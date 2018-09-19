Fashion Plus eCommerce: British Company Farfetch Goes Public

Based on a comparative analysis, Farfetch does not look overvalued, despite the rather high P/S multiple of 9.3x.

The market in which Farfetch operates is growing at a rapid pace and at the same time has a huge potential for further growth.

The last two years have been extremely successful for the fashion and luxury market due to several reasons including the growth in the share of online sales. The expected IPO of British company Farfetch (FTCH) should become a symbol of the new trend in this market. Farfetch is an online marketplace that connects more than 980 sellers of fashion goods and about 2.3 million consumers. Despite a modest revenue for 2017 of $386 million, the company claims a valuation of $4.5 billion. Let's try to understand why such valuation does not look too huge and why Farfetch is the future of the fashion industry.

Quick Take

Farfetch is a London-based eCommerce company founded in 2008 by José Neves. The main source of revenue for the company is the marketplace, which presents fashion & luxury products from more than 3,200 brands with 1.118 million active consumers. Unlike ordinary online-retailer, Farfetch acts as an intermediary and does not buy inventory and takes 31.7% from each sale as a commission. For its part, Farfetch is engaged in attracting customers, decorating the goods (photography, packaging) and full customer service.

Revenue for the last 12 months was $481 million with the 51.4% gross margin, from the position of operating profit the company at the moment is unprofitable. During the IPO, Farfetch plans to raise $600 million with the valuation at a little more than $4.5 billion.

Homepage of farfetch.com

Offering Details

During the public offering, Farfetch plans to raise $600 million, selling about 30 million Class A own shares and about 7.5 million shares from existing shareholders.

Thanks to the division of shares into Class A and Class B, José Neves CEO will remain in full control of the company. One share of Class B gives 20 votes against one vote of Class A shares. 100% of Class B shares belong to José Neves.

Ownership structure, Source: F-1/A

Shares will be offered in the price range of $15-17. In the case of an average share price of $16, capitalization will be $4.565 billion.

The largest shareholder of the company - Kadi Group [wholly owned by JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)] has agreed with Farfetch to purchase shares after the public offering to maintain its percentage holding.

The IPO will take place on September 20 on The New York Stock Exchange.

Market

The market of fashion & luxury goods on which Farfetch operates has a huge development history and some big players. The fashion market is one of the last to utilize online solutions for itself and it is connected with the principles of doing business. The supply in this market is extremely fragmented and scattered across several continents. Often these are small family companies that work exclusively on the local market. The largest players in this market are the French holdings LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF). From the mass-market fashion segment, we can highlight H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) and Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY). Most of the companies in this sector remain private and often do not even have their own website and online store.

But recently, thanks to the shift in demand from the older generations to the millennials and Z generation, the Internet even gets here. Over the past few years, the online fashion market has grown by 25% annually. At the same time, the share of online sales from total sales in this market remains at the low level below 10%. The fashion market as a whole grows only by 4-5% annually.

Bain & Company forecasts that online sales share reach 25% by 2025, which undoubtedly is an extremely fast pace incomparable with the average growth rates in eCommerce.

Source: Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study by Bain & Company

Now let's talk about competitors of Farfetch. All companies that are at least a little bit competitors for Farfetch can be divided into 4 categories:

1) Online-retailers

Online-retailers are companies that also sell fashion products on the Internet, only in contrast to Farfetch they need to buy these goods personally. Key representatives of this group are Yoox, Net-a-porter (OTCPK:YXOXF) [merged and acquired by Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF)] and Matchesfashion.com. In this group, of course, there are tremendous conditions for entry, consisting of numerous partnerships with sellers and the necessity of large resources. The companies listed above have a long history and it is unlikely that we will see new big players in the near future. Also, the Internet giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are excluded, because they are not specialized in fashion goods and do not attract interest from fashion & luxury companies.

Luxury brands should be in their natural environment - exclusive and majestic. Large platforms like Alibaba and Amazon tried to connect these brands, but so far they have failed, - says José Neves.

2) Marketplaces

In 2010, the company Lyst was founded, which operates on the same business model as Farfetch. In the last investment round, it raised investments from LVMH. In this case, unlike Farfetch, Lyst has significantly smaller volumes and incomparable growth rates. Revenue in 2016 was £6.1 million, up from £3.95 million in 2015.

3) Online sales from fashion & luxury companies

Some manufacturers of fashion goods sell them through their own online stores. At the same time, there is a tendency to use several channels of sales on the Internet. Gucci's clothing can be found on the manufacturer's website, on Farfetch and even on Lyst. In addition, Farfetch offers white-labeling services, including the creation of personal sites for manufacturers.

4) Rent services

There are several companies that provide services for renting luxury goods. While it is difficult to answer how much it will be in demand, but I think that it will be a very local service in connection with the features of the product.

Of course, each company from the represented groups takes away the share of Farfetch in the online fashion goods market, but none of them can be called a direct competitor and a major threat to the company's activities.

Another feature of the fashion & luxury market is the strong influence by the emerging markets countries and especially from China. According to forecasts of McKinsey, the share of Chinese buyers will be 44% of the entire luxury market by 2025 already.

Source: China Luxury Report by McKinsey

To attract customers from China, Farfetch entered into a partnership with a major eCommerce player - JD.com (JD also owns a 17.5% stake in Farfetch), and also acquired a Chinese startup CuriosityChina, which develops solutions for online sales in fashion & luxury.

