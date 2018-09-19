Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Sector Is Suffering From The Rising Yields

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Over the past four months, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) impressed most of the market participants with its solid performance. Now, all of that seems like a nice memory. The last two weeks were a "nightmare" for the price of the main index. Over the past week, its price fell by $0.16 and reached one of the lowest levels for the current year.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Of course, the changes in the Treasury yields are crucial for the performance of the municipal sector. The yield on the benchmark U.S. two-year note hit its highest level since 2008 on Tuesday amid signs of a stronger economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note topped 3 percent on Friday for the first time since August. Munis are interest rate sensitive due to their higher duration compared to the corporate bonds. So, the next several weeks are going to show us how the renewed bets on a stronger economy will affect the prices in the sector. The Federal Reserve has raised rates twice this year and is forecast to hike again later this month.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds have declared their regular dividends:

The Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) $0.0540 per common share.

The DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) $0.0350 per share. The $0.0350 per share dividend represents a decrease of $0.015 per share from the fund's previous $0.0500 per share monthly distribution.

Source: CEFConnect.com, DTF Tax-Free Income

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -1.40 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield on NAV above 5%

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, I have plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. As you notice, all of the funds provide us with a satisfying statistical edge. Therefore, I usually try to combine the Z-score indicator with an attractive discount in order to review some of the funds.

The Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSEMKT:NPN) has decreased its distribution rate and respectively its price fell significantly over the past week. For me, as an active trader, this is an opportunity to figure out whether the market overreacted on that information. On the chart below, you can notice the widened spread between its price and net asset value.

The Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAZ) is another fund which caught my attention. We have the needed statistical edge that we are looking for.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund

The average 1-year Z-score in the sector is -0.47 point. The last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was -0.33 point.

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com



Reversely, we use the highest Z-score as criteria to find potential "Sell" candidates among the funds. In addition to the statistical edge, I would like to find a fund traded at a premium in order to include it into my list.

I am following the performance of the Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AKP) and the BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BZM). If we see a shift from a discount to a premium, then I will review them.

There is one interesting candidate which could be used as a potential hedging reaction of our "Long" positions. Its Z-score is 1.70 points which corresponds to our needs. Just for one week, the price of the BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) has increased by $0.51 while its net asset value has decreased by $0.09.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com



The average discount/premium of the sector is -8.61%. The funds plotted above are trading below their net asset value, which is a sign that we can find a bargain. Based on the current market conditions I find as interesting to review the BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) and the BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY). Yes, they decreased their dividends, but they offer the biggest discounts in the sector and their Z-scores are below -1.50 points. Also, I consider as advantage their relatively good average daily volume.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com



Last time, we discussed the Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) as a potential "Short" candidate or at least as a hedging reaction. The main factors were its high Z-score and its recent dividend cut. As a result, its price fell by $0.17 on a weekly basis.

At first glance, the BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BHV) may seem as a potential "Sell" candidate, but be aware that it has only 3,000 shares average daily volume.

5. Highest 5-Year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com



The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the past five years is 6.72%. From the above participants and their parameters, only the Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) caught my eye with its Z-score and discount.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com



The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.78%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.38%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -1.20 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com



From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.3%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

It was a tough week for the municipal bond CEFs and for the fixed-income instruments. The renewed bets on a stronger economy and higher inflation could affect the prices in the sector. Definitely, the change in interest rates will play a role. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

