Centennial Resource Development Marches Towards 65,000 Barrels Of Oil Per Day

Lack of hedges has resulted in excellent realised prices for its oil (after hedges), but results in some vulnerability should oil prices crash.

Centennial has also taken steps to diversify pricing away from WTI Midland over the next couple of years.

Despite significant cash burn in 2018, its leverage remains low and it has plenty of liquidity, putting it in a good position to achieve its multi-year goals.

Centennial continues to deliver excellent well level results, with a recent well being its best ever (based on first 30 days production).

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) appears to be well positioned to achieve its goal of getting oil production to 65,000 barrels per day by 2020. It has been delivering consistently good well results, and one pad averaged over 1,900 barrels of oil per day per well over the first 30 days of production.

While Centennial is expected to burn a large amount of cash in 2018, it has plenty of liquidity and a low amount of leverage, while the returns at $60 to $70 oil justify the additional investment. It is vulnerable to a sharp crash in oil prices though, due to its lack of hedges other than basis swaps.

Updated 2018 Outlook

Centennial has bumped up its total production guidance for 2018 to around 60,000 BOEPD (at guidance midpoint) due to Centennial's decision to switch to ethane recovery mode at its primary gas processing plant. This increases its overall production numbers a bit although oil production expectations remain the same at 35,500 barrels per day.

Near-term ethane prices have been on a steady rise over the last few months, while Waha natural gas prices are quite low, pushing the economics solidly in favor of ethane recovery.

At current strip prices, Centennial may end up with $935 million in oil and gas revenue during 2018, while its basis hedges add another $19 million in positive value.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 12,957,500 $59.00 $764 NGLs 4,197,500 $28.00 $118 Gas 28,470,000 $1.85 $53 Hedge Value $19 Total $954

Centennial's cash expenditures are estimated at $1.249 billion for 2018, mainly driven by an estimated $968 million in capital expenditures as it seeks to grow full year production by 88% compared to 2017.

$ Million Lease Operating $83 Production Taxes $65 Cash G&A $48 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $69 Cash Interest $15 Capex $968 Total $1,249

In this scenario, Centennial would have $295 million in cash burn during 2018. It had $117 million in cash at the beginning of the year and netted $46 million from the combination of its Lea County acquisition and its Reeves County divestiture, so it may end the year with around $130 million borrowed under its credit facility.

As Centennial notes, its leverage is quite low and it has plenty of liquidity. I see Centennial's cash burn to grow production as a good strategy in the current market environment, given its ability to handle that cash burn.

Source: Centennial Resource Development

Strong Well Results

Centennial has been getting quite strong results with its more recent wells. It highlighted that its CWI Long B U40H well produced 66,000 barrels of oil in its first 30 days of production, making it Centennial's best well to date. The other two wells on the CWI Long pad were also quite good, producing an average of 53,000 barrels of oil each over their first 30 days of production.

Source: Centennial Resource Development

The results from Centennial's other Q2 2018 wells were solid, with oil production in-line with Centennial's average long-lateral well during the last year and a bit.

Source: Centennial Resource Development

Notes On Realized Prices

Centennial achieved a high realized price for its oil in Q2 2018 after taking into account the effect of derivative settlements. This was because Centennial only has basis differential hedges in place. Centennial ended up fully benefiting from the increased oil prices, while being partially protected against the widening basis differentials.

Centennial is exposed to the WTI Midland basis differential outside of the 9,000 barrels per day of basis swaps (at an average of negative $2.38) that it has for the remainder of 2018 though (and roughly 8,000 barrels per day in 2019 basis swaps).

Its realised price without hedges was a bit over $3 per barrel less than Parsley Energy (Peer B), which has better pricing realisations for the time being. Parsley has various put spreads and collars in place that provides it with some downside protection, but cost it several dollars per barrel in Q2 2018.

Source: Centennial Resources

Going forward, Centennial is attempting to achieve strong unhedged prices for its oil via various sales agreements. For 2019, it added a deal based on Magellan East Houston pricing, which has been trading at a premium to WTI.

Source: Centennial Resource Development

Conclusion

With its strong financial position and excellent well level results, Centennial is in good shape to achieve its 2020 goal of 65,000 barrels of oil production per day. It has also taken steps to secure takeaway for its oil and gas production and attempt to improve its realised prices (without hedges). It doesn't have hedges other than a limited amount of basis hedges though, leaving it vulnerable should prices drop significantly (such as to $50 and below).

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.