choices, each old shareholder (who is outside the USA) will also receive a CVR based on Marret's position in Cline. Marret and its sibling funds received the equity in Cline after that company defaulted on its loans. That isn't necessarily a promising feature for an asset, but the biggest asset Cline has is a previously-producing metallurgical coal mine in Colorado. With met coal prices now hovering around $200/mt (up from $90 three years ago), the economics of mining metallurgical coal have changed dramatically.

While it isn't easy to determine what a non-producing mine could be worth, I think it is at least somewhat relevant that Marret estimates the fair value of their Cline position at $0.449 per MAR share as of their latest financial reporting.

That implies a value of just under $8 MM CAD for their 15% share in both the equity and debt of Cline. Thus, for a full recovery of that value, Cline would need to sell for $53 MM CAD, which I think is only likely if met coal takes another leg up in price. I will assign that a 10% probability.

I think there's a chance someone will buy Cline for option value. I think it could be worth $20 MM CAD in that scenario, which is reasonably likely at a $200/mt met coal price. I will assign a 30% probability to that outcome, which is a $0.17 distribution.

That leaves a 60% chance of the CVR expiring worthless, which seems reasonable. Weighting those values gives a value of 9.6 cents as shown in the table below.

That reduces to a 7-cent present value when discounted 3 years at 10%.

Risks

The biggest two risks are related to the shareholder vote. If the vote fails for some reason, there will likely be material downside. I don't think that's likely because a significant portion of shares are locked up and it's unlikely a better deal for MAR is forthcoming.

The other potential risk is proration. The deal is contingent upon enough shareholders remaining that the stock can keep its TSX listing, which is what the new manager mainly wants. There is a specific guarantee in the deal that 75% of the shares can elect for cash, but higher elections than that are at the discretion of the new manager. Given they probably want management fees on as much money as possible, I wouldn't expect anything there.

However, this was largely a retail yield product, so I suspect there are lots of shares sitting forgotten in people's accounts who will not realize that it probably makes sense to elect for cash. Also, some folks might take the warrant option, which has quite a lot of upside if the new entity takes off. It's much too risky for my taste, but some might find it attractive.

If we assume that 90% of shares elect cash, then cash elections will only get $0.44 in cash and 0.17 of a new share. The new shares should theoretically still be worth $0.53 (they just sold a bunch of new shares at that price) but I would expect them to trade at a discount. Figure a 10% discount on the new shares and that 0.17 share is worth an additional $0.081, which makes a cash election worth about $0.521 CAD per share.

Conclusion

If you add up by my estimate of the cash election value of $0.521 and my estimate of the CVR value of $0.07 that gets an estimated present value of MAR shares of $0.591 CAD. Given they currently trade at $0.54 (and have been available slightly lower than that) it seems like a positive expected value trade that won't tie up capital for long as most of the value is cash that can be expected to be returned within a month.

I think the spread persists because US-based shareholders are selling prior to the deal closing. Because they don't get the CVR, anything at or above $0.53 makes sense to sell for a US-based investor, which I think is providing a steady supply of shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYCFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position held via TSX listed MAR shares

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.