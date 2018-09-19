Novartis: Vasant Narasimhan Can Move The Needle

In our opinion Vasant Narasimhan has embraced his role as the new CEO of Novartis (NVS). In a recent interview, the CEO went into detail on his philosophy on leadership within the company. Every time, there is a change at the top of any company we follow, it is important to research the leader in question to make sure his values and objectives align with ours.

Narasimhan definitely seems to have the cv and pedigree to be able to lead Novartis effectively. Prior to joining Novartis, he spent time at McKinsey but it was his passion for public health that led him to join Novartis where he definitely has served his time. From heading up the R&D department at the firm as well as a key role in the Sandoz biopharmaceutical, these experiences should put him in good stead for the role he currently occupies.

Obviously he will be judged on results but early signs demonstrate that his inclusive style of leadership should go down well with managers in terms of communication and rapport. Furthermore, although Narasimham has made some waves with respect to some of the decisions he has made already in his short tenure, investors want to know his long term capital allocation objectives as these decisions obviously have consequences for both the balance sheet and particularly the dividend. Let's get to it.

Narasimham definitely seems to be a proponent of bottom up leadership where he will be calling on the 11,000+ existing Novartis managers to adopt a servant leadership mindset. This basically means that each and every one of the managers must be open to communicating regularly with their staff and to be able to empower them to do the job to the best of their ability. This "inclusive" way of leadership is adopted in some companies in Japan where the Kaizen process is implemented. Theoretically, it makes sense as the divide between positions and salaries at the company is deflected somewhat for the betterment of Novartis as a whole.

Succeeding at this process though takes exceptional leadership and communication skills for management personnel. Over time Narasimham believes the culture within the company can change if the internal department conversations can change. Definitely possible but may be new for many middle managers looking to climb that hierarchy ladder. If Narasimham is instrumental in an internal shift here, we have no doubt that we will see favorable results from an investment standpoint. The sum of all parts will always achieve more than any one hard working individual at any time.

Furthermore, an internal cultural change would definitely attract talent and that is where this industry is really at at present. With the CEO having quickly pivoted the company towards higher value medicines, it will be the firms that adopt huge amounts of ingenuity will succeed going forward. Doing trials is one thing but being able to come up with bright ideas when analyzing huge amounts of data is another. This is Narasimham's long term view here.

Obviously the CEO has to marry all of the above with his business goals in the short term. Few companies give CEO's enough time to implement their grand plan so Narasimham also has to get his short term decisions spot on. With respect to capital allocation though, we got a glimpse on what he will do with excess cash going forward. $13 billion for example came off the OTC (Over The Counter) consumer stake sale to GSK just recently. Some investors were worried that Narasimham was going to continue with his strategy of more acquisitions and more investment back into the business. However with over $13 billion in cash on the balance sheet at the end of the most recent quarter, Narasimham committed the company to a $5 billion share buyback plan and also a growing strong dividend. Therefore we are expecting the CEO to keep his foot to the floor with regards to bolt-on acquisitions but long term shareholders should rest assured that the dividend is a top priority even with the recent announcement concerning the departure of the Alcon wing.

To sum up, we like how Narasimham has started his tenure as CEO of Novartis. His actions to date are aggressive but have also taken a balanced approach with respect to capital allocation. He did inherit a company with a very strong balance sheet. He looks like the type of individual who is prepared to leverage it for the right deal. Furthermore, the money returned to shareholders through share buybacks is a vote of confidence in where the company is at at the moment. Through the likes of Entresto & Cosentyx, Narasimham is confident that elevated sustained sales growth in both of these can continue to fund the firm's expansive pipeline. In saying this, Novartis' pipeline has been voted the best pipeline in terms of present perceived value. This mainly is owed to the areas Novartis is concentrating on as well as the sheer number of strong candidates it has in its funnel at present. The most near term catalysts will be news from AVXS-101 in the gene therapy space which is an area with a huge unmet need. As mentioned, the sheer number of ripe prospects means Novartis' batting average for discovering breakthroughs is significantly higher than many of its peers. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.