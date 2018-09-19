Cannabis Is A Short: Tilray Has 73% Downside To My $40 Price Target

The valuation however suggests that the profits have already been made as investor optimism has reached bubble levels.

Tilray (TLRY) has become the poster child of the cannabis bubble. Its daily moves upward make many companies’ annual returns look modest. While I rarely short based on valuation alone, this is a case where valuation has become so ridiculously stretched that the risk to reward appears to be very favorable to the shorts. The entire cannabis industry is experiencing intense euphoria over the potential of a new global market - but the expectations are unrealistic and these have pushed TLRY to unjustifiable levels. TLRY is a strong sell as it will not be able to grow fast enough to support this valuation.

What A Bubble Looks Like

To many investors in the cannabis industry, if they had to know one name, that’d be Canopy Growth Corp (CGC). CGC has taken intentional steps to make itself a household name among cannabis investor, including having its shares listed on the NYSE in May of this year as well as the CEO Bruce Linton even making an appearance on Jim Cramer’s Mad Money.

But none of their efforts made as big an impact as their continued cooperation with Constellation Brands (STZ), the most notable being the recent $4 billion investment from the latter which gave them a 38% stake in the company, plus additional warrants which if exercised would give STZ a majority stake. This appears to have given CGC a huge vote of confidence that the highly anticipated cannabis boom is real, and legimitizes CGC as “the one to own.” The thing is, speculation can be a powerful thing. After the huge investment in CGC, their shares naturally soared higher. But what was very surprising was that this sent other cannabis peers soaring as well, including TLRY. TLRY has soared over 6 times since it closed around $20 at its IPO just this year, which arguably was already pricy:

The valuation of TLRY, based on Bloomberg’s shares outstanding number of 76.48 million and the recent prices of $155, is an astounding $11.9 billion market cap. The company had $17.5 million in sales the first half of 2018, meaning shares trade approximately 340 times this year’s sales. CGC, the aforementioned presumed market leader, trades at an approximate $16.8 billion market cap based on 324 million shares pro-forma including the STZ investment. Some may already wonder whether TLRY should be valued so generously in comparison with CGC, but I make the assertion that both are simply tremendously overvalued, deep in bubble territory. To put this in perspective, STZ, the company which arguably has fueled much of the bull rally in cannabis stocks, trades at a $40.8 billion market cap. The combination of CGC and TLRY is already worth over 70% of STZ, even before recreational cannabis sales have begun in Canada. In comparison, STZ generated $7.59 billion in revenue and $2.3 billion in net income in the year ending February 2018. This should make the bubbly valuation very clear. Before we discuss this valuation further, let’s first explain the company known as TLRY.

Business Overview

TLRY is currently a leading medical marijuana company mainly supplying the Canadian markets. TLRY owns a well recognized portfolio of brands encompassing the entire spectrum of the cannabis experience:

TLRY bulls have cheered their connection to 29 countries globally:

Like its peers, TLRY has been aggressively increasing their production capacity - they most recently stated that they would have 912,000 square feet in total production area by the end of 2018:

In addition to boosting production capacity, TLRY has also been aggressively preemptively signing supply agreements with the Canadian provinces:

As a further differentiator, TLRY has formed a strong partnership with Sandoz, a division of Novartis (NVS), in order to promote and distribute TLRY products in pharmacies and hospitals all across Canada:

As a result of their efforts, TLRY has seen strong execution in the medical marijuana space, recently growing its revenues at a 96% CAGR:

The fundamentals are very strong and the management is certainly executing. What's the problem?

Insane Valuation

While TLRY does appear to have a strong management team and great potential to execute on taking market share upon legalization, valuation is something which has almost become an afterthought for many investors.

The madness has become almost predictable - it is as if any news in the cannabis industry will send TLRY shares higher. For example, when TLRY received approval to supply medical marijuana for clinical trials at UC San Diego, TLRY shot up nearly 29%:

Just how expensive is TLRY? We already discussed that the market cap is $11.9 billion. In estimating the valuation of CGC, I used the following assumptions:

Colorado had roughly $191.90 in cannabis revenues per person in 2017, which was the fifth year since legalization.

