Highly Engineered Products Company, Simple Stock

Good day reader. In this article, we are going to dig into the latest news at the venerable Crane Co. (CR).

The first thing sticking out to my mind is whether or not the company is a good buy today. Will Crane Co. stock go up from here? Well, Seeking Alpha's Editors insist I place my final opinion at the top of the article. I find the stock to be fairly valued at today's $95.01 and I can see an opportunity to buy on pullbacks here so long as the economy continues its winning streak. More details on the valuation below in this article's Final Word.

Let's review the company's reported results from its recent acquisition.

Crane Co. Collects Crane Currency Into Its Coterie Of Brands

On the heels of unlocking $599M cash held in foreign subsidiaries thanks to the recent U.S. tax plan, the company added some loans with their bank and completed the $800M acquisition of Crane Currency, a company previously unaffiliated with Crane Co., on January 10th, 2018.

Now, Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products. Their product lines count in the dozens and range from water valves and more advanced fluid control products to self-check-out machines for supermarkets.

Their company's common thread is the highly engineered nature of its products. Research and development expenses for the year regularly come in measuring in excess of $40M.

Crane Currency is described as a manufacturer of highly engineered banknotes. So the currency company can fit in and maybe some synergistic benefits can accrue as to the development of Crane Co.'s currency handling machines (such as vending machines).

What I am not impressed with so far is the price Crane Co. paid for the currency company relative to the acquired firm's earnings. In the most recent 10-Q quarterly earnings report, Crane Currency is reported to have made $214M in sales for the first six months of the year and a paltry net profit of $7M. Assuming the currency company's results are similar during the second half of the year, this business is on track to annually generate $428M sales and just $14M profits.

Paying $800M for $14M annual earnings is ridiculous. That is a 57X price-to-earnings figure. And there is no clear way to capture substantial synergies.

It isn't as if Crane Co. can leverage their engineering expertise in fluid valves and airplane screws to save money at their new Currency business by firing all of the acquired engineers who specialize in Currency & replacing them with aerospace engineers. From my perspective, there are no clear synergies for Crane Co. in this deal.

The free cash flow generated by the business has not been broken out separately and it is likely the deal looks more like a 20-30X payment multiple on a cash flow basis, which remains pricey.

What seems clear is the price paid was too high on a dollar and debt-for-income basis. Going forward, it is unlikely we will receive much more specific information on the performance of the Currency company as the business gets rolled into segment reports and its assets are consolidated on the balance sheet, so I wanted to air this information out.

Financial Strength At Crane Co.

The firm's widely diversified product lines prevents them from suffering from any one sector's crash although their wide exposure also means they will surely be punished during any general economic downturn.

From a review of the balance sheet, income statement, and statement of cash flows, the business is in strong enough shape to weather any forthcoming storm and this point guides my belief that this firm is a solid pick in the aftermath of any (God forbid!) next great stock market meltdown.

The company's net profit margins have turned up at a rather low 6% in recent times although free cash flow has grown (in the chart below, free cash flow results are traced by the blue line).

CR Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

While I am somewhat concerned the company may not be reinvesting adequately into expanding and improving manufacturing capabilities based on their CapEx spending coming in lower than their depreciation & amortization expense, the firm does have the option to turn this number up while earnings are coming in strong.

Weighing on the balance sheet are $940M in long-term debt, $250M in pension obligations, and a whopping $474M in long-term asbestos liabilities. The debt all carries fairly low interest with long horizons and the pension plan is a defined obligation plan, so there are unlikely to be any big surprises on that front.

As far as the asbestos liability goes, the terms of how or the timing for this being paid out or whether a bundle of it will expire without any actual cash costs is difficult to foresee. One thing I am sure of is it won't amount to more than a setback if there comes a time where this becomes a real cash cost - and the risk of an expensive asbestos-related setback is one reason to ensure this stock gets picked up at a price building in an adequate margin of safety.

The company's quick ratio, a measure of short-term balance sheet liquidity, has deteriorated to nearly its all-time worst measure as the chart below displays by the blue line.

CR Quick Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

However, total balance sheet assets minus Goodwill and total liabilities are in an acceptable 1:1 balance. And the lack of short-term liquidity on the balance sheet is compensated for by the roughly $250M free cash flow expected to come in for the 2018 reporting period. Numbers from the 2017 10-K and most recent 10-Q.

Insider Activity Is Neutral Here

Most reported insider activity has consisted of exercising and selling stock option grants. No one on the team appears to be making substantial open market purchases. Overall insiders are doing what I might do in their shoes and running a company trading at fair value: Steadily cash in my compensation.

Valuation And Final Word

Crane Co. is looking fairly valued across my metrics.

They're trading at 23X annual free cash flow and since I suspect they may be under-investing in their business based on under-spending their depreciation rate, it is possible they're trading closer to 28-30x annual free cash flow.

Since the businesses, despite their hard-earned intellectual property and customer relationships, remain in highly competitive environments and appear to exhibit very modest organic growth, I am not seeing a big bonanza opportunity here.

So at this price, I am avoiding Crane Co. But let's speak to this company's resilience. This is a 168-year-old company with a solid track record of serving their customers. They own dozens of brands recognizable in the spaces they serve. And earnings dry up like the sands of the Sahara during general economic downturns. So these guys are definitely on my radar as a conservative, value-based opportunity if only I can get the right price.

