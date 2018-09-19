Green Plains Partners: Volumes Officially Become A Problem

Last month I wrote that ethanol logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP) "might have a volumes problem in the near future." This prediction was premised on the presence of weakening corn ethanol production margins that had the potential to result in lower production volumes at parent company Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE). The MLP's business model is based primarily on ethanol throughput volumes that are in turn almost entirely derived from Green Plains, Inc. This reliance benefited Green Plains Partners and its unitholders earlier this decade as Green Plains, Inc. embarked on a major capacity expansion program that resulted in steady distribution growth and unit price appreciation at the MLP. The reliance also threatened to reverse this progress if Green Plains, Inc. ever lost its growth potential, however.

That risk became a reality this week after Reuters reported that Green Plains, Inc. is idling production at two of its Iowa ethanol facilities that represent a combined 20% of the company's total production capacity. The unit price of Green Plain Partners immediately fell by 5% on the news, resulting in an overall decline of almost 10% since the beginning of August (see figure). Investors have reason to be concerned that even the temporary idling of roughly 300 million gallons of annual capacity will result in slowing distribution growth for the MLP and possibly even a distribution cut if the shutdown lasts long enough.

GPP data by YCharts

The operating environment for ethanol producers is certainly conducive for reduced production volumes. While gasoline prices have spent the summer at or near multi-year highs, this strength has not been reflected by ethanol prices. The Trump administration's decision in June to weaken the U.S. biofuels blending mandate has resulted in "demand destruction" (although the exact amount is disputed) in the ethanol market at a time of growing concerns that trade wars with America's major trading partners will simultaneously reduce the country's ethanol exports. A consequence of this weakness is that the price of ethanol has fallen to new lows against the price of gasoline on an energy-equivalent basis (see figure). Not only has the price of ethanol not benefited from higher gasoline prices, but it has actually fallen to its lowest level in absolute terms since January.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

Ethanol production margins have declined from 2018 highs that were never especially large to begin with as a consequence despite the positive impact of declining corn prices (see figure). The industry's average return over operating costs figure of $0.19/gallon in Q3 to date is tied for the worst result over the same period of the last six years and the third-weakest such result since at least 2008.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

Green Plains, Inc. is especially exposed to the industry's low margins due to its status as one of America's largest ethanol producers. Unlike smaller peers such as REX American Resources (REX) that are able to achieve decent margins even in poor operating environments, the larger company's scale works against it under the same conditions as its high production volumes contribute to low industry margins. The fact that the company idled much of its Iowa capacity is a sign of just how difficult conditions are given that these facilities usually benefit from attractive feedstock cost bases.

The duration of the facility shutdowns will be very important in determining what the ultimate impact on Green Plains Partners will be. The MLP has experienced faltering free cash flow and, by extension, distributable cash flow growth since early 2017 (see figure), causing its distribution to flat-line earlier this year after 10 consecutive quarters of growth. Despite this the company's distribution coverage ratio fell to 0.97x in Q2 2018 compared to 1.05x in Q2 2017 and 1.03x over the TTM period, signaling that distribution growth resumption was unlikely to occur without improved ethanol operating conditions. This week's news, combined with the declining coverage ratio, means that unitholders must now face the possibility of a distribution cut if Green Plains, Inc. reduces its output for an extended period of time. Whether the parent company's production volumes remain comparatively low through the rest of 2018 will in turn depend on whether or not the producer's large peers implement their own production reductions until ethanol inventories decline from their current high levels on a seasonal basis (see second figure).

It is worth noting that Green Plains Partners does not face any near-term liquidity difficulties. The MLP had $255 million available via a credit revolver through a subsidiary at the end of Q2, allowing it in theory to maintain a distribution coverage ratio of <1.0x until the return of higher production volumes at its parent company. (To put the coverage shortfall in perspective, distributions declared exceeded distributable cash flow by $0.5 million in Q2.) That said, any decision by the MLP's management to maintain a <1.0x coverage ratio would ultimately work against its goal of diversifying its sources of volumes via acquisitions, such as the planned purchase of terminal assets that fell through earlier this year.

The MLP's forward distribution yield has risen from 8% to almost 13% over the last two years as its valuation has declined by a corresponding amount (see figure). Anything but a large distribution cut would leave unitholders with a larger forward yield than has been available for much of the company's history. As today's unit price action demonstrated, a distribution cut would likely result in a lower unit price, generating a still higher forward yield for patient investors. Depending on the magnitude of such a cut, then, it is possible that Green Plains Partners would become an interesting contrarian opportunity at that point. I encouraged investors to initiate long positions in January 2016 when its units sold for $14 and offered a forward yield of 11%, and the partnership's underlying long thesis (distributions supported by large production volumes at its parent and guaranteed, albeit reduced since 2016, demand due to federal policy) remains intact at present even if the partnership's units are unattractive at current prices. A large enough unit price decline in response to a distribution cut could cause the MLP's units to become unfairly undervalued in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.