Canada had an estimated population of 36.9 million as of the latest data, which works out to just over $7 billion in potential cannabis revenues.

I assumed that CGC would take 20% market share, for total revenues of around $1.42 billion.

I then assumed CGC would have 25% net margins for net income of $355 million annually.

Using the same framework and assumptions for TLRY, that is - assuming TLRY can take 20% market share and have a very high 25% net margins, this comes out to 33.5 times these very rough earnings estimates. Now before we start thinking this is cheap, we should note that this represents the potential market 5 years after legalization. As we can see below, the cannabis market in Colorado began accelerating mainly after legalization:

(Colorado Department of Revenue)

This suggests that my valuation is more representative of five years down the line. Now a reality check: does it really make sense for TLRY to get 20% market share? Furthermore, is it realistic for both TLRY and CGC to get 20% market share each? While it is possible, anything can happen and this valuation model suggests that investors require high conviction that both CGC and TLRY can take large market share in Canada. This is because the valuation means that anything short of that will be catastrophic to the stock price. I have doubts that they will be able to get anywhere near that level of market share, especially considering that they do not currently possess anywhere near that level of market share for medical marijuana. According to Statista, the medical marijuana market in 2018 was $1.24 billion in Canada. This suggests that TLRY has about 3% market share and CGC has about 5.6% market share based on 2018 results. These two companies, especially TLRY, are priced for perfection.

What About International? And My Price Target

Readers may notice that I did not include international market potential in my estimates. This is intentional - fellow author Easterly wrote an amazing article explaining that “dots on a market don’t yet make an international market.” I too do not have the opinion or outlook that any Canadian company will become a global cannabis powerhouse. For one, Canada does not seem to have the right climate for cannabis production, which explains why many companies are touting their greenhouses. Second, I find it much more likely that a national company would be more successful in taking market share. If it were to come to a pricing war, the local competitor would have an edge because they would have higher profit margins due to not having to import their production.

Pricing wars is a risk which is not discussed enough but in my opinion very important. Because at the end of the day Cannabis very much resembles a commodity or crop, it makes sense to assume pricing will go down upon legalization. This year’s historic bull run may ironically be the cause of this - wouldn’t many local cannabis stores be rushing to boost their own production due to the bull rally? In the United States, the Cannabis Benchmarks U.S. Spot Index saw a decline of 13% per pound this year. While I have no doubt that there will be a new and promising industry in cannabis, I just can not see any profits to be made by going long these stocks. My price target for TLRY is $40, which is assuming TLRY deserves a 30 times multiple and achieves 5% market share in Canada within 5 years. This represents downside of 73% - and likely is still too optimistic.

Risks To The Short Thesis

The biggest risk to the short thesis is the cost of shorting. According to a recent Bloomberg report, it costs 370% annually to short TLRY. This is both a result of the low float as well as the high short conviction - those long TLRY should be aware that TLRY has essentially been identified as a “conviction short” by Wall Street as the costs to short suggest that Wall Street believes TLRY is both very likely to go down, this decline is very likely to be quite soon, and this decline is very likely to be of a very large magnitude. Those looking to short TLRY thus may find themselves in a race against time as they wait for TLRY to face its almost inevitable revaluation downwards. If one doesn’t want to pay 370% shorting costs, then they may find it appropriate to look to options as an alternative - it will take some creativity to construct the trade for this one.

There is a chance that TLRY really does become a global cannabis supplier. As I discussed above, I view this to be highly unlikely but if it really were to happen, then TLRY would have the growth potential to support its lofty valuation. That said, I need to see results before believing - at these prices, investors should be instead asking themselves why they believe TLRY will become a global supplier.

Conclusion

TLRY is a well respected cannabis play in Canada but investors have bid up its shares to a valuation which seems to be implying that TLRY will become not only a market leader in Canada, but a cannabis powerhouse for the entire globe. Valuations are out of this world and a modern day bubble ready to burst. TLRY is a strong sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CGC, TLRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.