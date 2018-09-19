Thor's Latest Deal May Shift Its Stock Back Into High Gear

However, THO has struck a major deal with a private German RV manufacturer that could position it well for a renewed period of growth in RV-land.

These factors may remain operative and could continue to constrain the stock as well as THO's profit stream.

Thor Industries (THO), which may already be the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, is about to clearly be the Big Dog on a global basis following the announced deal to acquire the privately held Erwin Hymer Group for cash and some THO stock. THO expects the deal to close by year-end and to be accretive to EPS (not "adjusted" EPS) in year 1, excluding purchase accounting matters and true one-time charges. It also expects synergies down the road. Before getting to some comments on this deal, the carnage in the stocks of RV-related companies requires a comment. The sell-off has included:

A leading component supplier to the industry, LCI Industries (LCII)

THO and Winnebago (WGO), the two largest US public RV manufacturers

Camping World Holdings (CWH), the largest retailer of RVs (also involved in other, related businesses and possessing a complicated financial situation).

In this article, I'm going to focus only on THO, given the ways its latest deal changes its landscape, especially its size and geographic range.

Reasons for the sell-off

The ways of the mythical Mr. Market are often mysterious, and often we think we know why things happen only to find we got it wrong. That said, let's look at THO versus the S&P 500 (SPY) this calendar year:

That's a 40% under-performance for THO versus SPY this year, and it was worse before rumors of the deal surfaced recently, followed by Tuesday's confirmation that it was happening. Causes of the THO bear move may include the following reasons:

steel/aluminum tariffs

rising interest rates

difficult trends in dealer sales of RVs

CWH's company-specific issues

ordinary profit-taking

feeling that the RV mini-boom has moved too fast.

One reason I have stayed with THO and LCII is that both LCII and CWH have reported that end-user demand has been stronger and steadier than dealer inventory fluctuations. Apparently, dealers loaded up on vehicles months ago, partly in advance of tariffs, partly out of over-optimism about demand, and then customer growth slipped. When that sort of thing happens, Mr. Market tends to get anxious and sell first, only asking questions later. As things turned out at last report from the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association, the August report on July sales were back on track:

towable sales (wholesale) in July 2018 were 32,835, up 13.2% yoy

motorhome shipments were down 6.3% to 3,690.

Among motorhomes, of the three types, only the "mini" Class C was down.

So, there is at least one month's worth of evidence that the point of view that there has been an inventory correction at dealers, who are adjusting to slower growth but not seeing a recession, has occurred.

We will know more when THO reports fiscal Q4 and full-year earnings before the market opens Thursday. But with THO at a large P/E discount to the market, and having paid off its debt from the major 2016 Jayco acquisition, I'm comfortable continuing to hold while waiting for value to show itself.

Next up, comments on some aspects of the deal, with additional links to help you in any research you perform.

THO buys the largest European RV manufacturer

The Erwin Hymer Group, or EHG, which claims to have invented the motorhome, became a public company in 1990. In 2013, according to p. 21 of one of THO's PowerPoint presentations, EHG delisted and returned to the Hymer family's control. More deals followed, including entry into North America (Roadtrek). Based in Germany, EHG is pan-European, and recently announced a JV with the Chinese manufacturer Loncen. I did not see a mention of the China deal in THO's presentations, nor was a question asked about in the conference call held Tuesday morning. With the government of China favoring growth in the RV sector, if this relationship carries over with a change of control of EHG, then suddenly THO is active in China, even at this fraught time in US-China trade relations.

From THO's presentation (slide 6):

This deal will lead to a more balanced THO, which since the Jayco deal has been overweighted in trailer3 versus motorhomes.

Deal terms and certain implications

THO has a different, brief, summary PowerPoint going over the terms and the reshaping of THO.

The enterprise value of the deal is 2.1 B euros, or nearly $2.5 B USD. This includes about $300 MM worth of debt that THO will refinance upon closing, which is expected to occur in November or December. THO mentions the EBIDTA ratio of the deal, and a concurrent Reuters article presents some comparables. THO says the deal will be quickly accretive to EPS.

I found the role of THO's stock in this deal to be interesting. The Jayco deal was for $576 MM in cash. In the EHG deal, 2.3 million THO shares are part of the deal. My guess is that this is because EHG wanted to share in the upside, and to support this view, I first point to the fact that for a deal worth at most $2.5 B, THO is borrowing $3.05 B. So, approximately $230 MM worth of the deal is in THO stock, but THO could easily be doing it all for cash.

It's a good sign when a company being acquired wants some stock.

Next, I am thinking about THO's rationale for borrowing so much money. I suspect that it ties in to THO's view that its stock is cheap. THO says (slide 15):

Subsequent to closing, Thor intends to repurchase shares both opportunistically and systematically in order to offset the issuance of shares to the Hymer family.

Couching that comment in this manner may be hiding THO's view that it is worth borrowing at today's interest rates, most of the debt having a 7 year maturity, and repurchasing stock both with the borrowed funds as well as from excess cash flows. THO will be paying perhaps 5% to buy back shares with an earnings yield of 10%, a good deal and very much in keeping with today's practices. THO also intends to repay at least most of the principal on the debt over the next few years; doing so would be following the post-Jayco playbook.

