Nutrien Breaks Out To New Highs

Slowly but surely, shares of Nutrien (NTR) grew from lows seen in February 2018 and broke into the positive territory for the year, being up roughly 6% year-to-date. I’ve been bullish at lower price levels, but I think that the stock may continue to develop upside momentum despite the fact that it went from $44 to $58 without any major pullback.

I believe that there are several positive catalysts still in play for Nutrien. The first one is the continuous improvement in potash prices. In the second quarter report, Nutrien reported an average selling price of $201 per ton, up from $184 per ton in the first quarter of this year.

It looks like there’ll be more upside to come. Demand looks strong: Nutrien raised its potash demand guidance to 65 million – 67 million tons. In recent news, Belaruskali, the Belorussian potash producer, has agreed to a contract price of $290 per ton cfr (cfr means that the seller pays for the delivery) with China for deliveries through June 2019. For Belaruskali, it’s an increase of $60 per ton (or 26%) from the contract in the previous year. In comparison, the average realized potash price for Potash Corp., one of the two companies that merged into Nutrien, was $174 per ton in the second quarter of 2017. Thus, prices for Nutrien increased by about 16% in this period. In my opinion, the new fixture by Belaruskali signals that there’s more upside to come on the potash front.

Another potential catalyst is the closure of the sale of Nutrien’s stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) and the company’s stake in Arab Potash Company. I originally viewed sales as bullish for Potash Corp., and I continue to view them as positive for Nutrien. At a recent conference, Nutrien provided the following update: “The sale of the equity stakes is expected to generate after-tax proceeds of approximately $5 billion. And we still remain very confident that we’ll be able to complete these divestitures by the end of this year”.

Despite the recent upside, Nutrien trades at less than 20 forward P/E. I’d argue that it is an attractive valuation for a leading fertilizing company which has recently raised guidance and is experiencing market improvements.

Source: Nutrien 2Q report

One of the reasons why I believe that Nutrien will always command a premium is that there are just a few truly investable options in the space, especially if an investor wants to get exposure to the potash market. In this light, paying less than 20 forward earnings at times when the general market is at all time highs for a company whose performance is increasing is a decent value.

Last but not least, for those interested in momentum like me, Nutrien shares have breached through the resistance level at ~$58.00 and looks ready for another leg up, supported by both technicals and fundamentals. I remain bullish on Nutrien.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.