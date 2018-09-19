Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - An 8.60% Yielder Buying Opportunity

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

After the brief stumble, the price of the main index, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), climbed sharply higher. On a weekly basis, the increase of the price was by $0.63. These five solid green bars proved that the sector is in a great shape and very soon we can see a test of the resistance level around $86.55. After the decline at the beginning of the year, the main benchmark is trading in a range and the highest close price which we saw was $86.54 - reached in February.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

In my summary, I am going to briefly cover several advantages of high-yield bonds and respectively closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets, but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

The spread is simply the compensation a bond investor receives over the risk-free rate, which in this case is the U.S. Treasury rate. On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.17 bps. As we can see, the current levels are significantly lower compared to the ones of the financial crisis.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Lack of interesting news in the sector. Over the past week, Amundi Pioneer announced the dates and times for conference calls for financial advisors and investors regarding its Pioneer closed-end funds. The purpose of these calls is to discuss the performance of the funds year-to-date and their current positioning.

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, I have plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period.

The price of the Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEMKT:NHS) has decreased by 0.91% and this week it is taking the first position of our ranking. Based on the statistical indicator, the fund seems like a reasonable potential "Long" candidate especially if we take into consideration the fact that its net asset value did not fall.

The average Z-score of the high yield CEFs is -0.33 point. A week ago, the average Z-score was -0.35 point. As you see from the chart below, just for a month we saw a significant change in the average value of the statistical parameter.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Reversely, if we are looking for potential "Short" candidates, we need to sort the funds by the highest Z-score. It does not make sense to use the indicator if its value is between 0 and 1 point. In that scenario, we cannot talk about a statistical edge. Additionally, if I find a statistical reason to review some of the funds, I would prefer to be supported by a premium in case I am looking for potential "Shorts".

So, in our case, we do not have any candidate which meets our requirements. However, at some point, if the High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) is traded at a premium, we can use it at least as hedging reaction of our "Long" positions.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above table proves that the current period is still favorable to extend your portfolio with potential "Buy" candidates. The average discount/premium of the high yield CEFs is -8.47%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -8.50%.

Once again, the fund with the biggest spread between its price and net asset value is the Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Currently, it's the only fund with discount above 15%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) is another fund which caught my attention. Its Z-score is below -1.00 point and it has an attractive discount of 12.29%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Definite lack of candidates which can be reviewed as potential "Short" trades based on their premiums. We have only two funds which have a price above their net asset value. Even with these characteristics, I would not consider Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) as a suitable candidate for my portfolio because this closed-end fund does not meet my liquidity requirements.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com



These are the funds with the best return on net asset value for the past five years. Currently, these funds offer even higher yield on net asset value and higher yield on price due to the sharp decline earlier this year. We might find reasonable "Buy" candidates among them if we combine the return and the discount with a statistical edge as "Buy" signals.

Apparently, it is difficult to find а statistical edge among the funds from the sample. Based on the discount, New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) satisfies my needs.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com



Here, we have the closed-end funds with the lowest return on net asset value. If you are not a fan of the leveraged funds, you may decide to review the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO). It has an attractive discount and is one of the two funds which are non-leveraged.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.88% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.22%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com



We have two funds which are not leveraged and four which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for this sector is 24.40%.

Based on the provided information, the effective leverage of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund had decreased from 32.19% to 25.21%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Combining all of the circumstances, we form a landscape in which it is easier to find potential "Buy" candidates rather than reasonable "Shorts". I will keep your attention only on the closed-end funds where you can consider taking a "Long" position.

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is the Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX). We have already seen that the fund has one of the lowest Z-scores in the sector. It has one of the lowest returns on net asset value for the past five years, but currently, the situation is totally different. The main task is to review the investment approach of the fund:

Offers a leveraged portfolio of high-yield corporate debt securities from both the U.S. and non-U.S.corporations, with strategic allocations to emerging markets and derivatives.

Seeks high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Emphasizes team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities.

We do have a yield on the price of 8.60% and a yield on the net asset value of 7.54%. The current distribution is $0.0455 and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Western Asset High Income Fund II

Source: CEFConnect.com, Western Asset High Income Fund II

Compared to its peers, the fund seems undervalued. The average discount for the high yield sector is 8.47% while the spread between the price and net asset value of Western Asset High Income Fund II is 12.29%.

Source: CEFdata.com, Western Asset High Income Fund II

The fund's effective leverage is 26.35%, which is pretty close to the average for the sector. As an active trader, I consider as an advantage its relatively high average daily volume of 250,000 shares per day.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Western Asset High Income Fund II

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "BB". The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 87.58% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Communications" and "Energy" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

As a hedging reaction, here we can use the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF). As you can see, over the past year, their net asset values tend to move together, but we observe a price deviation.

Source: Ycharts, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and Western Asset High Income Fund II

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HIX can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/15/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.