Is Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Legit? Or A Scam?

How can you earn income from Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, or Google without selling a single share?

Investment Thesis

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) is a high income closed-end fund, CEF, that gives its manager great freedom. Essentially, so long as the fund holds no more than 3% of another equity, the manager can invest as he sees fit. This fund pays out an amazing yield of 20%. But is it covering this dividend or paying the ultimate shell game with investors' money? We will look at how the fund generates its income, its total performance over the last number of years and come to our outcome - it's not a scam, but it is easy to confuse it for one.

How the Fund Works

CLM has gotten a name for its routine annual rights offerings. Essentially, allowing current investors to reinvest additional funds into it.

CLM invests in a vast array of CEFs, funds, and individual securities. Looking into its portfolio at the end of 2017, CLM contains some strong winners:

Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple (OTC:APPL) all have strong showings. These stocks have shown strong price action so far this year:

AMZN data by YCharts

CLM is a highly active CEF. The portfolio is in near constant flux as the manager's attempt to capture gains from value plays and contrarian investments.

Source: CLM 2017 Annual Report

Over the past three years, CLM's portfolio has turned over 81-88%. This rapid changing of holdings is where CLM is trying to capture its gains.

The Distributions

CLM's biggest draw for investors is its outsized distribution. Currently, CLM yields just over 20%. CLM makes no excuses for its yield. It openly states that its yield is derived from a managed distribution policy. This means management at the end of year determines how much it will paying investors for the entire year - regardless if the fund earns it or not.

CLM distributes 21% of its net asset value, NAV. Meaning in 2018, it will pay out monthly distributions of $0.2365.

A quick analysis of CLM reveals that an abnormally large amount of its distributions are return of capital. The risk with a managed distribution policy is that any excessive distributions that are not covered, erode the fund's NAV.

CLM has a steady history of its NAV being eroded:

CLM Net Asset Value data by YCharts

This past year was an exception, how so? Good question.

Source: CLM 2017 Annual Report

CLM doesn't attempt to cover its distribution by picking high yielding stocks - like an income investor might - but by trying to achieve returns from actively trading securities. This past year, CLM only generated $5 million from dividends etc, $44 million from realized gains - those are the gains from actively trading that have been locked in, and finally, $49 million from unrealized gains - gains from shares that haven't been sold to make them locked in and count as realized.

So, they covered the distributions in 2017 and actually caused an increase of NAV. But why is there still such a high amount of return of capital? This, in my humble opinion, was a genius move by the fund's manager.

Instead of selling their highly profitable positions that generated $49 million in unrealized gains, CLM returned capital to their investors - lowering their cost basis and reducing the otherwise taxable amount of income they've received. This year, the return of capital was not destructive.

The real question is if CLM can continue this process of out-earning its distribution and growing its NAV - which would double reward investors.

Investor Takeaway

Ever wondered how an income investor could benefit from a value investor's success? CLM attempts to be that solution. Historically, it has provided investors with large swaths of income but slowly destroyed its own NAV. If CLM's management can keep out earning what it pays, then income investors can have their cake and eat it too. Getting massive income from using a value investor as its generator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.