Fear And The Running Of The Bull

In some ways, the market is like a projectile - it launches, it reaches a maximum height, then it falls. The maximum height reached by a projectile depends on its initial conditions: angle of inclination, initial velocity and, to a lesser extent, wind dynamics. The maximum height reached by the market, likewise, depends on its initial conditions. However, the complexity of the factors that can affect the market poses a problem. While the projectile has only two variables making up its initial conditions and only one variable - wind - that can affect it during flight, the market has an unknowable number of variables contributing to its initial conditions and an unknowable number of factors affecting it during “flight”.

Even if we could know all the initial conditions of a market - which we cannot - we still would not know how these variables interact to produce its “flight”. These limitations make the market’s complex nature look like chaos, which mathematically it is. From Math Insights: “A dynamical system exhibits chaos if it has solutions that appear to be quite random and the solutions exhibit sensitive dependence on initial conditions”.

So, while we can predict with exceptional accuracy how high and how far a projectile will go - for example, we can hit a moving target that is hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, such as the moon - we are embarrassingly inaccurate when we try to predict how high a market will rise or how long a market will last. Markets are too complex and too chaotic to predict, yet, there is a billion-dollar industry devoted to trying to do just that. The most successful members of this industry are those that concentrate on the historical “behavior” of the market rather than selecting just a few of the nearly infinite number of fundamental variables that affect its “flight”, and then use that incomplete knowledge to paint a prediction on the market.

The market’s behavior is guided by the same emotional instinct as any human behavior is: fear. Just as all human behavior can be traced back to some aspect of fear, the market’s behavior can also be explained by the level of underlying fear.

Let us look at a selection of sentiment-based market patterns to see what the probable future of this bull market might be.

AAII

The Association of Active Individual Investors (AAII) conducts a weekly survey where it asks 1 million members if the market will be higher, lower, or unchanged 6 months into the future. Self-reporting surveys carry some inherent variability that needs to be taken into account when they are used as indicators. In the case of the AAII indicator, we have found that even though it is most useful as a contrarian indicator, one must be cognizant that it works best at turning points in the market, but that high numbers can still be present during normal market moves, not just at market extremes; bullish sentiment readings above 50% and bearish sentiment below 30% correspond strongly with both major and minor market tops, but while necessary, these conditions are not sufficient. These above-threshold sentiment readings increase the probability of a top, they do not cause a top.

Below are the latest survey results:

With bullish sentiment at 32% and bearish sentiment at 33%, the chances of a market top at this point are vanishingly small (chart below).

Another way to look at the survey results is to subtract the bull sentiment from the bear sentiment and then see how the differential correlates with the S&P 500. The chart below shows that the differential is negative (-0.7) this week, and it shows that market tops (major or minor) almost never happen when the differential is negative (chart below).

The AAII survey is indicating that there is too much fear present to stop this bull market. Bulls charge because of fear.

NAAIM

The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) exposure index measures the exposure to equities by investment managers and, therefore, the sentiment of professional investors (as opposed to the individual investors of the AAII survey). The NAAIM index is quite volatile at short time scales, so we smooth it out using a 50-week moving overage (blue curve on the chart below). Normally, the 50 MA has a positive correlation to the SPX, so when the correlation turns negative, like it did before the 2015 correction and this year's February correction, it serves as a warning of trouble ahead (red arrows on the chart below).

Although the NAAIM is a leading indicator of a correction, it is a lagging indicator of a recovery (chart below).

Notice that the NAAIM 50 MA is starting to turn back up, which is not the type of pattern that brings with it bear markets.

Put-To-Call Ratio

Market sentiment is also reflected in the equities options put-to-call ratio, which negatively correlates with the SPX. Using the 8-week MA, a pattern emerges where up-spikes always indicate a local minimum in the S&P 500, while 73% of down-spikes have corresponded in the past to local maxima. The ratio has just formed an up-spike, and the SPX is rallying (chart below).

In conclusion, the old adage "the market climbs a wall of worry" is a distillation of the work we do to reveal the fear content of the market. And what our work is revealing is that the probability of a bear market starting in the next six months is very, very low.

