Amarin: The REDUCE-IT Study Data Will Be A Major Catalyst

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has a single product called Vascepa in the US market. Vascepa was approved in 2012. It is “an ultra-pure, EPA-only omega-3 fatty acid product.” Vascepa is like a diet supplement that may reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

Elevated TG or hypertriglyceridemia causes pancreatitis or acute pancreatic inflammation; it also causes arterosclerosis or hardening of the artery wall, leading to stroke and other cardiovascular (CV) diseases. So far, Vascepa’s effect on lowering TG and thereby positively affecting pancreatitis has been shown. However, if the company can show treatment benefit in CV diseases, that will vastly increase its market potential.

So, the upcoming catalyst, topline data from the REDUCE-IT trial, Vascepa's seven-year CV outcomes study, is a major catalyst for the stock.

We ran AMRN through our IOMachine four factor test - which forms an investibility opinion on any biopharma based on four factors - catalysts, previous trial data, execution and competition. The above catalyst, which is due to produce data in September of this year, will have a major effect on the stock.

As to past trial data, there’s no direct past trial available for the CV study because Vascepa hasn’t had one before. As we noted, “Nothing as such for this 7-yr CV study, but otherwise the drug approved in patients with severely elevated triglyceride level. In a post hoc analysis of the ANCHOR study, patients with persistent high triglycerides (TG) and elevated high-sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP) on statin therapy who received 4 g/day of Vascepa experienced significant reductions in TG and inflammatory biomarkers without an elevation in bad cholesterol. However, a recent meta analysis of 10 studies covering 77,917 individuals found zero evidence that omega-3 supplementation positively impacts the fate of patients with cardiovascular disease. Worse still, a sub-group analysis also failed to find any support for using omega-3 supplements as an add-on to statin therapy.”

The study referred to here was published on JAMA. The study aimed to discover, through a meta analysis, whether supplemental use of marine-derived omega-3 fatty acid (Vascepa is a purified form of this) had any significant benefit in CV patients. And the study failed to find any.

A similar study was conducted on diabetes mellitus patients to discover whether the use of omega-3 fatty acid had any benefit in CV patients. This study, the ASCEND study, concluded that “Among patients with diabetes without evidence of cardiovascular disease, there was no significant difference in the risk of serious vascular events between those who were assigned to receive n−3 fatty acid supplementation and those who were assigned to receive placebo.”

The REDUCE-IT trial is a direct trial, not meta analysis like these others. So results from this trial are very important. However, going by what we have seen so far in these studies, it does not produce absolute certainty that the study results will be positive.

As to Execution, the company does have $200M+ cash, with a $25M burn, so cash is not a problem. Amarin expects $230M sales target for 2018 irrespective of any negative effect on market due to REDUCE-IT study outcomes. So that is good. However, if the CV study fails, the stock may falter because it will have missed reaching out to a huge market of CV patients.

Vascepa has competition from generic Lovaza and Tricor, as well as potentially from approved but unlaunched Omtrygg and Epanova.

Bottomline

The CV study, if successful, will be the key differentiator. I do not have strong hopes for the CV study given the data I quoted from a 10-trial analysis on JAMA. But the current prices are quite attractive so a small pilot position may be taken based on the CV potential and especially Vascepa's normal sales predictions. The CV study data remains a major binary event for the stock.

This idea was discussed in more in-depth with our subscribers. What does that mean, exactly? It means that long before the catalyst became news, I told Total Pharma Tracker members why they should buy or sell it. I discussed the catalyst, ran the stock through our IOMachine, gave them price targets, and generally guided our members as the stock went through its pre-catalyst phase. What you are getting here is after the story is done. To get these ideas before everybody else you have to subscribe to Total Pharma Tracker. That may mean the difference between making 5% by buying today or making 50% by buying early.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.