PFF: Avoid Preferred Stocks During Interest Rate Tightening Cycle

PFF does contain a good mix of preferreds from different industries, with no overexposure to any single sector, which should make it one of the safer preferred funds.

One of the more popular asset classes among income-seeking investors is preferred stocks. This makes a lot of sense as preferred stocks are something of a hybrid between ordinary common stocks and bonds. As a general rule, preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend that does not vary with the performance of the company and the company has to make this payment before making any dividend payment to the ordinary common stockholders. In addition, the fixed dividend payment usually has a higher yield than the interest rates on the company's bonds. However, preferred stocks have one big problem during times of rising interest rates and that is a function of their indefinite duration. As such, holding them may not be a good idea if preserving principal is the main goal. As the usual method for investing in preferred stocks, at least by many investors, is through index funds such as the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), we will use that to illustrate these concepts.

About Preferred Stocks

As mentioned in the introduction, preferred stock is generally considered a hybrid investment because it has some of the qualities of both debt and equity. The reason why it is called preferred stock is because it is considered senior to common stock in the event of a bankruptcy. Basically, if the company goes bankrupt then preferred stockholders will receive whatever assets are left (if any) after the bondholders are reimbursed in full. The common stockholders will receive nothing until the preferred stockholders have all of their claims satisfied. In addition, preferred stockholders have a preference when it comes to dividends in that they must be paid before the common stockholders can receive any dividends.

As is the case with bonds, preferred stocks can have a number of different features but the most common ones are callable provisions and cumulative features:

Callable Preferreds: With a callable preferred stock, the company has the right to purchase the preferred stock back from the investor at a fixed price after a specified date.

With a callable preferred stock, the company has the right to purchase the preferred stock back from the investor at a fixed price after a specified date. Cumulative Preferreds: If the company misses a dividend payment, then the missed payments accumulate until the company settles up. In addition, common stockholders cannot receive any dividends until all past payments owed to cumulative preferred holders have been made.

There are other potential features too, such as conversion features, that are occasionally seen but the above two features are the most commonly seen. These are also the most commonly seen ones in the ETF, although the index does contain preferreds with all of the features.

About The ETF

iShares Preferred Stock ETF is a member of the venerable iShares family of ETFs. As is the case with other iShares ETFs, PFF is designed to passively track an index. In this case, that is the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. This index is comprised of U.S.-traded preferred stocks that meet certain criteria relating to minimum size, liquidity, exchange listing, and time to maturity. For the most part, this means that all of the preferred stocks in the index must trade on a major U.S. exchange (so no OTC shares), the preferred stock issue must have a market capitalization of at least $100 million, and the stocks cannot have a maturity or mandatory conversion date within the next twelve months. Thus, the ETF will generally not benefit from the potential upside that can come from converting preferred stock to common equity.

These eligibility requirements for the ETF result in the ETF containing mostly preferred stocks that have a similar profile to a bond in that they provide an investor with a steady stream of income. Here are the top ten holdings from the fund:

Source: iShares

As some readers may no doubt be familiar with, I typically dislike seeing any single position in a portfolio occupying more than 5% of its holdings as this can expose the portfolio quite heavily to idiosyncratic risks surrounding that position. Fortunately, that does not seem to be a problem here as the largest holding is only 2.22% of the fund's assets.

The one thing that we are likely to notice here is that a sizable portion of the preferred stock issuances in the fund is from the financial sector. In fact, the financial sector is a major issuer of preferred stock in aggregate since banking regulations allow for certain types of preferred stock (generally non-cumulative issues) to be considered Tier 1 capital. Thus, issuing these shares can help the bank satisfy regulatory requirements without having to dilute the common stockholders. With that said though, while banks and diversified financial firms do account for more than half of the fund's assets, there is a variety of different sectors represented in the fund:

Source: iShares

While PFF certainly does not have the same exposure to financials as something like the Invesco Financial Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGF), PFF's majority exposure to this sector does expose it to the risk of high losses in another financial crisis. In fact, one of the first trades that I ever made was purchasing PFF back in 2009. That wound up being a very profitable trade as the crisis averted before I ultimately sold the position a few years later. While I do not believe that another financial crisis is imminent, this is still a risk to be aware of.

Distributions

For an exchange-traded fund, PFF boasts a relatively solid distribution yield. As we can see here, the fund makes monthly distributions to its investors and has paid out a total of $2.090465 per share over the past twelve months:

Source: iShares

This payout gives the fund a trailing distribution yield of 5.62%, which is fairly respectable.

Preferred Stocks and Interest Rates

As I have explained in previous articles such as this one, there is an inverse relationship between bonds and interest rates. This is because the market price of a bond will adjust so that the yield-to-maturity essentially matches that of a newly issued bond from the same issuer with an identical maturity date. Therefore, when interest rates rise, the price of the bond will fall in order to give the new purchaser a higher yield-to-maturity.

Another important concept to be aware of regarding bonds is duration, which is a measurement of a bond's sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Officially, a bond's duration is the amount of time that it takes to recover half of the present value of all of the future cash flows from the bond. Therefore, bonds with a later maturity date will typically have a higher duration. As a general rule, a bond with a higher duration will rise or fall much more rapidly than a bond with a lower duration when interest rates change.

At this point, one may ask what this has to do with preferred stocks. As hybrid securities, preferred stocks can be thought of as bonds with no fixed maturity date. Therefore, it will have a higher duration than a bond with the same yield. Therefore, we can expect preferred stocks to be even more affected by interest rates than even the longest term bonds. Thus, we can expect to see the value of preferred stocks decline sharply when interest rates are rising.

In fact, that is exactly what we do see. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates over the past year in response to the strong economic data that we have been seeing. As shown here, this has affected the prices of both PFF and bonds, as measured by the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (AGG) and the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD):

Source: Seeking Alpha

Interestingly, the preferred stock ETF has not fallen as much as the two bond ETFs over the past year, although LQD is very close performance-wise. This could be due to other factors such as some preferred stocks in the index being convertible into common shares or having floating-rate dividends. However, the overall trend is clear. Investors seeking preservation of capital would be better served with a floating rate fund, such as the Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR), until the interest rate tightening cycle is complete.