Therefore, I think that both EHG and THO think that at around $100, THO stock is undervalued, at least with this deal in hand.

Synergies can be significant

There is a lot to look at in EHG, and I'm just learning. For example, the company is a pioneer in assisting electric vehicles that pull trailers by making the trailers active. THO also mentioned EHG has done work in autonomous vehicles. Other aspects of EHG's innovation are seen in the appropriate section of their web page on the recent EU RV show in Dusseldorf. Historically, as slide 13 shows, EHG has been an inventive company in the industry, with multiple standard-setting innovations between 1968-2000, and multiple other advances in the past, continuing up to today.

My view is that synergy will be largely operational rather than via THO shipping its products built for the US market to Europe, and EHG shipping its products for the EU market to the US.

Slide 16 shows that there are some best practices to be shared, including (with my guess as to which company is contributing more per attribute):

engineering and design (my guess: EHG)

R&D and technology (my guess: EHG)

marketing (? EHG); and

human resources strategies (? THO).

The slide also shows what THO identifies as "Leveraging Manufacturing and Financial Management Expertise." Per the conference call, I believe that THO believes these pieces of expertise are found more in THO than in EHG:

overall spending leverage

procurement strategies

production methodologies

working capital management.

THO may be the more efficient roll-up versus EHG, and may be able to help its margins as well as speed of generating new product designs. It does look as though EHG offers THO a lot more than Jayco, which would justify the higher price:sales ratio for this deal than the Jayco deal.

Given differing product lines, geographies, and core competencies, my first reaction is that the THO-EHG deal looks like one of the world's better mergers.

That leads me to a conclusion focusing on valuation, but first a mention of risks.

Risks are not trivial

I believe the high valuations of equities both from a P/E basis, price:sales, dividend yield, and price:book (including P:B adjusted for inflation) makes it impossible to say that any well-known stock such as THO is actually cheap. I can say that THO is relatively cheap to the SPY and leave it at that (THO is not a member of the SPY).

In any case, deals can go bad, and this deal has not yet been approved by regulators, so it may not even occur. THO's industry is highly cyclical, and it will be loading up with more debt than usual at a time when the Fed is tightening and the European Central Bank may begin withdrawing stimulus soon.

Please be aware of the many downside risks before investing in THO.

Conclusion: Lots of upside potential for THO in a renewed bull market

THO estimates that at the conclusion of the 2018 fiscal years, which has actually occurred, the combined companies will have generated about $11 B in sales. THO currently has 52.9 MM diluted shares outstanding. Adding the 2.3 MM going to the Hymer family, and assuming immediate modest reduction of the share count via buybacks, I'll say that THO has 55 MM shares outstanding.

Using that number, I then observe that over the prior about 15 years, THO has at some point in the year (not every year) traded as high as 1X sales per share. As it was ascending in its strong bull phase last year into its January 2018 high, it would peak at a projected 1X sales per share. Then a new quarterly sales report would come out and full-year sales consensus revenue projections would increase, with the share price following higher. (THO does not provide forward guidance.)

I commented on this phenomenon in more than THO article over the past year or so, and assuming the synergies from the EHG deal come through, I posit that THO will again at some point reach back to 1X sales per share. With 55 MM shares and $11 B in revenues more or less already achieved, that suggests a $200/share price target at some point. Of course, if through real growth and inflation, as well as reduction in share count, sales per share rise, then my maximum price goal would increase.

Important: Remember, this is bull market thinking. In a bear market, there is no predictable bottom. Note that a THO price of 1X sales per share this is not a projection of fair value, rather a maximum trading price that would invite traders to sell some or all of their shares, or at least sell calls, based on THO's own history this century. But with THO now trading about half that $200 price target, I'm not only comfortable continuing to hold, but despite already having a full THO position, I worked my cash position a little lower and added THO in the $101-103 price range Tuesday. Again, the perspective is long term.

Summarizing my several comments on THO since 2016, I find THO to be a very well-run company. It has prospered in a tough industry, during what mostly have been tough times for the RV industry. I first discussed THO on July 20, 2016 in Buying 2 Airlines And An RV Stock On Oil's Weakness. THO was at $73.64. At $103.20 at Tuesday's close, it is up 40% in the intervening 26 months, with lots of volatility. In contrast, the SPY is up 34% in the same time frame, so even though THO has fallen so far from its high, it's still been a source of alpha. Since its 1984 IPO, I estimate that THO has provided close to a 17% total annual compounded return to shareholders, beating the S&P 500. Given that its end markets have been sluggish most of the time, that reflects well on management. The surviving co-founder, Peter Orthwein, continues as chairman, and the CEO is a veteran; there is lots of continuity here. THO has focused not on selling stock but selling vehicles profitably. With its move to modernize RV'ing through its JV with TH2, and now with the potential benefits of the EHG deal, THO may be ready to grow globally in a market-leading fashion, perhaps also in China as noted above, as industry conditions may permit.

Thus I'm hopeful that THO will continue to provide alpha, understanding that there can be unpredictable headwinds that could upset its business plans, which themselves are sources of the usual uncertainties.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

