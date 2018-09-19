King Dollar Reigning Supreme?

U.S. Treasury yields continue to rise on expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in September and December (and maybe two more in 2019).

For most of this year, the Invesco US Dollar Index Fund (UUP) has benefitted from heightened global trade tensions. Safe-haven inflows support the valuation outlook, and the U.S. dollar has rallied strongly against the major currencies in 2018. This should continue as long as the economic growth picture supports further interest rate increases at the Federal Reserve.

Rate differentials between the U.S. and the other developed markets continue to widen, and this has created additional incentives for currencies traders to use the greenback for carry trade positioning. As long this continues, the UUP will continue to find buyers and I expect the ETF to move higher into the final parts of this year.

Relative to the U.S., global interest rate differentials are less pronounced in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The Bank of Canada, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand have each been fairly aggressive in combating their own inflationary concerns. But the AUD and NZD currencies are not in the top six influencers of the UUP price valuation, so these trends have a reduced impact on the overall picture.

The Canadian dollar, on the other hand, is one of the top six UUP valuation influencers (and does carry a relatively hefty 1.5% yield). But, as we will see below, this represents an outlier (and a small percentage of the UUP valuation assessment). Significant interest rate differentials still exist within the Eurozone, Japan, and the United Kingdom, and these currencies command a much greater relative weighting in determining the UUP valuation.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

As a result, it has not been surprising to see more money moving into the UUP ETF. Over the last four weeks, UUP has benefited from inflows of $15.4 million. The underlying economic data support these moves by investors, and there is little indication that these trends will be changing near-term. As long as the data-driven arguments for higher interest rates remain intact, I will continue to hold my long position in the UUP ETF.

(Source: CNBC/U.S. Labor Department)

Supporting this outlook for higher interest rates is the continued strength in U.S. jobs market. Many analysts cite inflation indicators as the Fed’s primary means for determining the required interest rate policy. But the leading indicator here is often found in the labor market itself, and non farm payrolls continue to impress.

In August, there were 201,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy, which is a solid number above the historical averages. In general terms, the U.S. needs to add roughly 150,000 jobs each month in order to keep pace with increases in the underlying population expansion. The figures posted during the Trump presidency have remained consistent in meeting these underlying economic needs.

Source: CNBC/U.S. Labor Department

These gains are being confirmed in other areas, as well. The U.S. unemployment rate is currently holding at 3.9%, which is near the lowest levels seen since the 1960s. This is the second month in a row that U.S. unemployment has held at these extreme lows, and this confirms that there are no aberrations in the broader trends.

Given that a certain percentage of the population is typically viewed as being “non-employable,” these are encouraging figures which suggest that we are essentially near the zero-mark in practical terms.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis/Trading Economics)

But perhaps most encouraging is the rise in the U.S. average hourly wages, as this suggests consumers will be able to continue spending at higher rates. This will support the outlook for corporate earnings and keep inflationary pressures active. In August, U.S. average hourly wages grew at the highest rate since the 2009 post-recessionary period at 2.9% (on an annualized basis). This beat even the most bullish analyst estimates and was well above the median forecast calling for 2.7%.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis/Trading Economics)

At the consumer level, these factors have made their influences felt in real prices. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) continues to make new highs, and this suggest that the Fed will need to remain vigilant and continue raising interest rates so that these pressures to not become unmanageable for households.

This, in the end, is the Fed’s stated goal for its monetary policy and there is very little to contradict this hawkish outlook in the observable data. Until we start to see material changes in these underlying economic trends, we can reasonably expect higher prices in UUP.

(Source: Author)

After hitting its 2018 lows at 23.09 toward the end of January, the UUP ETF has rallied strongly as the policy viewpoints at the Federal Reserve have grown more hawkish in suggesting the need for higher interest rates. Chairman Jerome Powell continues to reiterate the need for tighter policy measures, despite hawkish policy criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump. But with stock markets trading near all-time highs, risks exist in the formation of asset bubbles provided the Fed does not act quickly enough in raising interest rates.

(Source: Invesco ETFs)

Since global interest rate differentials continue to widen, it is important to look at the individual currencies with the highest level of influence on our position. Valuations in the UUP ETF are most heavily impacted by buying and selling pressure in the euro (at 57.6%).

(Source: Author)

At its most recent monetary policy meeting, the European Central Bank made it clear that voting members plan to hold interest rates steady and that this won't change until at least next summer. This EUR/USD continues to trade under pressure at 1.1680, and this should keep valuations supported in UUP for the foreseeable future.

(Source: Author)

The Japanese yen remains the second most significant influencer of the UUP valuation (at 13.6%), and the interest rate picture there looks oddly similar. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a recent newspaper interview that the central bank is unlikely to raise interest rates for an extended period of time. He went on to say that recent measures to add policy flexibility should not be viewed as early steps in policy normalization. As a result, the USD/JPY continues to trade under pressure below 111.90.

All told, I expect UUP continue benefiting from heightened global trade tensions and safe-haven inflows. The economic growth outlook supports further interest rate increases at the Federal Reserve despite President Trump’s complaints about the central bank’s current interest rate policies.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic recently said he expects interest rate hikes "over the next handful of quarters" and added that trade war fears have had "only a small negative effect on business investment.” As interest rate differentials between the U.S. and the other developed markets continues to widen, and this created additional incentives for currencies traders to use the greenback for carry trade positioning. As long this continues, the UUP will continue to find buyers and I expect the ETF to move higher into the final parts of this year.