Business Model

Farfetch exists for the love of fashion. We believe in empowering individuality. Our mission is to be the global technology platform for luxury fashion, connecting creators, curators and consumers. (Source)

Farfetch is currently involved in various activities to increase future revenue, but at the moment the main source of revenue (about 95% of total revenue) is the Farfetch Marketplace platform. The Marketplace acts as an Internet site where sellers of fashion goods expose their products and pay a commission to Farfetch (Third-Party Take Rate) according to the total number of sales (Gross Merchandise Value, or GMV). This business model allows the company not to spend money on the purchase of goods and makes the business more resistant to changes in consumer behavior and excludes a shortage or a surplus of inventory.

At the moment, Take Rate is 31.7%, slightly down from 32.9% at the end of 2017. Such a commission is higher than the average commissions of other companies working on a similar business model. [Uber (UBER) - 25%, Airbnb (AIRB) ~ 15%].

Another important indicator - GMV continues to grow at a rapid pace and over the past 12 months amounted to $1.131 billion. The number of active buyers as of June 30, 2018, is 1.118 million +40% Y/Y.

The remaining ~5% of revenue is generated due to sales in offline Browns stores, acquired by the company in 2015. The main reason for this acquisition is the company's new idea to create a store of the future, the testing platform for which should become Browns stores.

Source: F-1/A

As you can see from the table at the beginning of the article, the founder and the CEO of Farfetch, José Neves, almost completely control the company. Someone can consider this a significant risk, but I see this as an advantage.

José Neves has worked all his life at the intersection of fashion and technology, starting his first business in IT with customers from the fashion industry and later founded his own fashion store and the last 10 years working as a CEO of Farfetch. The company's subsequent actions related to the development of new projects and potential acquisitions need a leader who understands technology and fashion in equal measure.

Not so long ago, another interesting person that working at the intersection of two sectors joined the company. Natalie Massenet is the founder of Net-a-porter and Imaginary Ventures. In Farfetch, she holds the position of non-executive co-chairman.



Farfetch CEO - José Neves, Source: YouTube

More Than Just A Marketplace

After the creation of the #1 luxury marketplace around the world, Farfetch plans to change physical retail by introducing new technologies. Because, as Farfetch CEO says, offline sales of fashion & luxury will not disappear because of the culture of consumption of these products, but they can become much more effective with Farfetch.

Physical retail, not just online, will need to reinvent itself, and we want to be the champions of that revolution too. - José Neves

In the company itself, this project is called Store of the Future. Store of the Future combines online and offline sales by accurately determining consumer preferences. As it was said in one of the articles, in this Store of the Future, the customer comes with a Farfetch account, thereby providing sellers with information about their preferences in the store. Such a synergy of sales will greatly increase the revenue from each customer both in the offline store and in sales on the Internet.

We believe the future of luxury fashion retail will be determined by the reinforcement of the consumer experience by connecting the online and offline retail worlds. We have developed, and continue to evolve, a suite of connected in-store technologies to provide a digitally enabled, personalized physical shopping experience.

At the moment, the Store of the Future project is launched in Thom Browne's London and New York stores and in Browns stores. In February 2018, Farfetch announced a multi-year innovation partnership with Chanel, through which both companies will work together to develop a range of digital initiatives to deliver a superior consumer experience both online and offline. In addition, Chanel acquired a minority stake in Farfetch.

The new project of the company can turn Farfetch into a software developer for luxury companies, thereby greatly increasing future revenue.

Source: Farfetch Website

Another strong driver for the growth of Farfetch market share will be the startup incubator Dream Assembly, launched in April this year. The incubator has already introduced the first startups that will participate in this program and many of them can potentially become part of Farfetch in the near future. Farfetch has established itself as a leader in this industry, which together with the attracted money after the IPO will allow acquiring excellent startups to expand the functionality of the Farfetch Marketplace and the Store of the Future.

Source: Farfetch Website

Financials

The current financial situation of the company can be described as follows: extremely fast growth in revenue, albeit with a slight slowdown, a gradual increase in operating loss and a negative operating cash flow. The company's cash reserve is $337 million.

Revenue for the last 12 months was $481 million. The revenue growth rate in 2017 was 59.5% and 70.5% in 2016.

Net cash outflow from operating activities over the past 12 months was $139 million. The cash reserve exceeds the loss by 2.5 times and taking into account the attraction of $480 million after the IPO - by 5.8 times.

Source: F-1/A

Management does not set itself the goal in the short run to achieve operational profitability and vice versa, José Neves says about the upcoming aggressive spending on R&D.

Valuation

In 2015, Farfetch raised $86 million from the DST Global venture fund with a valuation of more than $1 billion. In the last round of investments, held in June 2017, Farfetch raised $397 million from Kadi Group (the valuation was not disclosed).

Now the company is claiming a valuation of $4.5 billion with a share price of $16. To determine the veracity of this assessment, I decided to make a comparative analysis. In my peer group, I added the largest online-retailer YNAP (the latest reporting for 1Q18, the results for 2Q18 were forecasted by me based on historical data), LVMH (the largest player in the fashion market and recently the leading investor in Lyst - a potential competitor to Farfetch) and several fast-growing companies from eCommerce space.

Since Farfetch is currently unprofitable, I used two multiples, based on revenue and revenue growth rates: Price-to-sales ratio and P/S-to-growth. Data on P/S are taken from the finviz.com. Data on PSG are calculated independently on the basis of revenue growth for the last two years (Farfetch reported only for the last three years).

Source: finviz.com, ycharts.com; calculations by the author

Based on the presented calculations, Farfetch does not look overvalued with a capitalization of $4.5 billion. I determine the price target at $20 (potential for growth of 25%) when PSG ratio of Farfetch will equal the PSG ratio of the nearest competitor in the face of YNAP.

Final thoughts

Farfetch Marketplace, along with the Store of the Future - is the future for the entire fashion & luxury market. And as the comparative analysis showed, with a valuation of $4.5 billion, the company has some potential for growth.

