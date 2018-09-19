EOG Resources Finds More Wells To Develop In The Powder

The options with which EOG has to work with now should make any E&P company envious, which is why they should continue to trade at a premium over peers.

Through technology learned from years of working in other basins, which we will discuss further below, underdeveloped plays in the Powder River can now be unlocked.

EOG Resources (EOG) is continuing its operational excellence over peers. The company beat their production targets in oil, natural gas, and NGLs, and identified new drilling locations (the Mowry and the Niobrara) in the Powder River Basin. This brings their total premium drilling locations across 11 plays to 9,500, which can allow for at least 13 more years of drilling activity for EOG.

The company will be adding more takeaway infrastructure to the Powder River in order to meet the new production goals there, which should come online by late 2019 or early 2020. The reasons why these new basins are opening are due to the efficiencies and new completion techniques in the area that are being tested, which we will discuss further below.

As a result of moving from 9 plays to 11 through their new Niobrara and Mowry locations, EOG can play the puppet master and deploy capital wherever it wants, when it wants, and therefore, should continue to trade at a premium to its peers.

New Premium Locations Identified

Breakthroughs in short cycle efficiencies and drilling technologies are the main reasons for new basins being developed. E&Ps have known that vast amounts of shale oil exist under the ground in these newer basins.

The Powder River Basin in Wyoming, for example, has almost a mile deep column of pay zones, much like the Delaware, that could allow an E&P like EOG to operate there for years. But, it is the technology that is key to actually unlocking the true potential of these resources, which took many days and nights of trial to understand, in order to be able to apply these learnings to newer shale plays.

First, what had to happen was EOG needed to become more efficient on their drilling times, which improved by 70% since 2014, and they also cut down their costs per well to $6 million (assuming 2 mike laterals). Only then, because of the move to larger pads and longer laterals, did the economics start to become more attractive to begin developing the Powder River. But, after making the necessary improvements in drilling, the completion side of the equation had to improve, as well.

Certain completion strategies had to evolve and be tinkered with, such as increasing the amount of stages per day, which have now increased 50% year-over-year for EOG. Also, in order to even get permitting in Wyoming, well disturbances had to be limited, since it can have an adverse impact on the environment. This was made possible, in part, by tightening the spacing of wells, which reduces well interference and, therefore, lowers the company’s environmental footprint.

So, due to improvements in drilling and completion technology, EOG is able to develop new plays in areas like Wyoming, the Delaware, and the Eagle Ford that they previously couldn’t, which bodes well for them and the overall oil & gas industry.

Infrastructure In Powder River Expanding To Meet Production Needs

EOG, like most E&Ps, has adequate takeaway capacity in the basins that they operate on, even Wyoming. There are four processors for liquids rich natural gas already in the Powder that have their own gathering systems built. However, new infrastructure will need to be built in order to deal with the increased production that will be happening in most of these basins.

The volumes produced from these newer basins should expect to see activity pick up and a wave of production in the back half of 2019, or early 2020, once takeaway infrastructure is finished being built.

Financials Strong

A full breakdown of EOG's financials, including analysis of their balance sheet and cash flow statements, were conducted last quarter, in which their financial condition was deemed fortress-like. The company reported net income of $696.7 million in the second quarter, which was a major jump considering that net income was just $23.1 million a year ago at the same time.

The overarching theme from this quarter was the dividend increase, their bolstered cash position, and added measures to reduced debt. The dividend was raised 19%, which brings their total increase this year to 31%, indicating that the company has a strong conviction rate as to where its business is headed in the future.

Cash flow increased by $174 million to $1 billion, and the company plans to exit 2018 with $1.5 billion in cash flow at $60 oil prices, which should be generated in the back half of the year.

EOG’s debt stands at only $1.26 billion, which is almost in line with its cash position and makes for a more favorable debt to cash ratio. Even with this improvement, additional debt is scheduled to be retired, with $350 million being repaid from of a bond that’s maturing in October of 2018, and another $900 million that is set to be repaid when it comes due in June of 2019. As a result of these proactive measures to reduce debt by the company, Standard & Poor's assigned EOG’s credit status to an A minus, which is a strong rating for a company in the highly levered oil & gas industry.

Risks

Like most E&Ps are reporting, inflation is a risk that is beginning to surface throughout the oil & gas industry, which is somewhere in the ballpark of 5% to 10%. Drilling rigs and tubulars are seeing price hikes due to strong demand for equipment, and the steel tariffs imposed recently on China that are having an adverse impact on tubular pricing.

However, these headwinds are being offset by lower sand, water, and diesel costs, which can be self-sourced now and will, therefore, act as a form of a tailwind for EOG. The company has about 50% of its oilfield service needs locked in at attractive pricing for 2019, though. So, even if inflation were to jump unexpectedly, EOG will have half of its costs protected.

Conclusion

EOG is an unstoppable force. The company is able to operate through most commodity price cycles now because of their suite of 11 plays across multiple basins that can be scaled up or down, depending on what is presented at the time.

If a hurricane hits the Eagle Ford Basin, like in 2017, then EOG can pull levers and move to the Delaware. If differentials are blown out in the Permian, they can simply drop completion crews there and add them to the Powder River, which has opened up due to the technology breakthroughs of longer laterals, larger pads, and monster completions which are all being learned and applied throughout the basins.

As a result of EOG's dominance, shares should continue to trade at a premium valuation over peers for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.